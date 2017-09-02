TEJIDO CONECTIVO DE SOSTÉN DE HUESO Juliana del Pilar Morera Gómez. Jessika Ximena Hernández Sarmiento Bacteriología y Lab...
HUESO  Componentes extracelulares están calcificados y le convierten en un material duro y firme.  Función de soporte y ...
Clasificación y estructura general:  H. Largos: formados por un eje delgado, la diáfisis . Por ejemplo: la tibia.  H. Co...
FORMA: • Unidad funcional es la Osteona de forma cilíndrica. • No tiene cavidades visibles H. Compacto • Unidad funcional ...
Superficie del Hueso La superficie externa del hueso se recubre de tejido conjuntivo blando, el periostio:  Una capa fibr...
Periostio  Es una membrana de tejido conjuntivo denso que reviste la superficie externa del hueso, siendo esencial para l...
Endostio  Capa fibrosa que limita la cavidad medular y los canales de Havers más anchos. Semejante al periostio, pero más...
Revestimiento de las cavidades óseas  Las cavidades del hueso están recubiertas por endostio , una capa de células de tej...
 La cavidad medular y los espacios del hueso esponjosos contienen médula ósea. La médula ósea roja: contiene células sang...
Hueso maduro
Hueso esponjoso
Matriz ósea La sustancia intersticial esta constituida por dos componentes principales:  Matriz orgánica: esta formada po...
Corte histológico de hueso reticular o flexiforme de pollo de engorda de 3 semanas de edad,  1-matriz ósea calcificada o ...
Sustancia Fundamental  No ha sido estudiada tan a fondo como la del cartílago.  Presencia de glicosaminoglicanos por la ...
Minerales del hueso  Esta formada por depósitos submicroscópicos de un tipo de fosfato cálcico.  Se deposita al principi...
CÉLULAS DEL HUESO Los huesos que crecen activamente se distinguen cuatro tipos de células óseas:  Células osteoprogenitor...
Células Osteoprogenitoras o “mesenquimal”  Tienen núcleos alargados u ovales, pálidos, y un citoplasma acidófilo.  Se en...
Corte histológico de hueso laminar de la diáfisis de la tibia de Pollo de engorda de 15 días de edad. Coloración de H.E. R...
Osteoblastos  Su función es producir los osteocitos y sintetizar el colágeno para formar matriz del hueso.  Se encuentra...
Osteocitos  Está rodeado por la matriz ósea que secretó antes como osteoblasto  Son responsables del mantenimiento de la...
Osteoclastos  Su función esta implicada en la remodelación y restauración de los huesos naturales.  El osteoclasto es un...
Formación ósea Se denomina osificación al conjunto de mecanismos por medio de los cuales el tejido conjuntivo se transform...
Osificación Intramembranosa  Esta es la condensación celular dentro del tejido mesenquematico. Se limita a los huesos que...
Osificación endocondrial  Crecimiento de los huesos a lo largo.  Comienza con la proliferación y agrupación de células m...
Reservatorio de Calcio Los procesos son regulados por:  La paratormona (hormona paratiroidea): actúa sobre el hueso para ...
Articulaciones y membranas sinoviales Articulaciones.  Articulaciones en las cuales hay poco movimiento se llaman sinartr...
Bibliografía  Fawcett, D.C. (1988). Tratado de Histología. 11° Edición. Interamericana.  Gatner, L. P. & Hiatt, J.L. His...
Tejido conectivo de sostén de hueso
Tejido conectivo de sostén de hueso
Tejido conectivo de sostén de hueso
Tejido conectivo de sostén de hueso
Tejido conectivo de sostén de hueso
Tejido conectivo de sostén de hueso
Tejido conectivo de sostén de hueso
Tejido conectivo de sostén de hueso
Tejido conectivo de sostén de hueso
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tejido conectivo de sostén de hueso

29 views

Published on

http://www.etitudela.com/profesores/rma/celula/04f7af9d5f0eaff01/04f7af9d5f0eb610b/04f7af9d5f0eb860f/

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
29
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Tejido conectivo de sostén de hueso

