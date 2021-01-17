Apls pediatrico

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PALS pediátrico Dr. Aguinaga V. Julio C. Residente III año de Anestesiología Tutora: García M. Rosario
1. Introducción 2. Factores precipitantes. 3. Reanimación de alta eficiencia en sala de operaciones. 4. Algoritmo del paro...
Introducción
La adherencia a los protocolos es benéfico.
Más frecuente la asistolia y la actividad eléctrica sin pulso
PALS es la base de la actuación.
El tratamiento debe enfocarse a tratar la causa. • Hasta 4 minutos después de la parada, el musculo cardiaco utiliza sus r...
El manejo es escalonado a medida que va perdiendo energía el miocito. Iniciar RCP tradicional, ACLS Medir las acciones del...
Factores precipitantes
A menor edad es mayor el riesgo de paro.
La hipovolemia es una causa frecuente. Hipovolemia Hiperkalemia Laringoespasmo (hipoxia) Induccion inhalatoria Colocación ...
Se deben tener en cuenta las H y T. H • Hipovolemia • Hipoxia • Hidrogenión (acidosis) • Hipoglucemia • Hipo/Hiperpotasemi...
Y en sala …. H • Hipovolemia • Hipoxia • Hidrogenión (acidosis) • Hipoglucemia • Hipo/Hiperpotasemia • Hipotermia • Hiperv...
A nivel cardiovascular es importante evaluar la precarga. Alteraciones volumen intravascular Contractibilidad Resistencia ...
A nivel respiratorio es importante prevenir el laringoespasmo.
El anestesiólogo no debe sentarse.
Reanimación de alta eficiencia en sala de operaciones
Compresiones rápidas y fuertes con mínimas interrupciones. Rápido Frecuencia compresión 100-120 Fuerte Profundidad > 1/3 d...
Se debe monitorizar el ETCO2 (> 20 mmHg) y la PAD (>40 mmHg).
Algoritmo del paro cardiaco
Lo primero determinar si es desfibrilable.
Evaluar cada 2 minutos
Conclusiones • Pobre tolerancia a cambios. • Requiere de nuestra atención a los “Diagnósticos Diferenciales”. • Las reglas...
Gracias…
  1. 1. PALS pediátrico Dr. Aguinaga V. Julio C. Residente III año de Anestesiología Tutora: García M. Rosario
  2. 2. 1. Introducción 2. Factores precipitantes. 3. Reanimación de alta eficiencia en sala de operaciones. 4. Algoritmo del paro cardiaco.
  3. 3. Introducción
  4. 4. La adherencia a los protocolos es benéfico.
  5. 5. Más frecuente la asistolia y la actividad eléctrica sin pulso
  6. 6. PALS es la base de la actuación.
  7. 7. El tratamiento debe enfocarse a tratar la causa. • Hasta 4 minutos después de la parada, el musculo cardiaco utiliza sus reservas de azúcar y oxigeno.Fase eléctrica • De 4 a 10 minutos después del paro, el musculo cardiaco cambia a metabolismo anaerobio.Fase circulatoria • Después de 10 minutos después del paro, las células cardiacas se inflaman, rompen y mueren.Fase metabólica
  8. 8. El manejo es escalonado a medida que va perdiendo energía el miocito. Iniciar RCP tradicional, ACLS Medir las acciones del rescatador Medir la fisiología circulatoria de los pacientes Medir la fisiología vital de los órganos terminales Bypass cardiopulmonar de emergencia Drogas de reperfusión e hipotermia Avances /Descubrimientos futuros en resucitación
  9. 9. Factores precipitantes
  10. 10. A menor edad es mayor el riesgo de paro.
  11. 11. La hipovolemia es una causa frecuente. Hipovolemia Hiperkalemia Laringoespasmo (hipoxia) Induccion inhalatoria Colocación del acceso venoso central Embolismo aéreo Hipoxia
  12. 12. Se deben tener en cuenta las H y T. H • Hipovolemia • Hipoxia • Hidrogenión (acidosis) • Hipoglucemia • Hipo/Hiperpotasemia • Hipotermia T • Tensión, neumotórax • Taponamiento cardiaco • Toxinas • Trombosis pulmonar • Trombosis coronaria
  13. 13. Y en sala …. H • Hipovolemia • Hipoxia • Hidrogenión (acidosis) • Hipoglucemia • Hipo/Hiperpotasemia • Hipotermia • Hipervagal • Hipertermia maligna T • Tensión, neumotórax • Taponamiento cardiaco • Toxinas • Trombosis pulmonar • Trombosis coronaria • QT prolongado • Hipertensión pulmonar
  14. 14. A nivel cardiovascular es importante evaluar la precarga. Alteraciones volumen intravascular Contractibilidad Resistencia vasculares sistémicas y/o pulmonares Trastornos del ritmo
  15. 15. A nivel respiratorio es importante prevenir el laringoespasmo.
  16. 16. El anestesiólogo no debe sentarse.
  17. 17. Reanimación de alta eficiencia en sala de operaciones
  18. 18. Compresiones rápidas y fuertes con mínimas interrupciones. Rápido Frecuencia compresión 100-120 Fuerte Profundidad > 1/3 diámetro AP Permitir re- expansión torácica Completa Mínimas interrupciones Cambio cada 2 minutos
  19. 19. Se debe monitorizar el ETCO2 (> 20 mmHg) y la PAD (>40 mmHg).
  20. 20. Algoritmo del paro cardiaco
  21. 21. Lo primero determinar si es desfibrilable.
  22. 22. Evaluar cada 2 minutos
  23. 23. Conclusiones • Pobre tolerancia a cambios. • Requiere de nuestra atención a los “Diagnósticos Diferenciales”. • Las reglas para reanimar son las mismas. • Tenemos mas herramientas que nos ayudan a brindar un mejor tratamiento.
  24. 24. Gracias…

