WV TRAIL Stylesheet

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Complete branding style guide for WV TRAIL, a nonprofit organization in West Virginia focused on managing, increasing awareness, and stimulating community involvement with all West Virginia trails, roads, etc. Branding included a logo, typography set, color swatches, and graphic assets.