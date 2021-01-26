Poemas de Gloria Fuertes

Successfully reported this slideshow.
POEMA 1:A LOS QUE TRAGÓ LA TIERRA ANTES DE TIEMPO Los abetos del bosque piden palomas, de puntillas se empinan las lomas, ...
IMAGEN El primer poema me transmite buenas vibras ya que me encanta el agua, el bosque etc.
POEMA 2:AL BORDE SOYALTA; EN LA GUERRA LLEGUE A PESAR CUARENTA KILOS. HE ESTADO AL BORDE DE LA TUBERCULOSIS, AL BORDE DE L...
IMAGEN ELIGO ESTA IMAGEN Y POEMA PORQUE YO AL IGUAL QUE LA AUTORA TENGO MUCHOS SUEÑOS Y RELACIONADOS CON LO QUE DICE
POEMA 3:DESHACER LO INJUSTO NO SÉ ESCUPIR, PERO VOY A APRENDER PARA ESCUPIR SOBRE LAS TUMBAS DE TODOS LOS CULPABLES DE LAS...
IMAGEN ELIJO ESTA IMAGEN PORQUE ASI ES COMO PIENSO EN HACER TODO LO QUE DICE EL POEMA Y MUCHAS MAS COSAS QUE SE ME VIENEN ...
POEMA 4:VENGO DE ABAJO VENGO DE ABAJO. QUIZÁ POR ESO NUNCA DEJARÉ A LOS DEL BARRIO. TIRO HACIA ARRIBA, LA PUPILA DEL POBRE...
IMAGEN ELIJO ESTA IMAGEN PORQUE LOS AMIGOS SON UNA DE LAS COSAS MAS IMPORTANTES.
POEMA 5:LA GENTE DICE LA GENTE DICE: “POBRES TIENE QUE HABER SIEMPRE” Y SE QUEDAN TAN ANCHOS, TAN ESTRECHOS DE MIRAS, TAN ...
IMAGEN ELIJO ESTA IMAGEN PORQUE LA GENTE QUE DICE QUE SIEMPRE TIENE QUE HABER POBRES, SON UNOS INSENSATOS, YA QUE ESAS PER...
POEMA 6:NIÑOS DE SOMALIA YO COMO TÚ COMES ÉL COME NOSOTROS COMEMOS VOSOTROS COMÉIS ¡ELLOS NO!
IMAGEN ME EXPRESA UN SENTIMIENTO DE PENA POR MUCHÍSIMOS NIÑOS MÁS COMO ESTOS QUE NO TIENEN PARA COMER. ESTO ES EN SOMALIA ...
POEMA 7:VENDRÍA LA PAZ SI TODOS LOS POLÍTICOS SE HICIERAN POETAS, VENDRÍA LA PAZ. SI TODOS LOS POLÍTICOS SE HICIERAN PACIF...
IMAGEN ME EXPRESA QUE SI TODOS ESTUVIÉSEMOS UNIDOS NO PASARÍAN TODAS LAS DESGRACIAS QUE PASAN.
POEMA 8: SE SUICIDÓ SE SUICIDÓ LA ESTATUA DEL DICTADOR. LA ESTATUA VIVÍA EN EL CENTRO DEL ETANQUE. UNA NOCHE DE VIENTO LA ...
IMAGEN ESTE POEMA NO LO HE ENTENDIDO MUY BIEN PERO CREO QUE SE REFIERE A QUE SI TU A UNA PERSONA LE QUITAS ALGO QUE LE GUS...
POEMA 9: NO ES TODO “NO ES TODO HACER UNA POESÍA PARA EL PUEBLO, SINO UN PUEBLO PARA LA POESÍA PERO ESCRIBO PARA EL NIÑO Y...
IMAGEN PARA MÍ ESTE POEMA ME HACE ENTENDER Q LOS NIÑOS Y ADOLESCENTE DE AHORA EN UN FUTURO CABIAREMOS EL MUNDO.
POEMA 10: CUANDO ME VAYA CUANDO ME VAYA… NO QUIERO SER ESTATUA, NI CUADRO NI VITRINA, SOLO SI ACASO DE SACO UNA CORTNITA Q...
IMAGEN ESTE POEMA ME EXPRESA CARIÑO HACIA MUCHAS PERSONAS DE MI VIDA.
AUTO-AFIRMACIONES GLORIA FUERTES POEMA 10: EN ESTE POEMA ELLA SE SIENTE EN DEUDA CON ALGUNA PERSONA QUERIDA Y EXPRESA CARI...
Poemas de Gloria Fuertes

