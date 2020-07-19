Yr 5 poster design slide show 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
YEAR 5 VISUAL COMMUNICATION : POSTER DESIGN
INQUIRY: THE GRAPHIC DESIGN PROCESS CAN CREATE IMPORTANT MESSAGES TO COMMUNICATE TO THE WORLD.
TASK 1: ARTIST STATEMENT AND CREATING A TIME-LINE OF POSTERS THROUGH THE AGES. • 1A: Write an Artist’s statement by answer...
TASK 1 CONTINUED: • 1B: After discussing and viewing the various posters through history, create a timeline. Example below...
A LOOK AT POSTERS THROUGH HISTORY. 16th Century The first posters took the form of printed notices. They replaced the town...
A LOOK AT POSTERS THROUGH HISTORY CONTINUED • 19th Century • Visually interesting posters appeared with pictures and text....
A LOOK AT POSTERS THROUGH HISTORY CONTINUED • 20th Century: French painter, Jules Cheret created many captivating posters ...
A LOOK AT POSTERS THROUGH HISTORY CONTINUED • 1940: Outbreak of World War 2: the role of posters changed. Suddenly the pow...
A LOOK AT POSTERS THROUGH HISTORY CONTINUED • 20th Century: the importance of the traditional paper poster declined as pho...
A LOOK AT POSTERS THROUGH HISTORY CONTINUED • 21st Century: Posters are most often printed digitally and are used alongsid...
A LOOK AT POSTERS THROUGH HISTORY CONTINUED • TODAY: Posters are created digitally, using programs as Adobe Illustrator In...
DESIGN ELEMENTS AND DESIGN PRINCIPLES USED IN VISUAL COMMUNICATION & DESIGN (VCD) • The design elements and principles sho...
TASK 2: LEARNING ABOUT DESIGN ELEMENTS & PRINCIPLES. ’TYPE’ = TYPEFACE = THE FONT USED FOR WRITING. TYPEFACES CAN HAVE STR...
TASK 2A: CREATE MEANING OF A WORD THROUGH TYPE. Do this task in your visual diary. Select 2 of the words underneath and ex...
TASK 2B: LEARNING ABOUT DESIGN ELEMENTS & PRINCIPLES. CONTINUED…. • TASK 2B: 1 poster design 2 different ways. Considering...
TASK 3A: ECO FRIENDLY DESIGN What does “eco friendly” mean? Find a definition. What products are eco friendly? Write down ...
TASK 3B: CREATE AN A4 PRACTICE POSTER. • Reflecting on your knowledge of how to use ‘type’, colour, hierarchy, contrast an...
TASK 4: MOOD BOARD / MIND MAP. • Reflecting on your knowledge of posters, design elements and principles and experience cr...
TASK 5: HIGHLY FINISHED POSTER • By referring to your mood board and reflecting on your knowledge of posters, design eleme...
TASK 6 EVALUATION WRITE AN EVALUATION ABOUT THE CREATION OF YOUR ECOFRIENDLY POSTER. USE THE FOLLOWING QUESTIONS AS A GUID...
  1. 1. YEAR 5 VISUAL COMMUNICATION : POSTER DESIGN
  2. 2. INQUIRY: THE GRAPHIC DESIGN PROCESS CAN CREATE IMPORTANT MESSAGES TO COMMUNICATE TO THE WORLD.
  3. 3. TASK 1: ARTIST STATEMENT AND CREATING A TIME-LINE OF POSTERS THROUGH THE AGES. • 1A: Write an Artist’s statement by answering these questions: • What do you know about posters? • Have you ever made a poster? • Why do we make posters? • How do you think you might create a poster? • Which elements of art do you see in a poster? E.g. line, colour, shape, balance, cropping, hierarchy, scale, contrast, pattern, type.
  4. 4. TASK 1 CONTINUED: • 1B: After discussing and viewing the various posters through history, create a timeline. Example below. You can hand draw/ collage the timeline or create on your iPad. One example picture should be beside each. E.g. a poster by Andy Warhol from the 1960’s. Be creative in your presentation. (Assessed). POSTERS THROUGH TIME. 16TH CENTURY 19TH CENTURY World War 2 1960’s 21st Century PICTURE PICTURE PICTURE PICTURE PICTURE PICTURE TODAY
  5. 5. A LOOK AT POSTERS THROUGH HISTORY. 16th Century The first posters took the form of printed notices. They replaced the town-crier and were largely text-based.
  6. 6. A LOOK AT POSTERS THROUGH HISTORY CONTINUED • 19th Century • Visually interesting posters appeared with pictures and text. Improved printmaking meant 3- colour posters. Mainly theatre companies and book publishers in London & Paris created them. The posters were printed on a very large format. • Why were these poster printed on a very large format?
  7. 7. A LOOK AT POSTERS THROUGH HISTORY CONTINUED • 20th Century: French painter, Jules Cheret created many captivating posters between 1860’s-90’s. Including vibrant performers and night-life. • Later, Artist Toulouse Lautrec created posters of the Moulin Rouge. They were known for their expressive nature, humor and strong colours and lines.
  8. 8. A LOOK AT POSTERS THROUGH HISTORY CONTINUED • 1940: Outbreak of World War 2: the role of posters changed. Suddenly the power of persuasive images and words could help to change the course of history. The poster was the cheapest & effective way to get a message across. It could reach 100’s of people and communicate in bold & clear ways. • What other ways were there to get a message across during this time?
