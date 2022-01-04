CMMC 2.0 I L1 & L2 Scoping Guidance Explained

In this video, you will learn: 1. How to specify the scope of Federal Contract Information (FCI) Assets in your CMMC 2.0 Level 1 Self-Assessment. 2. What is the scope of CMMC 2.0 Level 2 Assessment? 3. How to map and categorize organizational assets? 4. What are the ways to reduce the scope of your assessment? Learn more from the video: https://youtu.be/Tp3rya6EZCA