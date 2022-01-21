Successfully reported this slideshow.
WV TRAIL Stylesheet

Jan. 21, 2022
Complete branding style guide for WV TRAIL, a nonprofit organization in West Virginia focused on managing, increasing awareness, and stimulating community involvement with all West Virginia trails, roads, etc. Branding included a logo, typography set, color swatches, and graphic assets.

  1. 1. STYLESHEET v1.0 D E S I G N E D B Y J U L I A N TAY L O R D E S I G N
  2. 2. table of contents logos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 Regular Logos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 Acronym Logos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 colors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 Swatches . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .7 Usage . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 fonts . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9 All Font Families . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 Download Fonts . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11 textures . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .12 EPS backgrounds . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13 Shape and Map textures . . . . . . . . . . . 14 Page Scratch . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15 examples . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .16 Example 1 - Formal Print . . . . . . . . . . . 17 Example 2 - Informal Print . . . . . . . . . 18 Example 3 -This Stylesheet . . . . . . . . . 19 Example 4 - Other . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20
  3. 3. 3 logos
  4. 4. 4 cutout plain bordered Regular Logos EPS Logos EPS Logos ALL Logos
  5. 5. 5 Acronym Logos cutout plain bordered EPS Logos EPS Logos ALL Logos
  6. 6. 6 colors
  7. 7. 7 asphalt bakedporcelain deciduousgreen agedgouda gardenclay #343438 RGB 52, 52, 56 HSV 240, 7, 22 CMYK 7, 7, 0, 78 LAB 22, 1, -3 PANTONE® MATCH: P 179-15 C #CED8D5 RGB 206, 216, 213 HSV 162, 5, 85 CMYK 5, 0, 1, 15 LAB 86, -4, 0 PANTONE® MATCH: 538 UP #648A3E RGB 100, 138, 62 HSV 90, 55, 54 CMYK 28, 0, 55, 46 LAB 53, -27, 36 PANTONE® MATCH: P 155-15 C #D6A544 RGB 214, 165, 68 HSV 40, 68, 84 CMYK 0, 23, 68, 16 LAB 71, 8, 55 PANTONE® MATCH: P 10-15 C #635352 RGB 99, 83, 82 HSV 4, 17, 39 CMYK 0, 16, 17, 61 LAB 37, 6, 3 PANTONE® MATCH: P 79-15 U Swatches Adobe Color Swatches
  8. 8. 8 dark colors accentcolors neutralcolors light colors don’t use together don’t use together use together Usage
  9. 9. 9 fonts
  10. 10. 10 Epilogue — Regular, Oblique, Round, Round Oblique, Rough, Rough Oblique, Stamp, Stamp Oblique Staatliches — Regular Krub — ExtraLight, ExtraLight Italic, Light, Light Italic, Regular, Italic, Medium, Medium Italic, SemiBold, SemiBold Italic, Bold, Bold Italic Vollkorn — Regular, Italic, Medium, Medium Italic, SemiBold, SemiBold Italic, Bold, Bold Italic, Black, Black Italic All Font Families wvtrailtitle,bigtitles headers,biglabels sansseriffont,paragraph, subheaders seriffont,paragraph, headers,subheaders
  11. 11. 11 Download Fonts Epilogue Staatliches Krub Vollkorn direct link direct link Google Fonts All Fonts direct link Google Fonts direct link Google Fonts
  12. 12. 12 textures
  13. 13. 13 EPS backgrounds BGD_34.eps BGD_15.eps BGD_01.eps BGD_10.eps BGD_25.eps 40epsbackgroundtextures—(5examples) hint: you can change the color of the eps texture files using a vector editor, like Adobe Illustrator 40 EPS Backgrounds All Textures
  14. 14. 14 Shape and Map textures S22.eps S20.eps S01.eps M04.eps M08.eps 12maps and24shapes—(5examples) hint: these are also eps files Maps & Shapes All Textures
  15. 15. 15 Page Scratch page_scratch6.png page_scratch4.png page_scratch3.png page_scratch2.png page_scratch1.png 6pngpagescratchtextures—(5examples) Page Scratch All Textures
  16. 16. 16 examples background: bgd_30.eps overlay blend mode asphalt background color font:epilogue “stamp” variant center-aligned baked porcelain
  17. 17. 17 Example 1 - Formal Print 1234 St. Address Somecity, WV 98765 (123) 456-7890 emailaddress@email.com Title 0987 St. Address Othercity, WV 12345 Dear Person, Nam nestoru mquisitatur, volest quam ne nonsequam, num restota eribuscient fuga. Ut ex esciaeped que verro quatur? Ficient, sim harcide rnatis nim quam con natatiunt ventium voluptatibus ne nam es ellaborrovid quatissi dolument que verunt ium rem serfererrum inissum erspid quatur? Qui dolupta doluptas escium quia volorum ex ex et evenditati te neculpa doluptature nature, od quos rest este es magnienis maximus maximodis pra doluptatum es ipicienist, name solupta tionet, aut rempore iuntisciet rest porest assit qui te volorepudia comnihi lliquo blaborerum aut facit iuntinc iuntiis autem sumquid mint laborro int, omnim asped quatemquo moluptatur rectoresti volorum ipsae endae senis aut magnis rectaspid estrum volest essernam que sinihita non consequiam, suntionsequo doluptio istis ut alicil id unt aut volut ut delici cum hilles nobis mo dolendellis molut aut eosantiore dem velit voluptis et odis dolorem ad everior rorporrum ut omniendi sum vel ilitat quist am hicit as voluptation cus atectestio voluptatur, comnimet, in culparibus net magniendent. Harchil laboratatem quatibus, qui cuptat es aut et, quo debis pa pore, quam ipis evenecat. Magnimagnis enimus era inctota tiatur, odipsan digendis eum sit omnihit liscia alictis andam quati verehendam, tet as voles sum resti doluptatis sitiste mporect oruptas es eic Logo:regular-plain left-aligned deciduous green font:vollkorn medium weight left-aligned asphalt font:krub medium weight left-aligned asphalt
  18. 18. 18 Example 2 - Informal Print Hello Ferehenis arunt ullupta tectotae. Nam corum faceaquunt deliqui occusdaes sunte plignit esectur reicipit qui dit elique nimin possimi nciunt. heading Onsed quiaspi derumque etus accusam utestint voluptate ma volume volupta inum rest facculpa quam fugia dellupt aspernate nonsequis millitatur? Xerest, que volectione vitatur? Unt occus essusdam non re opta aut landandus reperehent dolum es dolori dessi odiaspe rferumet est aut odi cus as aliquatento blate background: bgd_26.eps baked porcelain overlay blend mode garden clay background color logo: acronym-cutout center-aligned aged gouda font:vollkorn black weight left-aligned baked porcelain font:Staatliches left-aligned aged gouda font:krub medium weight left-aligned baked porcelain
  19. 19. 19 Example 3 -This Stylesheet font:vollkorn extrabold weight center-aligned baked porcelain SHAPE:S17.EPS deciduous green font:krub bold weight center-aligned baked porcelain download link shape:s10.eps aged gouda shape:s10.eps garden clay font:staatliches center-aligned asphalt font:vollkorn italic weight center-aligned deciduous green
  20. 20. 20 Example 4 - Other background: m06.eps soft light blend mode 25% opacity baked porcelain background color logo: regular-outline center-aligned deciduous green

