Chapitre EMC4 : la laïcité (4e partie)

Quel problème pour vivre ensemble ?
Qu’est-ce que la laïcité ? La laïcité est le principe de séparation de l'État et de la religion et donc l'impartialité ou ...
La laïcité américaine
La laïcité en Turquie • La laïcité en Turquie est un des fondements de la République kémaliste, inscrite d'abord dans la C...
Entourer les fêtes religieuses. De quelle religion sagit-il ?
Les sectes
Quels débats en France sur la laïcité ? •Les menus des cantines •Les signes religieux à l’Ecole •Les fêtes religieuses •L’...
Pluralité des croyances : l’actualité
Diaporama associé au chapitre d'EMC4 croyances et laïcité (CAP 2e année)

  1. 1. Quel problème pour vivre ensemble ?
  2. 2. Qu’est-ce que la laïcité ? La laïcité est le principe de séparation de l'État et de la religion et donc l'impartialité ou la neutralité de l'État à l'égard des confessions religieuses. La laïcité s'oppose à la reconnaissance d'une religion d'État. Toutefois, le principe de séparation entre l'État et les religions peut trouver des applications différentes selon les pays. - Les Etats-Unis - La Turquie - La France
  3. 3. La laïcité américaine
  4. 4. La laïcité en Turquie • La laïcité en Turquie est un des fondements de la République kémaliste, inscrite d'abord dans la Constitution de 1924(modification en 1937), puis dans celle de 1980, aujourd'hui en vigueur. • Lesréformes kémalistes ont accentué ce caractère laïc de l’État turc, qui demeure jusqu'à aujourd'hui. L'accession au pouvoir de l'AKP, parti islamo-conservateur, suscite certaines inquiétudes dans les rangs pro-laïques turcs. • la constitution prévoit qu'aucune réforme constitutionnelle ne peut porter atteinte à un certain nombre de principes, dont la laïcité.
  5. 5. Entourer les fêtes religieuses. De quelle religion sagit-il ?
  6. 6. Les sectes
  7. 7. Quels débats en France sur la laïcité ? •Les menus des cantines •Les signes religieux à l’Ecole •Les fêtes religieuses •L’hôpital
  8. 8. Pluralité des croyances : l’actualité
×