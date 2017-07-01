Uma apresentação comovente feita pelo seu querido primo.
 Gabriela Vale de Souza nasceu no dia 07/05/1996, em Curitiba-Paraná.  Viveu a vida inteira em Curitiba, sendo a maior p...
 Sol em Touro;  Ascendente em Gêmeos  Lua em Capricórnio;  Vênus em Gêmeos
 Estudou o ensino fundamental e médio no colégio Madalena Sofia. Morava na coordenação. Mas não se engane! As notas eram ...
 Fez o terceirão no Curso Positivo (dooozeee)  Atualmente cursa Farmácia na Universidade Federal do Paraná
 Fez aula de Balé por dois anos;  Coral por dois anos;  Piano por três anos e meio;  Escoteira por sete anos;  Atualm...
 Aqui não tem tempo feio!
 Baladas  Seriados  Livros  Viagens  Shows  Comer (rs)
VEM DE ZAP!
Motivos para dar uma chance pra gabi

vem de zap

×