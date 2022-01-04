Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CMMC 2.0 Video Series L1 & L2 Scoping Guidance 12/21/2021
About the speaker Enterprise Risk Leader with 25 plus years of Business and Security Technology Leadership experience Aaro...
L1 Scoping Guidance for FCI • FCI Assets = Process, Store, or Transmit FCI ✔ Are assessed against all applicable CMMC prac...
L2 Scoping Guidance for CUI L2 Assets: mapped into one of 5 categories ✔ CUI – part of CMMC assessment ✔ Security Protecti...
L2 Scoping Guidance – Scope Reduction & Use Cases • Scope Reduction ✔ Logical Separation (e.g., Firewalls, VLANs, SDNs) ✔ ...
Let’s recap ✔ L1 Scope is for FCI Assets ✔ L2 Scope has 5 Asset Categories ✔ Reduction of Scope via Logical/Physical Separ...
If you have comments or questions about the new levels in CMMC 2.0, please reach out to us at: info@ignyteplatform.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

of

CMMC 2.0 I L1 & L2 Scoping Guidance Explained Slide 1 CMMC 2.0 I L1 & L2 Scoping Guidance Explained Slide 2 CMMC 2.0 I L1 & L2 Scoping Guidance Explained Slide 3 CMMC 2.0 I L1 & L2 Scoping Guidance Explained Slide 4 CMMC 2.0 I L1 & L2 Scoping Guidance Explained Slide 5 CMMC 2.0 I L1 & L2 Scoping Guidance Explained Slide 6 CMMC 2.0 I L1 & L2 Scoping Guidance Explained Slide 7
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Technology
Jan. 04, 2022
20 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

CMMC 2.0 I L1 & L2 Scoping Guidance Explained

Download to read offline

Technology
Jan. 04, 2022
20 views

In this video, you will learn:
1. How to specify the scope of Federal Contract Information (FCI) Assets
in your CMMC 2.0 Level 1 Self-Assessment.
2. What is the scope of CMMC 2.0 Level 2 Assessment?
3. How to map and categorize organizational assets?
4. What are the ways to reduce the scope of your assessment?

Learn more from the video: https://youtu.be/Tp3rya6EZCA

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3.5/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(2/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4.5/5)
Free
On War: With linked Table of Contents Carl von Clausewitz
(4.5/5)
Free
The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) Antony Lewis
(4/5)
Free
Wizard:: The Life and Times of Nikolas Tesla Marc Seifer
(2.5/5)
Free
Ninety Percent of Everything: Inside Shipping, the Invisible Industry That Puts Clothes on Your Back, Gas in Your Car, and Food on Your Plate Rose George
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power Jacob Helberg
(4.5/5)
Free
System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot Rob Reich
(4/5)
Free
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
(5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(2.5/5)
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P Williams
(4/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4.5/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

CMMC 2.0 I L1 & L2 Scoping Guidance Explained

  1. 1. CMMC 2.0 Video Series L1 & L2 Scoping Guidance 12/21/2021
  2. 2. About the speaker Enterprise Risk Leader with 25 plus years of Business and Security Technology Leadership experience Aaron McCray, MBA, CISSP, CISA, CRISC Chief Operations Oﬃcer • USN • USAF • Navy • Cyber Command • NASIC • NAIC • NAVIOCOM Georgia • NSA • Dept of Treasury Federal & Corporate agency cybersecurity experience • Delta Airlines • NCR • Dollar Bank • Digital Defensive Programming • OWASP • AWS Certiﬁed Cloud Professional Cyber & Technology Industry Credentials • CISSP • HCISPP • CISA • Security+ • Network+ • Threat Modeling As an accomplished leader, Aaron brings over 28 years of experience in business and risk management operations. He has extensive expertise across multiple industry sectors, including healthcare, ﬁnance, manufacturing, defense, and federal government. Aaron has guided companies in deﬁning their organizational strategies, leading strategic initiatives, and improving overall operations and corporate risk practices. Aaron McCray serves as a Commander in the United States Navy, with nearly 25 years of experience executing strategic initiatives, organizational management, intelligence, research, and analysis. His leadership and subject matter expertise were vital in providing direct support to US Navy technology transformation projects, integrating critical military operations, and training the next generation of Naval warﬁghters. Aaron holds a master’s degree in strategic management from Oakland City University and a bachelor’s degree in operational management from Wilberforce University. In addition, Aaron holds various industry certiﬁcations in cybersecurity such as CISSP, CISA, CRISC, HCISPP. https://www.linkedin.com/in/awmccray/
  3. 3. L1 Scoping Guidance for FCI • FCI Assets = Process, Store, or Transmit FCI ✔ Are assessed against all applicable CMMC practices • Additional Considerations: areas that Process, Store, or Transmit FCI ✔ People ✔ Technology ✔ Facilities ✔ External Service Providers (ESPs)
  4. 4. L2 Scoping Guidance for CUI L2 Assets: mapped into one of 5 categories ✔ CUI – part of CMMC assessment ✔ Security Protection Assets – part of CMMC assessment ✔ Contractor Risk Managed not part of CMMC assessment* ✔ Specialized Assets – not part of CMMC assessment* ✔ Same additional considerations as L1 apply for L2 Scoping * Include in Asset Inventory and System Security Plan (SSP)
  5. 5. L2 Scoping Guidance – Scope Reduction & Use Cases • Scope Reduction ✔ Logical Separation (e.g., Firewalls, VLANs, SDNs) ✔ Physical Separation (e.g., Gates, Locks, Badge Access, Guards) • Use Cases ✔ FCI and CUI within the same assessment scope • Single scope vs dual scope • Certiﬁcation is at the highest certiﬁcation level (e.g., L2) • External Service Providers are Considered (e.g., responsibility, SLAs, contracts, etc.)
  6. 6. Let’s recap ✔ L1 Scope is for FCI Assets ✔ L2 Scope has 5 Asset Categories ✔ Reduction of Scope via Logical/Physical Separation ✔ Combined FCI & CUI scopes are assessed at highest level Important Links ▪ Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certiﬁcation (CMMC) ▪ Scoping Guidance L1 version 2.0 Final ▪ Assessment Guide L1 version 2.0 Final ▪ Scoping Guidance L2 version 2.0 Final ▪ Assessment Guide L2 version 2.0 Final
  7. 7. If you have comments or questions about the new levels in CMMC 2.0, please reach out to us at: info@ignyteplatform.com

In this video, you will learn: 1. How to specify the scope of Federal Contract Information (FCI) Assets in your CMMC 2.0 Level 1 Self-Assessment. 2. What is the scope of CMMC 2.0 Level 2 Assessment? 3. How to map and categorize organizational assets? 4. What are the ways to reduce the scope of your assessment? Learn more from the video: https://youtu.be/Tp3rya6EZCA

Views

Total views

20

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×