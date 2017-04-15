TRABAJO COLABORATIVO 1. UNIDAD 2 cebolla junca, zanahoria, lechuga Tutora: PAOLA ALEXANDRA MARTINEZ Aprendiz: KATHERINE GA...
lechuga iceberg Lactuca sativa
Hortaliza Zanahoria Cebolla junca Lechuga iceberg Nombre científico Daucus carota Allium fistulosum LACTUCA SATIVA L Reino...
 La zanahoria tuvo su origen en Europa y Asia sudoccidental.  La cebolla Junca, su origen es incierto, dicen que de Asia...
 En las hortalizas, sus órganos de consumo presentan estructuras morfológicas diversas Cebolla junca Zanahoria Lechuga ic...
 Varia según las condiciones físicas y químicas del suelo y a su vez por el manejo que se le brinde al cultivo y al mismo...
Hortaliza PH ZANAHORIA LIGERAMENTE TOLERANTE 6.8 – 5.5 CEBOLLA JUNCA MODERADAMENTE TOLERANTE 6.8 – 6.0 Lechuga iceberg MOD...
plantas de día largo Plantas neutras Luz creciente Lechuga Indiferente  Zanahoria Cebolla junca CEBOLLA JUNCA ZANAHORIA L...
los daños ambientales están asociados a la degradación de los suelos debido a las producciones intensivas y extensivas, al...
hace referencia al lugar donde se han encontrado indicios de su existencia en tiempos remotos, primeras especies primitiva...
Principales cultivos hortícolas en Colombia: Zanahoria, cebolla rama, lechuga. Región: Municipio: Nombre común Hortaliza (...
El reino de las hortalizas es muy variado. Sus órganos de consumo son muy diversos. Son ricos y transcendentales para la s...
Hortalizas de clima frio, recuperado en Abril de 2017 de: http://www7.uc.cl/sw_educ/hort0498/HTML/p003.html Manual de Zana...
Hortalizas que se han ganado un gran espacio en la economía nacional y que hace parte de la canasta familiar.

  1. 1. TRABAJO COLABORATIVO 1. UNIDAD 2 cebolla junca, zanahoria, lechuga Tutora: PAOLA ALEXANDRA MARTINEZ Aprendiz: KATHERINE GARCIA JARAMILLO HENRY DE JESUS IBARRA ALBERTO LEON CARDONA JULIAN ESTEBAN RAMIREZ Materia: HORTICULTURA Grupo: 201618_18 UNIVERSIDAD NACIONALABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA 14 de ABRIL 2017
  2. 2. lechuga iceberg Lactuca sativa
  3. 3. Hortaliza Zanahoria Cebolla junca Lechuga iceberg Nombre científico Daucus carota Allium fistulosum LACTUCA SATIVA L Reino Plantae Plantae PLANTAE División Magnoliophyta Fanerogama magnoliophyta MAGNOLIOPHYTA A Clase Magnoliopsida Monocotiledoneae ANGIOSPERMAS Orden Apiaceae Asparagales ASTERALES familia Apiaceae alliaceae ASTEREACEAE Genero Daucus allium LACTUCA Especie Daucus carota fistulosum SATIVA
  4. 4.  La zanahoria tuvo su origen en Europa y Asia sudoccidental.  La cebolla Junca, su origen es incierto, dicen que de Asia Occidental y Norte de África.  Se dice que de la India o de Asia Central.
  5. 5.  En las hortalizas, sus órganos de consumo presentan estructuras morfológicas diversas Cebolla junca Zanahoria Lechuga iceberg Raíz Tallo y hojas Hojas
  6. 6.  Varia según las condiciones físicas y químicas del suelo y a su vez por el manejo que se le brinde al cultivo y al mismo suelo.
  7. 7. Hortaliza PH ZANAHORIA LIGERAMENTE TOLERANTE 6.8 – 5.5 CEBOLLA JUNCA MODERADAMENTE TOLERANTE 6.8 – 6.0 Lechuga iceberg MODERADAMENTE TOLERANTE 6.5 – 5.7 Hortaliza ZANAHORIA Muy susceptible CEBOLLA JUNCA Altamente sensible Lechuga iceberg Medianamente tolerable
  8. 8. plantas de día largo Plantas neutras Luz creciente Lechuga Indiferente  Zanahoria Cebolla junca CEBOLLA JUNCA ZANAHORIA LECHUGA Entre 90 a 120 días, dependiendo de los factores climáticos, y el sistema de propagación. de 2 a 3 meses, dependiendo si es verano o invierno. de 60 a 120 días, cuando alcanzan su mayor madurez.
  9. 9. los daños ambientales están asociados a la degradación de los suelos debido a las producciones intensivas y extensivas, al uso de productos químicos asociados al control de plagas y enfermedades y a la utilización de fertilizantes. Estos cultivos han alcanzado gran importancia entre los pequeños productores que lo han consolidado como su mayor fuente de ingresos, incluso hay zonas con altos rendimientos productivos, como el departamento de Boyacá. (Aquitania), con un 38% de la producción nacional de cebolla, Antioquia con el mayor rendimiento de producción por área sembrada en zanahoria, Cundinamarca y el oriente antioqueño, en la producción de lechuga.
  10. 10. hace referencia al lugar donde se han encontrado indicios de su existencia en tiempos remotos, primeras especies primitivas. Centro de producción: hace referencia a los sitios donde se cultivan en la actualidad. Cebolla de Rama: Centro de origen: Asía (China y Japón). Centro de producción: Aquitania Boyacá, en Colombia.
  11. 11. Principales cultivos hortícolas en Colombia: Zanahoria, cebolla rama, lechuga. Región: Municipio: Nombre común Hortaliza (seleccion e 3 especies, según la selección que realice el grupo) Departamento (Anuario Estadístico) DANE. 2015. Área cultivada a nivel nacional Rendimiento a nivel nacional Departam ento mayor productor Producción del cultivo Tn o Kg/ha Nombre científico y familia a la que pertenece Centro de Origen Órgano de consumo. zanahoria 10.754. ha 23.04 t/ha sembrada Cundinam arca 164.588. ton. Daucus carota. familia de las umbelíferas. Centro de Asia y parte baja de Europa. Raíz. Cebolla junca 17.385. Ha 39.9 t/ha, cosechada al año. Boyacá. 327.290. Ton. Allium fistulosum Familia: Amaryllidaceae Asia. Tallo y hoja. Lechuga iceberg 4260. Ha 22.5 t/ha sembrada Cundinam arca 95.850 ton. Lactuca sativa L. Familia: Astereaceae Parece de la india. hojas .
  12. 12. El reino de las hortalizas es muy variado. Sus órganos de consumo son muy diversos. Son ricos y transcendentales para la seguridad alimentaria Conocer todos sus factores: ph, salinidad, fotoperiodo y tiempo de cosecha, asegura el éxito de producción. (Katherine). Es de gran impacto en la economía nacional. Es parte fundamental de la canasta familiar. Son de alto valor nutritivo. Debemos propender orientar al agricultor por la BPA. (Henry). Conocer las tendencias de consumo, garantiza una buena comercialización. La producción orgánica garantiza salud y buenos ingresos. Cultivar con responsabilidad, permite obtener más y mejores cosechas, por ende más ingresos. (Julián)
×