Gloria fuertes (1)

Por: Esperanza Manzanera Vílchez GLORIA FUERTES
GLORIA FUERTES • Gloria Fuertes García era una escritora y poetisa muy famosa del siglo 20 que tuvo mayor éxito en la déca...
EL HOMBRE QUE SABÍA LA FECHA DE SU MUERTE “Sabía la fecha de su muerte. La sabía, el 31 de diciembre de ese mismo año. Lo ...
TENER DE NADA Y DE TODO. TENER DE TODO Y DE NADA. “Tener : Una bruja blanca y tuerta, Una flor en cada puerta, Un lago con...
AUTOBIO “Casi como todos los artistas empecé a cantar de adolescente en el coro de la parroquia Como empecé a fumar en el ...
ME CASÉ POR PODERES “Me casé por poderes, Yo en Madrid, Él en Amberes. No asistí a mi boda. Triunfé con mi poesía, No asis...
BARRIO CHINO “Sonó un disparo. Se oyó un lloro. Se escuchó un gemido. Se murió un herido. “ He elegido este poema porque e...
* “En Estados Unido Hacen videos para gatos Hoteles para perros… Pero todavía no hacen amor Para hispanos y negros “ ¿por ...
AUNQUE NO NOS MURAMOS AL MORIRNOS “Aunque no nos muriéramos al morirnos, Le va bien a ese trance la palabra: Muerte Muerte...
QUERIDO GORGE “Querido <<Gorge>> : Pongo tu nombre con<< g >> Porque la jota es alegre Y se me ha muerto mi madre. “ Me gu...
OTRO A EE.UU “Aquí se vende de todo Palillos eléctricos, Virgos de plástico, Comida para perros, Comida para gatos, Comida...
Me da la impresión de que la autora quiere que nos demos cuenta de lo estúpidas e inútiles que pueden ser algunas cosas. p...
SUCEDE “Perdemos horas, tardes noches… Perdemos ocasiones de estarnos. Perdemos ocasiones de tenernos “ no nos damos cuent...
GRACIAS POR VUESTRA ATENCIÓN
  1. 1. Por: Esperanza Manzanera Vílchez GLORIA FUERTES
  2. 2. GLORIA FUERTES • Gloria Fuertes García era una escritora y poetisa muy famosa del siglo 20 que tuvo mayor éxito en la década de los 50, nació el 28 de julio de 1917 en Madrid y falleció en la misma ciudad el 28 de Noviembre de 1998. Gloria Fuertes vivió en la posguerra y se describe en varios de sus poemas de cómo pasó su niñez y juventud Gloria publicó su primera poema “Niñez, Juventud, Vejez” en 1932 cuando tenía tan solo 14 años
  3. 3. EL HOMBRE QUE SABÍA LA FECHA DE SU MUERTE “Sabía la fecha de su muerte. La sabía, el 31 de diciembre de ese mismo año. Lo tenía previsto, organizado ¡Ostras!, cenó, Se puso el traje nuevo y se fue al cotillón de barra libre Cuando el ruido, Las voces, las risas eran insoportables salió de la discoteca. La gente daba zambombazos, tocaba trompetas, gritaba a lo loco, el hombre meditaba a lo cuerdo. Apenas bebió, ¿para qué? Llegó a su casa. Sacó el perro a la terraza. Apagó la luz, encendió el gas Y dejó escrito: <<No aguanto un año más, el 31 de diciembre culpo a todos de mi muerte>>” este poema trata de un hombre que no soportaba más los golpes que le había dado la vida y decidió quitársela. me gusta este poema porque es muy profundo aunque me recuerda a un caso cercano que tuvimos en la familia y me transmite una sensación de tristeza porque la vida es muy injusta para algunas personas
  4. 4. TENER DE NADA Y DE TODO. TENER DE TODO Y DE NADA. “Tener : Una bruja blanca y tuerta, Una flor en cada puerta, Un lago con una barca, Un beso cada mañana, Un poeta en la ventana, Un amor inmenso y hondo Correspondido hasta el fondo. Con tu amor dar un paseo, serenarte en un arco al sol Sin dolor en cicatrices Comiendo pipas felices. Tener de nada y de todo Tener de todo y de nada: Armarios llenos de joyas, Cuatro fincas, cuatro casas Un yate, cuatro <<mercedeles>> Campo de golf, Dos señoras (tan solo para la cama) Ser alto cargo de empresas. Tener de todo y de nada.” a veces creemos que necesitamos muchas cosas para ser felices pero podemos serlo con lo más mínimo y simple
  5. 5. AUTOBIO “Casi como todos los artistas empecé a cantar de adolescente en el coro de la parroquia Como empecé a fumar en el treinta y seis para quitarme el hambre, la voz se me fue a hacer puñetas y me quedé en ronca poeta. Ahora canto con la pluma porque con tanto pitillo ya no puedo cantar mi fandanguillo “ Me gusta de este poema por que la autora intenta sacar lo mejor de la situación, ella quería cantar pero le surgió un inconveniente pero en vez de venirse abajo, lo aprovechó y ahora una de las cosas que mejor se le da es escribir y ser poetísa.
