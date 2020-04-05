Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MATRIZ COMPARATIVA Empresas que brindan el soporte técnico de infraestructura tecnológica Anderson Danilo Sánchez Martínez...
Misión EMPRESA ¿Quiénes somos ? ¿Qué buscamos? ¿Qué hacemos? AVANCE DIGITAL lideres en consultoría, diseño, construcción e...
Misión EMPRESA ¿Dónde lo hacemos? ¿Por qué lo hacemos? ¿Para quién trabajamos? AVANCE DIGITAL Mediante la apertura de sede...
Visión EMPRESA ¿Cómo será la empresa en unos años? ¿Cuáles son las metas a corto, mediano y largo plazo? AVANCE DIGITAL co...
Visión EMPRESA ¿Cuáles serán los valores y actitudes claves de la empresa? ¿Qué aspectos para crecer le gustaría conseguir...
Objetivos EMPRESA ¿Qué es lo que quiere? ¿Cuándo quiere alcanzarlo? ¿Cómo medirá el progreso hacia el objetivo? Avance dig...
Objetivos EMPRESA ¿Qué recursos va a necesitar para alcanzar el objetivo? ¿Qué puede ofrecer a los demás de tal modo que s...
Política de Calidad EMPRESA ¿Qué hacen? ¿Cuáles son los productos o servicios? ¿Quién es el cliente ideal? AVANCE DIGITAL ...
Política de Calidad EMPRESA ¿Cuáles son las necesidades de los clientes que puede cubrir? ¿Qué los diferencia de la compet...
Medios para brindar el soporte EMPRESA CHAT CONTROL REMOTO DEL EQUIPO REDES SOCIALES VIDEOLLAMADA LLAMADAS PRESENCIAL CORR...
Servicios que presta la empresa EMPRESAS Mantenimien to de UPS y AIRES Backup y recuperación Actualización tecnológica de ...
Servicios que presta la empresa EMPRESAS Limpieza técnica y mantenimiento de datacenter Administración de infraestructura ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Empresas que ofrecen servicio de infraestructura técnica

32 views

Published on

Empresas que ofrecen servicio de infraestructura técnica

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Empresas que ofrecen servicio de infraestructura técnica

