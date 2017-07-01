Anatomía: Músculos utilizados en el tenis

Anatomía
Ejercicios particulares del deporte • Bíceps con banda elástica • Empuje para el servicio • Cargas(general) Anatomía
Al hacer este ejercicio los músculos que intervienen son: • Bíceps branquial • Branquial anterior En el tenis se puede apl...
• Glúteos • Semitendinoso • Semimebranoso • Bíceps femoral Cuadriceps femoral: • Recto femoral • Vasto lateral • Vasto med...
×