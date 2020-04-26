Esports Market Structure

iTech Capital Monthly Market Review:

iTech Capital is launching a new open-ended sector-specific private equity fund under its tech-oriented umbrella. We will invest in the SportTech opportunities globally, looking for a broad set of projects around this buzzing sector. Given the speed of changes and the emergence of this new niche, we will periodically cover the sector in our future reviews. The Esports sector is rapidly gaining ground; therefore, we could not leave it ignored. More on Medium - https://medium.com/itech-family-publication/https-medium-com-itechcapital-itechtalk-434dcde33440



