Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
09.04.2020 1 Künstliche Intelligenz als Gamechanger
09.04.2020 2 Automatisierte Email Analyse mit künstlicher Intelligenz In unserem Showcase können Beispieltexte eingegeben ...
09.04.2020 3 Analyse Textbeispiel positiv Der Beispieltexte wurde analysiert Das Ergebnis der Stimmungsanalyse (0-100%) wi...
09.04.2020 4 Analyse Textbeispiel neutral/ negativ Der Beispieltexte wurde analysiert Das Ergebnis der Stimmungsanalyse (0...
09.04.2020 5 Analyse Textbeispiel negativ Der Beispieltexte wurde analysiert Das Ergebnis der Stimmungsanalyse (0-100%) wi...
09.04.2020 6 Automatisierte Analyse von Kundenkommunikation Priorisierung von Kundenanfragen Bspw. Kunde schreibt eine Bes...
09.04.2020 7 Hosting - DSGVO konform in zertifiziertem Microsoft Rechenzentrum Gerne hosten wir die Applikation für Sie (2...
09.04.2020 8 1 Tag Workshop mit Data-Science Experten (2.000€): Analyse an welchen Stellen KI die Geschäftsprozesse verbes...
09.04.2020 9 IT-P – Das macht uns zum richtigen Partner für unsere Kunden, Kollegen und Partnerunternehmen IT-P – zwei Fam...
09.04.2020 10 Informationssicherheits-Managementsystem ISO / IEC 27001 : 2013
09.04.2020 11 Wir wünschen Ihnen einen erfolgreichen Tag! Vielen Dank für Ihre Zeit IT-P Information Technology-Partner Gm...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Künstliche Intelligenz als Gamechanger

20 views

Published on

Mit Data Science zum datengetriebenen Unternehmen - wie künstliche Intelligenz in Emailkommunkation eingesetzt werden kann und diese vereinfacht

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Künstliche Intelligenz als Gamechanger

  1. 1. 09.04.2020 1 Künstliche Intelligenz als Gamechanger
  2. 2. 09.04.2020 2 Automatisierte Email Analyse mit künstlicher Intelligenz In unserem Showcase können Beispieltexte eingegeben werden Diese werden anschließend von unserer bereits vortrainierten KI analysiert
  3. 3. 09.04.2020 3 Analyse Textbeispiel positiv Der Beispieltexte wurde analysiert Das Ergebnis der Stimmungsanalyse (0-100%) wird im Showcase als Smiley dargestellt In diesem Beispiel ist der Wert 95%, also eine sehr positive Stimmung
  4. 4. 09.04.2020 4 Analyse Textbeispiel neutral/ negativ Der Beispieltexte wurde analysiert Das Ergebnis der Stimmungsanalyse (0-100%) wird im Showcase als Smiley dargestellt In diesem Beispiel ist der Wert 50%, also eine eher mäßige Stimmung
  5. 5. 09.04.2020 5 Analyse Textbeispiel negativ Der Beispieltexte wurde analysiert Das Ergebnis der Stimmungsanalyse (0-100%) wird im Showcase als Smiley dargestellt In diesem Beispiel ist der Wert 20%, also eine eher negative Stimmung
  6. 6. 09.04.2020 6 Automatisierte Analyse von Kundenkommunikation Priorisierung von Kundenanfragen Bspw. Kunde schreibt eine Beschwerde, diese muss schneller bearbeitet werden Zusammenfassung von Emails als Management Summary Anwendungsszenarien
  7. 7. 09.04.2020 7 Hosting - DSGVO konform in zertifiziertem Microsoft Rechenzentrum Gerne hosten wir die Applikation für Sie (200€ pro Instanz pro Monat) OnPremise (Hosting bei Ihnen) ist ebenfalls möglich Preise sind abhängig von der Anzahl der zu bearbeitenden Emails 0–500.000 Textdatensätze — €2,687 pro 1.000 Textdatensätze 0,5M–2,5M Textdatensätze — €1,844 pro 1.000 Textdatensätze 2,5M–10,0M Textdatensätze — €1,422 pro 1.000 Textdatensätze > 10M Textdatensätze — €1,211 pro 1.000 Textdatensätze Preisliste Hosting
  8. 8. 09.04.2020 8 1 Tag Workshop mit Data-Science Experten (2.000€): Analyse an welchen Stellen KI die Geschäftsprozesse verbessern kann Showcase mit Echtdaten befüllen und Ergebnisse präsentieren Individuelle Anpassung an bestehende Mailsysteme/ Integration in CRM Systeme 90€ pro Stunde Nach Vereinbarung auch auf Gewerkbasis möglich Wartungs- und Service Verträge Abhängig von SLA und Reaktionszeiten bieten wir Ihnen gerne individuelle Verträge an Preisliste
  9. 9. 09.04.2020 9 IT-P – Das macht uns zum richtigen Partner für unsere Kunden, Kollegen und Partnerunternehmen IT-P – zwei Familien – zwei Generationen: Wir verbinden Erfahrung mit Innovation. IT-P – vielseitige Expertise unter einem Dach! Unsere Kunden stehen im Mittelpunkt, denn ihr Erfolg ist unser Erfolg. Gemeinsam die Zukunft gestalten mit Flexibilität und Persönlichkeit. IT(-P) Software & Services made in Germany – begeisterte Kunden & höchste Qualität! IT-P – regionale Kompetenz deutschlandweit!
  10. 10. 09.04.2020 10 Informationssicherheits-Managementsystem ISO / IEC 27001 : 2013
  11. 11. 09.04.2020 11 Wir wünschen Ihnen einen erfolgreichen Tag! Vielen Dank für Ihre Zeit IT-P Information Technology-Partner GmbH Ein Unternehmen der IT-P Gruppe Besuchereingang: Seligmannallee 4 30173 Hannover F: +49 511 61 68 04-17 I: www.it-p.de Julian Funke CIO T: +49 511 61 68 04-377 E: j.funke@it-p.de I: www.it-p.de 09.04.2020

×