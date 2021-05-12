Successfully reported this slideshow.
• COLOCACIÓN DE UN TUBO TORÁCICO DE DRENAJE UNIDO A UN SISTEMA DE ASPIRACIÓN, SIENDO SU OBJETIVO EVACUAR AIRE O LÍQUIDO DE...
TUBO DE DRENAJE • ESTÉRIL Y FLEXIBLE DE VINILO, SILICONA O LÁTEX NO TROMBOGÉNICO MULTIFENESTRADO EN SU EXTREMO DISTAL Y CO...
• DIAMETRO Y LONGUITUD (LÍQUIDO / SOLIDOS ) = POISEUILLE’S LAW (LIQUIDS) AND THE FANNING EQUATION (GASES) • MEDIDAS: FRENC...
• THERAPEUTIC INTERVENTIONS IN MALIGNANT EFFUSION (TIME1) • 12 F VS 24 F (30% VS 24 %)
PROBLEMAS CON LOS DRENAJES • LA GRAN MAYORÍA DE LOS PROBLEMAS RELACIONADOS CON LOS DRENAJES PLEURALES SE DEBEN A FALLAS EN...
• LA OSCILACIÓN DEL LÍQUIDO EN LOS TUBOS CONECTORES INDICA LA PERMEABILIDAD DEL TUBO DE TÓRAX. CUANDO NO SE OBSERVEN OSCIL...
• LA OSCILACIÓN DEL LÍQUIDO EN LOS TUBOS CONECTORES O EN EL SISTEMA RECOLECTOR, ES MUY GRANDE (MÁS DE 2 CM): • • HAY UN ES...
• AUNQUE NO EXISTE EVIDENCIA AL RESPECTO, NO SE RECOMIENDA ‘ORDEÑAR’ LOS TUBOS CONECTORES, POR LAS SIGUIENTES RAZONES • • ...
• SIEMPRE LLENE EL FRASCO SIFÓN O EQUIPO COMPACTO CON AGUA ESTÉRIL EN LUGAR DE SALINA NORMAL. • ASEGÚRESE QUE LA ALTURA DE...
SEMIOLOGIA DEL AVENAMIENTO PLEURAL • TODO TUBO CUYO CONTENIDO OSCILA CON LOS MOVIMIENTOS RESPIRATORIOS ESTA PERMEABLE. CUA...
• . SI EL TUBO FUNCIONABA Y DEJO DE HACERLO … • SI EL FRASCO BURBUJEA, LA PRIMERA COMPROBACIÓN QUE SE HARÁ ES SI EL AIRE V...
• REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS • CHEST TUBE AND DRAINAGE MANAGEMENT WWW.RN.ORG® REVIEWED JULY, 2019, EXPIRES JULY, 2021 PROV...