Published on

IES Ángel Ganivet (Granada), curso 20/21.
2º ESO A

Poemas de Gloria Fuertes

  1. 1. POEMA 1:A LOS QUE TRAGÓ LA TIERRA ANTES DE TIEMPO Los abetos del bosque piden palomas, de puntillas se empinan las lomas, a ver si vienen… Los chopos del pradillo chopos dorados, se empinan por si vuelven… no vuelven los soldados. Por tierras de Teruel se quedaron helados. El Ebro sabe mucho de muchachos ahogados. Y la tierra, No sabia que hacer con tanto precoz muerto. Y no os vale de nada que os recuerde que querías vivir. ¡Bien lo recuerdo!
  2. 2. IMAGEN El primer poema me transmite buenas vibras ya que me encanta el agua, el bosque etc.
  3. 3. POEMA 2:AL BORDE SOYALTA; EN LA GUERRA LLEGUE A PESAR CUARENTA KILOS. HE ESTADO AL BORDE DE LA TUBERCULOSIS, AL BORDE DE LA CARCEL, AL BORDE DE LA AMISTAD, AL BORDE DEL ARTE, AL BORDE DEL SUICIDIO, AL BORDE DE LA MISERICORDIA, AL BORDE DE LA ENVIDIA, AL BORDE DE LA FAMA, AL BORDE DEL AMOR, AL BORDE DE LA PLAYA, Y, POCO A POCO, ME FUE DANDO SUEÑO, Y AQUÍ ESTOY DURMIENDO AL BORDE, AL BORDE DE DESPERTAR.
  4. 4. IMAGEN ELIGO ESTA IMAGEN Y POEMA PORQUE YO AL IGUAL QUE LA AUTORA TENGO MUCHOS SUEÑOS Y RELACIONADOS CON LO QUE DICE
  5. 5. POEMA 3:DESHACER LO INJUSTO NO SÉ ESCUPIR, PERO VOY A APRENDER PARA ESCUPIR SOBRE LAS TUMBAS DE TODOS LOS CULPABLES DE LAS GUERRAS. NO TENGO UÑAS, PERO NISIQUIERA TENER GARRAS PARA ATRAPAR DESDE MI ALTURA A LOS HOMBRES REPTILES. NO TENGO PODER, PERO TENGO LA FUERZA DE LOS PUEBLOS QUE SUFREN. NO TENGO CULTURA, PERO EL CORAZON SABIO DE ESTAR CON LOS QUE NO TIENEN NADA.
  6. 6. IMAGEN ELIJO ESTA IMAGEN PORQUE ASI ES COMO PIENSO EN HACER TODO LO QUE DICE EL POEMA Y MUCHAS MAS COSAS QUE SE ME VIENEN A LA CABEZA.
  7. 7. POEMA 4:VENGO DE ABAJO VENGO DE ABAJO. QUIZÁ POR ESO NUNCA DEJARÉ A LOS DEL BARRIO. TIRO HACIA ARRIBA, LA PUPILA DEL POBRE ME TIENE VIVA. SALUD, TRABAJO, ES TODO LO QUE PIDE EL QUE ESTÁ ABAJO. LE DOY CULTURA QUE AÚN NO SABE LEER. CON SU ESTATURA. LE LEO VERSOS AL HOMBRE MÁS SENCILLO DEL UNIVERSO.
  8. 8. IMAGEN ELIJO ESTA IMAGEN PORQUE LOS AMIGOS SON UNA DE LAS COSAS MAS IMPORTANTES.
  9. 9. POEMA 5:LA GENTE DICE LA GENTE DICE: “POBRES TIENE QUE HABER SIEMPRE” Y SE QUEDAN TAN ANCHOS, TAN ESTRECHOS DE MIRAS, TAN VACÍOS DE ESPÍRITU, TAN LLENOS DE COMODIDAD. YO ASEGURO CON EMOCIÓN QUE EN UN PRÓXIMO FUTURO SOLO HABRÁ POBRES DE VOCACIÓN.
  10. 10. IMAGEN ELIJO ESTA IMAGEN PORQUE LA GENTE QUE DICE QUE SIEMPRE TIENE QUE HABER POBRES, SON UNOS INSENSATOS, YA QUE ESAS PERSONAS EN UN FUTURO SE PUEDEN ENCONTRAR EN LA MISMA SITUACION, ES POR ESO QUE LOS POBRES SE MERECEN UN TRABAJO DIGNO COMO LOS “RICOS”
