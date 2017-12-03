A2 Media Studies Weather Analysis Julia Elloso
Watch the following local weather broadcasts. Think about: •What makes it engaging? There various of photographs taken by ...
Weather Report - Genre ⦿ In the weather report, the genre shows the studio setting - professional ⦿ Green screen / blue sc...
RegionsTemperaturesBug - logo of BBCGraphic - Day and TimeWind Speed Hand gestures Animations of the weather - rain Piece ...
In this still, she uses a alliteration to describe the super moon, this is shown for the audience to see on the screen. Th...
Weather Report - Language ⦿ PTC - piece to camera, she address to people by looking at the camera ⦿ Welcoming tone, this s...
This second still, we see the weather reporter wearing formal clothes - a white blouse with a yellow shirt along with acce...
Weather Report - Mode of Address ⦿ PTC - piece to camera, she address to people by looking at the camera ⦿ Welcoming tone,...
This last still, shows a close up of West Midlands regions within the area. The weather reporter uses hand gestures to sho...
