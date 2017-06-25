Rien de plus énervant que de perdre du temps dans une liste de produits que l’on sait toujours acheter, non ? Anne Lise Ga...
Anne Lise Gallon – Xiaowen Ji – Yacine Salhi – Alexandre Nechi – Julien PolgeHack & Shop // 23 -25 Juin 2017 Concentrez vo...
Anne Lise Gallon – Xiaowen Ji – Yacine Salhi – Alexandre Nechi – Julien PolgeHack & Shop // 23 -25 Juin 2017 PRODUIT
Un abonnement pour les produits basiques Valoriser ses moments courses en magasins Optimiser l’espace en magasin Anne Lise...
Vision Avec carte fidélité Sans carte fidélité Anne Lise Gallon – Xiaowen Ji – Yacine Salhi – Alexandre Nechi – Julien P...
TEAM Anne Lise Gallon – Xiaowen Ji – Yacine Salhi – Alexandre Nechi – Julien PolgeHack & Shop // 23 -25 Juin 2017 TEAM
Tempo
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tempo

25 views

Published on

Concentrez vous sur l'essentiel

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
25
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
5
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Tempo

  1. 1. Rien de plus énervant que de perdre du temps dans une liste de produits que l’on sait toujours acheter, non ? Anne Lise Gallon – Xiaowen Ji – Yacine Salhi – Alexandre Nechi – Julien PolgeHack & Shop // 23 -25 Juin 2017 PROBLEME
  2. 2. Anne Lise Gallon – Xiaowen Ji – Yacine Salhi – Alexandre Nechi – Julien PolgeHack & Shop // 23 -25 Juin 2017 Concentrez vous sur l’essentiel PROMESSE
  3. 3. Anne Lise Gallon – Xiaowen Ji – Yacine Salhi – Alexandre Nechi – Julien PolgeHack & Shop // 23 -25 Juin 2017 PRODUIT
  4. 4. Un abonnement pour les produits basiques Valoriser ses moments courses en magasins Optimiser l’espace en magasin Anne Lise Gallon – Xiaowen Ji – Yacine Salhi – Alexandre Nechi – Julien PolgeHack & Shop // 23 -25 Juin 2017 BUSINESS
  5. 5. Vision Avec carte fidélité Sans carte fidélité Anne Lise Gallon – Xiaowen Ji – Yacine Salhi – Alexandre Nechi – Julien PolgeHack & Shop // 23 -25 Juin 2017 VISION
  6. 6. TEAM Anne Lise Gallon – Xiaowen Ji – Yacine Salhi – Alexandre Nechi – Julien PolgeHack & Shop // 23 -25 Juin 2017 TEAM

×