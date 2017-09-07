ZAPORIZHIA It's territory stretches for about 50 square kilometres. The city is divided into two parts by the river Dniepe...
ZAPORIZHIA The population of Zaporozhye is approximately 800 thousand people. Our city is then 225 years old.
ZAPORIZHIA There are two universities, three academies and a great number of colleges in Zaporozhye. We have here a drama ...
ZAPORIZHIA You will be impressed by the ancient oak tree which is 800 years old. They say that the Zaporozhye Cossacks use...
By the way there are not so many places of interest in Zaporozhye. But if you want to go sightseeing around the city I adv...
Zaporozhye is an industrial centre. It is famous for its steel- making plants and factories, such as Zaporozhstal, Dniepro...
Primary it was a town of Alexandrovsk. But when the Dnieper HydroElectric Power Station the Dneproges was built here it wa...
Zaporizhia (facts about the city)
×