  11. 11. POEMA 6:NIÑOS DE SOMALIA YO COMO TÚ COMES ÉL COME NOSOTROS COMEMOS VOSOTROS COMÉIS ¡ELLOS NO!
  12. 12. IMAGEN ME EXPRESA UN SENTIMIENTO DE PENA POR MUCHÍSIMOS NIÑOS MÁS COMO ESTOS QUE NO TIENEN PARA COMER. ESTO ES EN SOMALIA PERO COMO EN SOMALIA PASA EN MUCHOS MÁS SITIOS.
  13. 13. POEMA 7:VENDRÍA LA PAZ SI TODOS LOS POLÍTICOS SE HICIERAN POETAS, VENDRÍA LA PAZ. SI TODOS LOS POLÍTICOS SE HICIERAN PACIFÍSTAS, VENDRÍA LA PAZ. SI TODOS LOS INJUSTOS SE HICIERAN EL HARAKARI, VENDRÍA LA PAZ.
  14. 14. IMAGEN ME EXPRESA QUE SI TODOS ESTUVIÉSEMOS UNIDOS NO PASARÍAN TODAS LAS DESGRACIAS QUE PASAN.
  15. 15. POEMA 8: SE SUICIDÓ SE SUICIDÓ LA ESTATUA DEL DICTADOR. LA ESTATUA VIVÍA EN EL CENTRO DEL ETANQUE. UNA NOCHE DE VIENTO LA ESTÁTUA SE LANZÓ A AGUA. LA ESTATUA DEL DICTADOR MURIÓ AHOGADA. SOLO LAS GAVIOTAS LA ECHARON DE MENOS.
  16. 16. IMAGEN ESTE POEMA NO LO HE ENTENDIDO MUY BIEN PERO CREO QUE SE REFIERE A QUE SI TU A UNA PERSONA LE QUITAS ALGO QUE LE GUSTA LO HECHA DE MENOS.
  17. 17. POEMA 9: NO ES TODO “NO ES TODO HACER UNA POESÍA PARA EL PUEBLO, SINO UN PUEBLO PARA LA POESÍA PERO ESCRIBO PARA EL NIÑO Y PARA EL ADOLESCENTE QUE PRONTO SERÁN EL NUEVO PUEBLO DECENTE. MI SITIO ES ESTAR EN MEDIO DEL PUEBLO Y SER UN MEDIO DEL PUEBLO PARA SERVIR SÓLO AL PUEBLO. ESTOY CON EL PUEBLO DE DONDE VINE Y ADONDE VOY PARA QUEDARME”
  18. 18. IMAGEN PARA MÍ ESTE POEMA ME HACE ENTENDER Q LOS NIÑOS Y ADOLESCENTE DE AHORA EN UN FUTURO CABIAREMOS EL MUNDO.
  19. 19. POEMA 10: CUANDO ME VAYA CUANDO ME VAYA… NO QUIERO SER ESTATUA, NI CUADRO NI VITRINA, SOLO SI ACASO DE SACO UNA CORTNITA QUE TE ENTORNE LA LUZ PARA QUE DUERMAS. QUISIERA CONVERTIRME EN TU LINTERNA Y SERTE ÚTIL CUANDO NO VES CLARO, ESO Y SOLO DORMIRME EN TU COSTADO Y AMANECER REZANDO EN TU CADERA. QUISIERA SER LA LLUVIA EN TU PRADERA O TÚ MI LLUVIA O YO TU MAR Y TÚ MI BARCO O AL REVÉS, JUGAR, SER SIEMPRE UN NIÑO QUE EN EL AMOR ME CREZCO QUISIERA SER, TODO LO QUE YA SOY Y AÚN NO ME MEREZCO.
  20. 20. IMAGEN ESTE POEMA ME EXPRESA CARIÑO HACIA MUCHAS PERSONAS DE MI VIDA.
  21. 21. AUTO-AFIRMACIONES GLORIA FUERTES POEMA 10: EN ESTE POEMA ELLA SE SIENTE EN DEUDA CON ALGUNA PERSONA QUERIDA Y EXPRESA CARIÑO HACIA ELLA. POEMA 6: EN ESTE POEMA ELLA SE SIENTE MAL POR TODOS ESOS NIÑOS DE SOMALIA Y MUCHOS MÁS SITIOS QUE NO PUEDEN COMERY EXPRESA AFECTO HACIA ELLOS. POEMA 7: EN ESTE POEMA SIENTE DOLOR POR TODOS ESOS POLÍTICOS Y PERSONAS QUE SON INCAPACES DE ESCUCHAR A LA BUENA GENTE QUE TIENE BUENAS IDEAS Y NO LES DEJAN EXPRESARE.