  6. 6. ME CASÉ POR PODERES “Me casé por poderes, Yo en Madrid, Él en Amberes. No asistí a mi boda. Triunfé con mi poesía, No asistí al triunfo. Si tengo algo que hacer No asistiré a mi entierro “ Se nota que Gloria es una persona que hace las cosas porque le gustan y no para ser reconocida, es una mujer rompedora que no le gusta hacer lo esperado, algo que nos puede parecer normal para el resto y que haríamos sin cuestionárnoslo ella lo hace.
  7. 7. BARRIO CHINO “Sonó un disparo. Se oyó un lloro. Se escuchó un gemido. Se murió un herido. “ He elegido este poema porque es muy corto, son muy pocas palabras pero transmite mucho a su vez. Esto demuestra que la autora tiene mucha capacidad de expresión
  8. 8. * “En Estados Unido Hacen videos para gatos Hoteles para perros… Pero todavía no hacen amor Para hispanos y negros “ ¿por qué a veces le damos más importancia a aparatos, objetos o animales que a algunas personas solo por ser de otra “raza” o color?
  9. 9. AUNQUE NO NOS MURAMOS AL MORIRNOS “Aunque no nos muriéramos al morirnos, Le va bien a ese trance la palabra: Muerte Muerte es que no nos miren los que amamos, muerte es quedarse solo, mudo y quieto y no poder gritar que sigues vivo “ y es verdad; que vida sería si las personas a las que amamos no nos hicieran caso, o si nos quedáramos solos. Nuestras vidas no tendrían mucho sentido…
  10. 10. QUERIDO GORGE “Querido <<Gorge>> : Pongo tu nombre con<< g >> Porque la jota es alegre Y se me ha muerto mi madre. “ Me gusta este poema porque la autora quiere transmitir un hecho triste (que se ha muerto su madre) pero lo hace una manera distinta, divertida. De una manera que a nadie antes se le había ocurrido hacer
  11. 11. OTRO A EE.UU “Aquí se vende de todo Palillos eléctricos, Virgos de plástico, Comida para perros, Comida para gatos, Comida para ciervos, Cocidos enlatados. Casas con ruedas, Ataúdes con ruedas, Corazones con ruedas. Guantes para albañiles, Guantes para peones, Guantes para gigantes. Gafas para dormir, Gafas para picar piedra, Gafas para picar cebolla ¡Gafas para picar cebolla! ¡Gafas para picar cebolla! ¡Gafas para picar cebolla! Aquí, donde la atómica ¡se venden gafas para picar cebolla! “
  12. 12. Me da la impresión de que la autora quiere que nos demos cuenta de lo estúpidas e inútiles que pueden ser algunas cosas. para que nos demos cuenta hace repeticiones de la frase “¡gafas para picar cebolla!” además usa el símbolo de exclamación para hacer hincapié
  13. 13. SUCEDE “Perdemos horas, tardes noches… Perdemos ocasiones de estarnos. Perdemos ocasiones de tenernos “ no nos damos cuenta del tiempo que perdemos discutiendo o estando enfadados con las personas que queremos. aunque la autora no se refiera a esto, tambien nos podía servir ahora este poema como el tiempo que pasamos con los aparatos electrónicos y que perdemos con otras cosas más importantes.
  14. 14. GRACIAS POR VUESTRA ATENCIÓN