  9. 9. A LOOK AT POSTERS THROUGH HISTORY CONTINUED • 20th Century: the importance of the traditional paper poster declined as photography, radio and TV became more important. • 1960’s: Posters started to play a role in protesting, advertising and promoting festivals and music. The silk screen process became the common method.
  10. 10. A LOOK AT POSTERS THROUGH HISTORY CONTINUED • 21st Century: Posters are most often printed digitally and are used alongside other forms of advertising such as TV, radio for political, social and cultural purposes with persuasive images and text. Often slogans are included and logos. • What is a slogan?
  11. 11. A LOOK AT POSTERS THROUGH HISTORY CONTINUED • TODAY: Posters are created digitally, using programs as Adobe Illustrator InDesign or just using an app on your iPad. Designers are highly trained in visual communication skills. Posters can communicate a strong message, important information, promote products or raise awareness. • Where do you see posters in your community?
  12. 12. DESIGN ELEMENTS AND DESIGN PRINCIPLES USED IN VISUAL COMMUNICATION & DESIGN (VCD) • The design elements and principles shown here are a vital part of visual communication and design. Graphic designers use these elements and principles to make their design better.
  13. 13. TASK 2: LEARNING ABOUT DESIGN ELEMENTS & PRINCIPLES. ’TYPE’ = TYPEFACE = THE FONT USED FOR WRITING. TYPEFACES CAN HAVE STRONG PERSONALITIES AND CAN INFLUENCE THE MOOD OF A MESSAGE. TASK 2: LEARNINGABOUT DESIGN ELEMENTS& PRINCIPLES. ’TYPE’ = TYPEFACE=THEFONT USED FORWRITING. TYPEFACESCAN HAVESTRONG PERSONALITIESAND CAN INFLUENCETHEMOOD OFA MESSAGE.
  14. 14. TASK 2A: CREATE MEANING OF A WORD THROUGH TYPE. Do this task in your visual diary. Select 2 of the words underneath and express the meaning of the word through the Typeface you choose. Sketch the words (using line and shape) onto your paper and then use colour, tone to enhance the meaning of the word. If you finish early do some more! STICKY MIRROR SCARY SHADOW STRONG BROKEN ELEGANT FUZZY FAST JUICY
  15. 15. TASK 2B: LEARNING ABOUT DESIGN ELEMENTS & PRINCIPLES. CONTINUED…. • TASK 2B: 1 poster design 2 different ways. Considering Colour, Type, Proportion, Contrast, Cropping, Hierarchy – Choose an existing poster and change it.. Do this on a new page in your visual diary or use pic collage to manipulate the poster. • Change the composition (how the images/text are arranged in the poster) • Change the colours. • Change the hierarchy of the images/text (make one more important /bigger than others) • Change the contrast (the lights and darks in the image) • Change the title. • Change the ‘type’ (font).
  16. 16. TASK 3A: ECO FRIENDLY DESIGN What does “eco friendly” mean? Find a definition. What products are eco friendly? Write down 2 products and why they are eco friendly. How can you tell if a product is eco friendly? What colour(s) and shape(s) do you associate with eco friendly? Write down you answer
  17. 17. TASK 3B: CREATE AN A4 PRACTICE POSTER. • Reflecting on your knowledge of how to use ‘type’, colour, hierarchy, contrast and other design elements and principles; create a poster of an eco-friendly product. • You may choose between: an eco friendly face mask OR : an eco friendly holiday lodge • In your poster design you need to consider: • What images you will include, • Choices of colours, type, composition, cropping, contrast, line, tone. • Include a heading / name/ slogan for your product. • Explain the product – what are its best features? • Do this in your visual diary. This is a practice piece , so it may be in sketch format.
  18. 18. TASK 4: MOOD BOARD / MIND MAP. • Reflecting on your knowledge of posters, design elements and principles and experience creating posters and designs in this unit. • Choose an eco-friendly product ( you may like to talk to your parents and friends to get ideas). • Create a mood board / mind map which shows your research and planning for a poster. • Include; images, information about the product, other posters you have seen of this or similar products, sketches and notations, colour considerations.
  19. 19. TASK 5: HIGHLY FINISHED POSTER • By referring to your mood board and reflecting on your knowledge of posters, design elements and principles and experience creating posters and designs in this unit. • Create a highly finished poster of your eco-friendly product. This must be created on the large heavy weight paper you collected. You can include elements that are hand drawn, collage, elements you have created on your ipads and put all together into the one poster. • The design elements and principles must be considered. • Make sure you are communicating your message the best way you know how through your poster. • This piece is assessed.
  20. 20. TASK 6 EVALUATION WRITE AN EVALUATION ABOUT THE CREATION OF YOUR ECOFRIENDLY POSTER. USE THE FOLLOWING QUESTIONS AS A GUIDE TO WRITE YOUR EVALUATION. • What is the name of your ecofriendly product and why explain have you chosen this? • Describe what the composition of the poster looks like. (how have you arranged your images/information etc) • What materials have you used in your poster? • How have you made the ‘ECO FRIENDLY’ aspect visible in your poster? • What part stands out in the poster most and how have you achieved that? • What part in the poster is not working or could be improved? • What have you learned about designing posters in this unit?

