Estrucutra

INTEGRANTES: ALEJANDRA ESMERALDA HUERTA REYNA JULIETA GUADALUPE VILLALVAZO CAVIEDES BRENDA FERNANDA MUÑOZ RIVERA METZLY RO...
 Son pocas las economías que pueden acreditar un crecimiento continuo y eso quiere decir que las reformas, las transforma...
 COMO SE PRESENTAN EN LA REGION O ESTADO. La expansión de la producción, que constituye el soporte material del desarroll...
2- Las economías tienen la posibilidad de desarrollar mas aun su crecimiento esto es cuando los países que invierten para ...
 3-Los factores que reducen el crecimiento incluyen las barreras comerciales, la inestabilidad política (como revolucione...
 4- Se ha centrado mucho atención en la necesidad de restringir el crecimiento de la población, sobre todo en los países ...
 5-El crecimiento económico es la idea del que cambio tecnológico esta en la base del crecimiento económico, pues ayuda a...
Trabajo en equipo

  INTEGRANTES: ALEJANDRA ESMERALDA HUERTA REYNA JULIETA GUADALUPE VILLALVAZO CAVIEDES BRENDA FERNANDA MUÑOZ RIVERA METZLY ROSALES CASTORENA
  Son pocas las economías que pueden acreditar un crecimiento continuo y eso quiere decir que las reformas, las transformaciones, en medio de la incertidumbre, nos han dado fortaleza y flexibilidad, le han dado a la economía mayor modernidad y han permitido que, en un contexto muy complicado.
  COMO SE PRESENTAN EN LA REGION O ESTADO. La expansión de la producción, que constituye el soporte material del desarrollo, se asienta tanto en la creciente acumulación de capital físico como en el continuo aumento del contingente de recursos humanos funcionales a las necesidades del sistema económico *El reconocimiento de que la pobreza y su reproducción social son causas de la persistencia de inadecuados niveles de productividad y baja eficiencia económica
  2- Las economías tienen la posibilidad de desarrollar mas aun su crecimiento esto es cuando los países que invierten para su población en educación y capacitación, mejoran la calidad. Según los estudios muestran que las economías mas desarrolladas exitosas atribuyen su éxito al crecimiento continuo este aumenta debido a que se dispone de forma mas eficiente.

Para lograr los objetivos de crecimiento y de desarrollo es necesario concentrar la política pública en atacar las causas que producen y reproducen la pobreza. El mejoramiento de las condiciones de vida de la población
  3-Los factores que reducen el crecimiento incluyen las barreras comerciales, la inestabilidad política (como revoluciones y asesinatos) el consumo gubernamental y el socialismo.

*La satisfacción adecuada de sus necesidades de salud, educación y capacitación son requisitos básicos para el incremento de la potencialidad productiva de las personas y factores determinantes para una apropiada participación de la población en los beneficios del progreso *Desde luego, el impulso del desarrollo a largo plazo exige reconocer la vasta heterogeneidad económica, social y demográfica y diseñar y aplicar políticas consecuentes y adecuadas a las diferentes realidades nacionales. La satisfacción adecuada de sus necesidades de salud, educación y capacitación son requisitos básicos para el incremento de la potencialidad productiva de las personas y factores determinantes para una apropiada participación de la población en los beneficios del progreso
  4- Se ha centrado mucho atención en la necesidad de restringir el crecimiento de la población, sobre todo en los países menos desarrollados no existe una relación empírica entre el crecimiento de la población.

*Para lograr los objetivos de crecimiento y de desarrollo es necesario concentrar la política pública en atacar las causas que producen y reproducen la pobreza. El mejoramiento de las condiciones de vida de la población. *Reduce las discrepancias en los niveles de productividad e ingresos y contribuye, por ende, a la atenuación de los estados de privación relativa.
  5-El crecimiento económico es la idea del que cambio tecnológico esta en la base del crecimiento económico, pues ayuda a la acumulación de la capital.

*En el mundo actual, tal y como entendemos la vida, el crecimiento económico es el único objetivo que han de tener los países, sociedades, regiones, empresas o personas. No hay otro motivo por el que existir. *El crecimiento económico debe ser el camino para conseguir todo lo demás. Hoy en día, vivir es crecer.

