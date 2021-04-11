The primary rationale behind this publication is to uplift you spiritually throughout the Liturgical Year B 2020-2021 by following the readings used at mass either in your private time or during Eucharistic Celebrations.THE ROMAN MISSAL 2021 Year B LECTIONARY Sundays and Solemnities has Sunday Mass readings of the new liturgical Year B. it is also based on translation from the Revised Standard Version Bible.It also contains alternative readings for vigil masses⭐ mass at dawn⭐ etc where necessary.In this book is also found the various feasts and solemnitiesto be celebrated Through out 2020 with appropriate dates. including readings for Holy weekAlso it contains The Entrance Antiphon⭐ Collect ⭐Responsorial Psalms⭐ The Gospel Acclamation⭐Saints of the day⭐ Daily readings consists of First and Second Readings and Responsorial Psalm and gospel acclamation.