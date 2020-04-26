Geografia ambiental power

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROCESOS DE FORMACION DE LOS DISTINTOS BORDES Fallas o bordes transformantes es el borde de desplazamiento lateral de una ...
Este tipo de borde lleva a la formación de la cordilleras y esta asociado con zonas de actividad volcánica y sísmica origi...
FOSAS SUBDUCCIONAL También conocida como fosa marinas, son estrechas y profundas trincheras que suelen encontrarse adosada...
La litosfera es la capa mas superficial de la tierra esta formada solida , esta formada por la corteza terrestre y por la ...
CONVERGENCIA CONTINENTAL Cuando dos placas con corteza oceánica colisionan. Una placa seduce bajo la otra iniciándose la f...
CONTINENTAL – CONTINENTAL Son dos placas continentales que colisionan , una de ellas queda situada sobre la otra y el movi...
Convergencia Oceánica – Oceánica Dos placas con corteza Oceánica colisionan . Una placa seduce bajo la otra iniciándose la...
Vulcanismo La erupción volcánica se produce cuando la presión y el calor hacen subir el magma hacia la superficie que brot...
BORDES DIVERGENTES Es el limite entre dos placas litosferas contiguas que se separan . Conforme las placas divergen, nuevo...
La formación de los fondos marinos ocurren en los dorsales oceánica, donde se forma nueva corteza oceánica mediante la act...
VALLE DE RIFT Esto se produce por la separación de placas tectónicas al expandirse la corteza terrestre por los procesos d...
Fallas o Bordes Transformantes En tectónica de placas un borde o limite divergente es el limite que existe entre dos placa...
  1. 1. PROCESOS DE FORMACION DE LOS DISTINTOS BORDES Fallas o bordes transformantes es el borde de desplazamiento lateral de una placa tectónica respecto a la otra. Su presencia es notable gracias a la discontinuidad del terreno Borde convergente o destructivo: es el borde de choque entre dos placas tectónicas . Cuando el borde convergente , una de las placa de la litosfera se hunde debajo de otra consumiéndose en el manto se habla de subducción .
  2. 2. Este tipo de borde lleva a la formación de la cordilleras y esta asociado con zonas de actividad volcánica y sísmica originadas por la fricción de dos placas.
  3. 3. FOSAS SUBDUCCIONAL También conocida como fosa marinas, son estrechas y profundas trincheras que suelen encontrarse adosadas a los bordes continentales o junto a arcos de islas volcánicas especialmente en el Pacifico.
  4. 4. La litosfera es la capa mas superficial de la tierra esta formada solida , esta formada por la corteza terrestre y por la parte superficial solida del manto o manto residual. Según el tipo de corteza que contiene, se distinguen dos tipo de litosfera: la litosfera oceánica y litosfera continental.
  5. 5. CONVERGENCIA CONTINENTAL Cuando dos placas con corteza oceánica colisionan. Una placa seduce bajo la otra iniciándose la fusión de la actividad volcánica como en la convergencia oceánica – continental. Estos arcos están situados a 100 – 300 km de la fosa submarina que se forma en el punto de subducción.
  6. 6. CONTINENTAL – CONTINENTAL Son dos placas continentales que colisionan , una de ellas queda situada sobre la otra y el movimiento convergente se detiene . Se produce por los movimientos de convección del manto, una de ellas ( la mas densa y menos flotabilidad en el manto) se hunde introduciéndose bajo la otra placa.
  7. 7. Convergencia Oceánica – Oceánica Dos placas con corteza Oceánica colisionan . Una placa seduce bajo la otra iniciándose la fusión y la actividad volcánica como en la convergencia oceánica continental. Estos arcos están situados a 100 – 300 km de la fosa submarina que se forma en el punto de subducción.
  8. 8. Vulcanismo La erupción volcánica se produce cuando la presión y el calor hacen subir el magma hacia la superficie que brota en forma de lava . Los restos de la boca fundida y los gases dentro de la tierra son expulsados por el cráter principal o por alguna u otra salida.
  9. 9. BORDES DIVERGENTES Es el limite entre dos placas litosferas contiguas que se separan . Conforme las placas divergen, nuevo material asciende por procesos magmáticos desde el manto terrestre, creándose nueva litosfera , por lo que también recibe el nombre de Constructivo
  10. 10. La formación de los fondos marinos ocurren en los dorsales oceánica, donde se forma nueva corteza oceánica mediante la actividad de las fosas centrales y el movimiento gradual del fondo alejándose de las dorsal.
  11. 11. VALLE DE RIFT Esto se produce por la separación de placas tectónicas al expandirse la corteza terrestre por los procesos divergentes a lo largo del propio rift o valle tectónico (borde divergente). El proceso es inverso a la colisión de placas tectónicas que forman cadenas montañosas como el Himalaya o los Alpes.
