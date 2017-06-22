Mairelys hernandez

REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSIÓN MATURÍN LA ORGANIZACIÓN...
ii INDICE INTRODUCCIÓN .................................................................................... 1 ORGANIZACIÓN...
1 INTRODUCCIÓN Organización es el establecimiento de la estructura necesaria para la sistematización racional de los recur...
2 ORGANIZACIÓN DESDE EL PUNTO DE VISTA EMPRESARIAL Se trata de terminar que recurso y que actividades se requieren para al...
3 niveles de autoridad y responsabilidad, se definen las funciones, los deberes y las dependencias de las personas o grupo...
4 indica con precisión las relaciones jerárquicas existentes (p.e. un jefe dirige una sección, un supervisor, un sector,et...
5 distribución y ventas, o mucho más global, un Departamento de Edición, un Departamento de Producción y un Departamento d...
6 Departamentalización por Proyectos También ocurre que la empresa no sólo se dedique a la fabricación de un solo producto...
7 común o hacerlas depender de un poder central, esto es en sentido general, en nuestro caso para las organizaciones se ha...
8 los objetivos, sin embargo, la realidad muestra que muchas veces se crean puestos con la consecuente implicación de cost...
9 7.- Amplitud o tramo de control: Hay un limite en cuanto al numero de subordinados que deben reportar a un ejecutivo, de...
10 CONCLUSIÓN Cuando la organización está terminada solo resta actuar de manera que todo lo planteado lo llevamos a la prá...