  1. 1. MATRIZ COMPARATIVA Empresas que brindan el soporte técnico de infraestructura tecnológica Anderson Danilo Sánchez Martínez Julian Mauricio Corredor Vera Yuliana Garzón Chávez
  2. 2. Misión EMPRESA ¿Quiénes somos ? ¿Qué buscamos? ¿Qué hacemos? AVANCE DIGITAL lideres en consultoría, diseño, construcción e implementación de datacenter de alta tecnología Brindar servicios y soluciones integrales de consultoría, diseño, implementación y soporte en proyectos de infraestructura tecnológica y datacenter de Alta tecnología orientada a lograr una operación eficiente de nuestros clientes en sus procesos críticos de control, almacenamiento y respaldo de la información COMWARE Empresa integradora de servicios y soluciones de tecnología informática y telecomunicaciones lograr el máximo beneficio mutuo y la satisfacción del recurso humano Buscamos y desarrollamos alianzas con las mejores organizaciones tecnológicas del mercado SISTETRONICS Una empresa colombiana con 21 años de experiencia en el mercado Proveer soluciones integrales de consultoría en tecnología informática y comunicaciones para sectores gobierno y corporativo. Ofrecemos a nuestros clientes productos y servicios de última tecnología con apoyo de personal competente, bajo los principios de: Calidad. Confiabilidad. Eficiencia. Garantizando la satisfacción de nuestros clientes de manera sostenible.
  3. 3. Misión EMPRESA ¿Dónde lo hacemos? ¿Por qué lo hacemos? ¿Para quién trabajamos? AVANCE DIGITAL Mediante la apertura de sedes en las principales ciudades de Colombia y expansión a países vecinos como Ecuador, Perú, Venezuela y Panamá. x X COMWARE Oficinas en Bogotá, Medellín y Cali, con servicios y soluciones a nivel nacional. x xx SISTETRONICS Ubicados en la Cra 49 No 95-28 B. La Castellana Bogotá D.C., Colombia Para ser una empresa reconocida a nivel nacional en la comercialización de productos y servicios en el área de las tecnologías de la información y las comunicaciones, garantizado un crecimiento sostenible a través de la calidad de nuestros productos y servicios, generando rentabilidad para sus accionistas, bienestar para sus colaboradores, confianza y satisfacción para nuestros clientes y otras partes interesadas. Su conocimiento en diferentes sectores de la economía nacional nos permite satisfacer las necesidades específicas de cada uno de nuestros clientes, brindando servicios en los sectores Financiero, industrial, educación, estatal, turismo, petrolero, farmacéutico, comercio, salud, alimentos.
  4. 4. Visión EMPRESA ¿Cómo será la empresa en unos años? ¿Cuáles son las metas a corto, mediano y largo plazo? AVANCE DIGITAL convirtiéndonos en el principal socio tecnológico de las empresas más representativas en nuestro país y en la región. Posicionarnos como una compañía sólida y líder en la integración y servicios de soluciones de alta tecnología para ambientes críticos de informática y telecomunicaciones COMWARE Empresa líder en la integración de servicios y soluciones de tecnología informática y de telecomunicaciones Tenemos muy presente y fomentamos activamente la responsabilidad social y la defensa del medio ambiente tanto del hoy como del mañana SISTETRONICS Ser en el año 2022 una empresa reconocida a nivel nacional en la comercialización de productos y servicios en el área de las tecnologías de la información y las comunicaciones. Comprometidos a mejorar continuamente su Sistema de Gestión de Calidad y su nivel tecnológico a través de la competencia de su personal, una base solida de proveedores e infraestructura adecuada que garantice la satisfacción de nuestras partes interesadas.
  5. 5. Visión EMPRESA ¿Cuáles serán los valores y actitudes claves de la empresa? ¿Qué aspectos para crecer le gustaría conseguir? AVANCE DIGITAL apoyados con el recurso humano altamente calificado y comprometido x COMWARE X Identificamos claramente dentro del proceso de construcción de nuestras ofertas cuál es el mayor beneficio que podemos encontrar para nuestros cliente SISTETRONICS Generar rentabilidad para sus accionistas, bienestar para sus colaboradores, confianza y satisfacción para nuestros clientes y otras partes interesadas. Permitiremos a nuestros clientes gozar de productos y/o servicios de ultima tecnología con personal competente, bajo 10s principios de calidad, confiabilidad y eficiencia, generando valor para sus partes interesadas.
  6. 6. Objetivos EMPRESA ¿Qué es lo que quiere? ¿Cuándo quiere alcanzarlo? ¿Cómo medirá el progreso hacia el objetivo? Avance digital X X X COMWARE X X X SISTERONICS X X X
  7. 7. Objetivos EMPRESA ¿Qué recursos va a necesitar para alcanzar el objetivo? ¿Qué puede ofrecer a los demás de tal modo que se interesen por ayudar? ¿Cuáles son las consecuencias para otras personas? Avance digital X X X COMWARE X X X SISTERONICS X X X
  8. 8. Política de Calidad EMPRESA ¿Qué hacen? ¿Cuáles son los productos o servicios? ¿Quién es el cliente ideal? AVANCE DIGITAL x x X COMWARE x x x SISTETRONI CS Dedicados a la comercialización de productos y servicios en el área de las tecnologías de la información y las comunicaciones Comercializan equipos y suministros como: *Equipos de escritorio , Servidores, Redes, Software, Switch - Telefonìa, Portátiles – Laptops, Workstations, Accesorios, Impresoras, Tablets, Suministros En servicios prestan: *Soporte de infraestructuras IT *Implementación de proyectos de redes *Desarrollo de políticas y procedimientos de seguridad de la información Servicios de alta calidad, cumplir los requisitos de las partes interesadas y otros aplicables, y a mejorar continuamente su Sistema de Gestión de Calidad y su nivel tecnológico a través de la competencia de su personal
  9. 9. Política de Calidad EMPRESA ¿Cuáles son las necesidades de los clientes que puede cubrir? ¿Qué los diferencia de la competencia? ¿Qué es lo que más los ilusiona del futuro de la empresa? AVANCE DIGITAL esta comprometida a satisfacer las necesidades de nuestros clientes proporcionando productos de alta calidad y un servicio seguro y eficaz. ofrecemos nuestra experiencia con la asesoría de personal altamente calificada y certificados por los fabricantes lideres de la industria busca establecer relaciones comerciales de largo plazo cimentadas en la confianza de nuestros clientes producto de la excelente implementación de nuestras soluciones y servicios COMWARE Proveer dando cumplimiento a los requisitos normativos, legales y contractuales aplicables Proveer oportuna y profesionalmente soluciones integrales La satisfacción del cliente y lograr la confianza del mercado SISTETRONICS Profesionalismo, responsabilidad, cumplimiento, seriedad, ética, amabilidad, honestidad, eficiencia y eficacia, trabajo en equipo, excelencia, confianza. 21 años de experiencia, ha permitido adquirir conocimiento continuo de mercado, productos y procesos; los cuales traslada constantemente a los clientes con el objetivo de convertirlos en sus aliados estratégicos, apoyando día a día su crecimiento de manera sostenible La satisfacción de las partes interesadas, de forma que se perciban productos confiables, precios justos y eficiencia en los procesos.
  10. 10. Medios para brindar el soporte EMPRESA CHAT CONTROL REMOTO DEL EQUIPO REDES SOCIALES VIDEOLLAMADA LLAMADAS PRESENCIAL CORREO ELECTRONICO AVANCE DIGTAL x x X X X X X COMWARE X X X X X X X SISTETRONI CS X X X X X X
  11. 11. Servicios que presta la empresa EMPRESAS Mantenimien to de UPS y AIRES Backup y recuperación Actualización tecnológica de datacenter implementación de cableado estructurado Administración, gestión y operación de datacenter AVANCE DIGITAL X X X X X COMWARE x SISTERONICS X X X
  12. 12. Servicios que presta la empresa EMPRESAS Limpieza técnica y mantenimiento de datacenter Administración de infraestructura y seguridad Diseño, Adecuación actualización tecnológica de datacenter Soluciones de IoT Seguridad física y perimetral AVANCE DIGITAL X X COMWARE x X x SISTERONICS X X X

×