Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
pág. 1 Julexy Pilozo Moreira; MEMBRANA DE BOWMAN Catedra de Anatomia Ocular, Escuela de Optometría, Facultad Ciencias de l...
pág. 2 Julexy Pilozo Moreira; MEMBRANA DE BOWMAN Catedra de Anatomia Ocular, Escuela de Optometría, Facultad Ciencias de l...
pág. 3 Julexy Pilozo Moreira; MEMBRANA DE BOWMAN Catedra de Anatomia Ocular, Escuela de Optometría, Facultad Ciencias de l...
pág. 4 Julexy Pilozo Moreira; MEMBRANA DE BOWMAN Catedra de Anatomia Ocular, Escuela de Optometría, Facultad Ciencias de l...
pág. 5 Julexy Pilozo Moreira; MEMBRANA DE BOWMAN Catedra de Anatomia Ocular, Escuela de Optometría, Facultad Ciencias de l...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Membrana de bowman

25 views

Published on

Artículo investigativo acerca de la MEMBRANA DE BOWMA, donde vamos a conocer lo que implica como una de las 5 capas de la córnea.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Membrana de bowman

  1. 1. pág. 1 Julexy Pilozo Moreira; MEMBRANA DE BOWMAN Catedra de Anatomia Ocular, Escuela de Optometría, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. MEMBRANA DE BOWMAN 1 Julexy Pilozo Moreira.Estudiante de la Escuela de Optometría. Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí, Portoviejo – Manabí – Ecuador 2 Dr. Jorge Cañarte Alcívar. Catedrático de Anatomía Ocular. Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. Portoviejo – Manabí – Ecuador Resumen. - La membrana de Bowman (lamina de delimitación anterior o lámina elástica anterior) es una capa delgada del ojo. Se localiza entre el epitelio externo y estroma del mismo y su grosor oscila entre 8 o y 14 µm. Está compuesto de fibras de colágeno y permite que la córnea mantenga su forma. Aparece una cicatriz cuando la membrana de Bowman está dañada. La membrana de Bowman debe su nombre a Sir William Bowman (1816-1892), un médico, anatomista y oftalmólogo inglés que descubrió esta membrana. Palabras claves. - Lamina de delimitación anterior, lamina elástica anterior, estroma, fibras de colágeno. Introducción.- Es una membrana acelular subepitelial, forma parte de las 5 capas de la córnea junto con el epitelio, la membrana de Descemet y el endotelio. El margen anterior limita con la membrana basal del epitelio. El margen posterior está constituido por fibras colágenas que se mezclan con el estroma de manera imperceptible. A la microscopia electrónica se observa que consiste en material fibrilar de colágeno delgado y corto, ofrece cierta capacidad de resistencia a los traumatismos, y es una barrera contra la invasión de microorganismos de células tumorales (1). Esta capa también se encuentra exclusivamente en algunas especies animales, como los primates y algunas aves. MEMBRANA DE BOWMAN Situada entre la membrana basal epitelial y el estroma, mide ente 8 y 14µm en la parte central de la córnea. Probablemente sintetizada por las células basales epiteliales, estas células no son capaces de regenerarse, de manera que en caso de rotura va a aparecer un tejido cicatricial que originara opacidades permanentes. Es una capa acelular compuestos de fibras de colágenos, I, III, V y VII que presentan una estriación transversal y que se encuentra repartida al azar en una sustancia fundamental constituida por mucoproteína de composición bioquímica similar al del estroma (2). En realidad no se trata de una verdadera membrana, sino de una modificación de la parte más anterior del estroma corneal, y presenta un aspecto brillante y liso al observarla macroscópicamente (3). Aunque el papel funcional de esta capa no está claramente definido, los últimos estudios indican que actúa como barrera física para proteger el plexo nervioso subepitelial y ayudar a la recuperación sensorial, así como la inervación del epitelio. También puede servir como una barrera que evita el contacto traumático directo con el estroma corneal, por lo tanto está fuertemente involucrado en la curación de la herida del
  2. 2. pág. 2 Julexy Pilozo Moreira; MEMBRANA DE BOWMAN Catedra de Anatomia Ocular, Escuela de Optometría, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. estoma y la recuperación de la transparencia de la cornea (4). WILLIAM BOWMAN La capa de Bowman lleva el nombre de Sir William Bowman (1816-1892), un médico, anatomista y oftalmólogo inglés, que llevó a descubrir esta membrana y otros avances en el campo de la ciencia por medio del microscopio. Se hizo conocido en Inglaterra como el padre de la anatomía histológica y la cirugía oftálmica. Invitado a trabajar en King’s College Hospital en Londres, comenzó una serie de investigaciones junto con su profesor, Robert Todd, sobre la función y estructura de varios tipos de tejidos y órganos. Estudio en profundidad la función y la estructura del ojo, el musculo estriado y las membranas basales (5). TRASPLANTE DE LA CAPA DE BOWMAN El trasplante de la capa de Bowman (CB) se introdujo por primera vez en el 2014 y desde entonces se ha hecho un hueco como alternativa terapéutica del queratocono (6). El queratocono (QC) se considera un trastorno no inflamatorio caracterizado por ectasia progresiva, que se asocia con una función óptica