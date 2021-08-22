From Monaco to Sundance!

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sundance Film Festival Movie Secrets Revealed By Robert Redford & Julian Starks
If you've ever wondered how projects make it from the ambitious minds of up and coming directors all the way to Sundance s...
Hollywood Filmmakers LLC, led by Starks, announced the release of its feature-length title, “A Journey to Sundance”. Throu...
You’ll follow a group of young, enthusiastic filmmakers on a thirteen-year quest to uncover the true meaning of independen...
Robert Redford, veteran Hollywood actor and the founder of Sundance Institute, watched an earlier version of the documenta...
You can check out the film on streaming services including Tubi and Google Play. Starks’ documentary is a deep- dive into ...
Click https://www.ajourneytos undance.com to find out more!
‘A JOURNEY TO SUNDANCE’, “One Hell of a Journey”

'A JOURNEY TO SUNDANCE’ is about the spirit, dreams and struggles of independent filmmakers from all over the world, as well as my own struggles to finish this enormous undertaking.

After graduating from “THE LOS ANGELES FILM SCHOOL”, in 2003, where I studied directing, screenwriting, producing and editing, I set off on a journey to film ‘JOURNEY TO SUNDANCE’, my first feature documentary film about the Sundance Film Festival and independent filmmaking. This Documentary took a total of 13-years to fully complete. I was producer, director and host/interviewer in the film.

It was called “SUNDANCING” in the beginning. We went to Park City, Utah, for the first time January 2004, then 2005, 2006 and then 2007 and filmed stories, GOOD, BAD and EVERYTHING in-between. We changed the name to “JOURNEY TO SUNDANCE”, as well.

We initially planned to finished and release the film in 2014, as per the https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1302010/ entry on IMDB, when I was invited to screen it at the ‘Alternative Light’ Exhibition in Monaco, as a Work-in-Progress screening.

To my surprise, the exhibit was dedicated to ROBERT REDFORD’s pencil sketches of "Nude Woman” he did in College in 1957.

As FATE would have it, my booth happened to be next to Sibylle Szaggars-Redford, his wife, who was there on Robert’s behalf. She was surprised that my film was about her husband and took a copy home.

About a month later, Greg, her assistant contacted me by email to tell me he watched the film with Redford’s and they all loved it!



'A JOURNEY TO SUNDANCE', "One Hell of a Journey"

'A JOURNEY TO SUNDANCE' is about the spirit, dreams and struggles of independent filmmakers from all over the world, as well as my own struggles to finish this enormous undertaking.

After graduating from "THE LOS ANGELES FILM SCHOOL", in 2003, where I studied directing, screenwriting, producing and editing, I set off on a journey to film 'JOURNEY TO SUNDANCE', my first feature documentary film about the Sundance Film Festival and independent filmmaking. This Documentary took a total of 13-years to fully complete. I was producer, director and host/interviewer in the film.

It was called "SUNDANCING" in the beginning. We went to Park City, Utah, for the first time January 2004, then 2005, 2006 and then 2007 and filmed stories, GOOD, BAD and EVERYTHING in-between. We changed the name to "JOURNEY TO SUNDANCE", as well.

We initially planned to finished and release the film in 2014, as per the https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1302010/ entry on IMDB, when I was invited to screen it at the 'Alternative Light' Exhibition in Monaco, as a Work-in-Progress screening.

To my surprise, the exhibit was dedicated to ROBERT REDFORD's pencil sketches of "Nude Woman" he did in College in 1957.

As FATE would have it, my booth happened to be next to Sibylle Szaggars-Redford, his wife, who was there on Robert's behalf. She was surprised that my film was about her husband and took a copy home.

About a month later, Greg, her assistant contacted me by email to tell me he watched the film with Redford's and they all loved it!