  1. 1. TEJIDO CONECTIVO DE SOSTÉN DE HUESO Juliana del Pilar Morera Gómez. Jessika Ximena Hernández Sarmiento Bacteriología y Laboratorio Clínico.
  2. 2. HUESO  Componentes extracelulares están calcificados y le convierten en un material duro y firme.  Función de soporte y protección.  Ofrece lugar de inserción a los músculos y tendones.  Depósito de calcio.  En la cavidad medular del hueso se aloja la médula ósea, la cual se ocupa de la hematopoyesis.
  3. 3. Clasificación y estructura general:  H. Largos: formados por un eje delgado, la diáfisis . Por ejemplo: la tibia.  H. Cortos: de anchura similar a su longitud.  H. Planos: compuestos por dos placas planas de hueso compacto entre las que se encuentra una capa de hueso esponjoso.  H. Irregulares: sin una morfología definida.  H. Sesamoideos: formados en el interior de los tendones. La gaveta. Tecnología de Blogger
  4. 4. FORMA: • Unidad funcional es la Osteona de forma cilíndrica. • No tiene cavidades visibles H. Compacto • Unidad funcional la Trabécula es ubicada en la epífisis de los huesos. • Posee muchas cavidades intercomunicantes. H. esponjoso
  5. 5. Superficie del Hueso La superficie externa del hueso se recubre de tejido conjuntivo blando, el periostio:  Una capa fibrosa externa formada por tejido conjuntivo colagenoso denso irregular.  Una capa celular interna con capacidad osteogénica, que alberga células osteoprogenitoras (células osteogénicas), osteoblastos y, a veces, osteoclastos. Las cavidades medulares están tapizadas de endostio una delgada capa celular.
  6. 6. Periostio  Es una membrana de tejido conjuntivo denso que reviste la superficie externa del hueso, siendo esencial para la mantención del tejido óseo.  Es muy fibroso en la parte externa y más celular y vascular en la porción interna junto al tejido óseo.  Presenta aquí, células osteogénicas. Actúa como protector
  7. 7. Endostio  Capa fibrosa que limita la cavidad medular y los canales de Havers más anchos. Semejante al periostio, pero más fino .  Sus funciones son nutrir el tejido óseo. De sus vasos sanguíneos emiten ramas por los canales de Volkmann y sirven como fuentes de osteoblastos para el crecimiento y reparación de los huesos.
  8. 8. Revestimiento de las cavidades óseas  Las cavidades del hueso están recubiertas por endostio , una capa de células de tejido conectivo que contiene células osteoprogenitoras. El tejido de revestimiento del hueso compacto que limita con la cavidad medular y las trabéculas del hueso esponjoso dentro de la cavidad se denomina endostio.
  9. 9.  La cavidad medular y los espacios del hueso esponjosos contienen médula ósea. La médula ósea roja: contiene células sanguíneas en distintas etapas de su desarrollo. La cantidad de médula ósea no crece proporcional al hueso, a medida que crece el individuo. En el adulto, la cavidad medular es ocupada en su mayor parte por tejido adiposo y se denomina médula ósea amarilla. Con el estimulo adecuado, como por ejemplo una hemorragia intensa, la médula amarilla puede revertir a médula roja.
  10. 10. Hueso maduro
  11. 11. Hueso esponjoso
  12. 12. Matriz ósea La sustancia intersticial esta constituida por dos componentes principales:  Matriz orgánica: esta formada por fibras colágenas embebidas en sustancia fundamental (adultos, la matriz orgánica corresponde a colágeno)  Sales orgánicas La dureza del hueso depende de sus componentes inorgánicos, mientras su resistencia y elasticidad depende de su matriz orgánica ( particularmente colágeno)
  13. 13. Corte histológico de hueso reticular o flexiforme de pollo de engorda de 3 semanas de edad,  1-matriz ósea calcificada o hidroxiapatita ósea,  2- osteoide (matriz ósea aún no calcificada,  3- canalículos de Havers. Coloración azul de metileno
  14. 14. Sustancia Fundamental  No ha sido estudiada tan a fondo como la del cartílago.  Presencia de glicosaminoglicanos por la reacción positiva por el ácido periódico- Schiff.  Aminoazúcares (contienen componentes macromoleculares): son el sulfato de condroitina, el queratán-sulfato y el ácido hialurónico. Colágeno  Aparece en forma de fibras, de 50 a 70nm.  El colágeno del hueso es de tipo I.  En el hueso laminar maduro, las fibras colágenas presentan una disposición muy ordenada  El cambio de orientación de las fibras es la causa de la alternancia de capas brillantes y oscuras en los sistemas haversianos cuando se examinan con óptica de polarización.
  15. 15. Minerales del hueso  Esta formada por depósitos submicroscópicos de un tipo de fosfato cálcico.  Se deposita al principio de en forma de fosfato cálcico y mas tarde se reordena para formar hidroxilapatita cristalina.  Están situados sobre y dentro de la sustancia de la sustancia de las fibras de colágenas de la matriz  Contiene: Ion citrato : esta en fase separa, localizado sobre las superficies de los cristales. Ion carbonato: puede situarse sobre las superficie de los cristales o puede sustituir al PO4. Ion fluoruro: en el cristal de apatita es frecuente. Mg y Na: depósito de almacenamiento de estos elementos.
  16. 16. CÉLULAS DEL HUESO Los huesos que crecen activamente se distinguen cuatro tipos de células óseas:  Células osteoprogenitoras.  Osteoblastos.  Osteocitos.  Osteoclastos. Las C. osteoprogenitoras, osteoblastos y osteocitos, pertenecen al mismo linaje celular, “pueden transformarse una en otra”. Los osteoclastos provienen de los monocitos formados en la médula ósea y que han circulado por la sangre.
  17. 17. Células Osteoprogenitoras o “mesenquimal”  Tienen núcleos alargados u ovales, pálidos, y un citoplasma acidófilo.  Se encuentra en la capa celular interna del periostio; revisten los canales de Havers y las cavidades medulares  Están activas durante el crecimiento normal de los huesos, reorganización interna, en la curación de las fracturas o en la reparación. Por medio de estas condiciones, se multiplican y se transforman en osteoblastos formadores de hueso.
  18. 18. Corte histológico de hueso laminar de la diáfisis de la tibia de Pollo de engorda de 15 días de edad. Coloración de H.E. Raquitismo.  1- osteoclastos,  2- células mesenquimatosas indiferenciadas o osteoprogenitoras del periostio,  3- cartílago embrionario incluido en  4- el hueso laminar compacto de la diáfisi de la tibia
  19. 19. Osteoblastos  Su función es producir los osteocitos y sintetizar el colágeno para formar matriz del hueso.  Se encuentra en el frente de avance del hueso que crece o se desarrolla.  Los osteoblastos se comunican con otros osteoblastos y con osteocitos por medio de prolongaciones citoplasmáticas o nexos, para establecer comunicación con el tejido óseo
  20. 20. Osteocitos  Está rodeado por la matriz ósea que secretó antes como osteoblasto  Son responsables del mantenimiento de la matriz ósea  Poseen la capacidad de sintetizar y resorber la matriz. Estas actividades contribuyen a la homeostasis de la calcemia.
  21. 21. Osteoclastos  Su función esta implicada en la remodelación y restauración de los huesos naturales.  El osteoclasto es una célula multinucleada que degrada y reabsorbe huesos.
  22. 22. Formación ósea Se denomina osificación al conjunto de mecanismos por medio de los cuales el tejido conjuntivo se transforma en tejido óseo. Mecanismos de osificación:  Procesos vasculares: proliferación de elementos vasculares para nutrir al tejido conectivo.  Procesos celulares: diferenciación de fibroblastos de tejido a células formadoras de huesos (osteoblastos)  Procesos intercelulares: formación de todos los elementos intercelulares previos al deposito de sales calcicas.
  23. 23. Osificación Intramembranosa  Esta es la condensación celular dentro del tejido mesenquematico. Se limita a los huesos que no tienen función de sostén estructural. Por ej. Los huesos planos del cráneo.  En la osificación intramembranosa se forma el hueso por diferenciación de células mesenquimaticas en osteoclastos. Etapa inicial de osificación intramembranosa (cráneo de embrión de gato), (Ob) osteoblastos
  24. 24. Osificación endocondrial  Crecimiento de los huesos a lo largo.  Comienza con la proliferación y agrupación de células mesenquematicas en el sitio donde se desarrollará el futuro hueso.  Las células mesenquematicas se diferencian en condroblastos que a su vez producen matriz cartilaginosa. HUESO INMADURO (IB) Y MADURO (MB) coloreado con hematoxilina eosina (H-E). El hueso inmaduro tiene mas células.
  25. 25. Reservatorio de Calcio Los procesos son regulados por:  La paratormona (hormona paratiroidea): actúa sobre el hueso para elevar la calcemia baja hasta valores normales. Estimula a los osteocitos y lo osteoclastos para resorber hueso y liberar así calcio al torrente sanguíneo.  La calcitonina: actúa para reducir la calcemia elevada hasta valores normales. Inhibe la resorción ósea, por inhibición específica de los efectos de la paratormona sobre los osteoclastos.
  26. 26. Articulaciones y membranas sinoviales Articulaciones.  Articulaciones en las cuales hay poco movimiento se llaman sinartrosis.  Articulaciones que permiten un movimiento libre de los huesos se llama diartrosis. Membranas sinoviales.
  27. 27. Bibliografía  Fawcett, D.C. (1988). Tratado de Histología. 11° Edición. Interamericana.  Gatner, L. P. & Hiatt, J.L. Histología básica. Elsevier Saunders. www.elsevier.es.

×