comprometida. En el pasado, las etapas iniciales del queratocono se manejaban mediante la adaptación de lentes de contactos permeables al gas para obtener una superficie óptica anterior regular hasta que en etapas avanzadas los pacientes desarrollaban intolerancia a los lentes de contacto, lo que requería de queratoplastia penetrante (QP) o queratoplastia lamelar anterior profunda (DALK) (7). Esta técnica consiste en realizar un bolsillo intraestromal en la córnea del paciente e introducir la Membrana de Bowman, que se ha obtenido previamente mediante una disección de la córnea donante. En caso de haze (opacidad) subepitelial intenso también puede utilizarse en la superficie de la cornea (6). El objetivo del trasplante de la capa de Bowman es dar estabilidad a la córnea para evitar su progresión y, a la vez moldearla y conseguir su aplanamiento, se trata de una cirugía relativamente simple y con muy pocos riesgos operatorios, por lo que tiene una alta tasa de éxito, al contrario que con otras técnicas como la de DALK que tiene un riesgo alto de reconversión a queratoplastia. Sus resultados, además, son favorables y permite observar reducciones de la queratometría, en algunos casos de forma notable, e incluso con adaptación de lentes de contacto se consigue alcanzar agudeza visuales aceptables (6).
  3. 3. pág. 3 Julexy Pilozo Moreira; MEMBRANA DE BOWMAN Catedra de Anatomia Ocular, Escuela de Optometría, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. Esta técnica fue desarrollada por el Dr. Gerrit Melles y su grupo en el Instituto Holandés para la cirugía Ocular Innovadora (NIIOS), Ámsterdam (7). El estudio incluyó 22 ojos de 19 pacientes con queratocono progresivo que no eran adecuados para crosslinking o segmentos de anillo corneal intraestromal. Se realizó el implante de estroma medio de un donante de la capa de Bowman (8). La técnica ha sido informada en JAMA Ophthalmology. El seguimiento fue de 21 meses y los ojos fueron evaluados para asegurar una mejor agudeza visual corregida, tomografía corneal y complicaciones. Las complicaciones internas de la población incluyeron dos casos de perforación de la membrana de Descemet en los dos ojos; no hubo complicaciones en el post- operatorio. No hubo cambios en la densidad de la célula endotelial después de aplicar la técnica (8). "Nuestra experiencia con la queratoplastia endotelial (QE) nos enseñó que las incisiones en la superficie corneal (como con PK e incluso DALK) pueden implicar algunos riesgos intrínsecos, ya que estas operaciones predisponen a una variedad de problemas, incluyendo problemas de sutura y cicatrización y el riesgo de reacción de aloinjerto y rechazo de injerto. Por lo tanto, buscamos una solución similar a la de QE: reemplazar el trasplante de la córnea de espesor total con una alternativa menos invasiva. Debido a que el trasplante de CB no implica incisiones en la superficie de la córnea o suturas, la operación puede minimizar estos riesgos, y debido a que el injerto es acelular, teóricamente la amenaza de reacción de aloinjerto y rechazo de injerto puede disminuir", dijo el Dr. Melles. Korine van Dijk, afirmó que su primera cohorte de pacientes en recibir el trasplante de la CB, experimentó una cantidad promedio de aplanamiento corneal de 8D. "Todos fueron capaces de usar lentes de contacto esclerales cómodamente en el postoperatorio y 90 % tenía su enfermedad, antes progresiva, detenida". PREPARACIÓN DEL INJERTO Las córneas donantes liberadas para el trasplante se montan en una cámara anterior artificial. La capa epitelial se elimina cuidadosamente con lanzas quirúrgicas. Se realiza una incisión superficial de 360 ° utilizando una aguja de calibre 30 en la parte transparente de la periferia corneal. Con un separador hecho a medida, la capa de Bowman se aisló cuidadosamente del estroma interior durante los 360 ° completos hacia la parte central de la cornea (9). Después se remueven 9-11 mm de la CB de la córnea donante, luego se sumerge en etanol al 70% para remover las células epiteliales restantes y se concentran en un medio de cultivos de órganos a 31° C hasta el trasplante, momento en el que se vuelve a lavar en forma secuencial en alcohol al 70%, segundo de solución salina equilibrada y
  4. 4. pág. 4 Julexy Pilozo Moreira; MEMBRANA DE BOWMAN Catedra de Anatomia Ocular, Escuela de Optometría, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. luego se tiñe con azul de tripano antes de la inserción (7) (10). LIMITACIONES DEL PROCEDIMIENTO La principal limitación del trasplante es que la operación puede ser inadecuada para pacientes con agudezas visuales extremadamente pobres (7). El riesgo de rechazo del aloinjerto puede eliminarse porque no se trasplanta material celular, por lo tanto, la falta total de complicaciones comúnmente observada después del PK o DALK indica que el implante del injerto de capa de Bowman aislado puede tener importantes beneficios en comparación con estos procedimientos. Aunque el objetivo del implante no es la mejora visual, el injerto de capa de Bowman aislado en el medio del espectro puede permitir a los pacientes continuar con el uso de lentes de contacto a largo plazo con un riesgo mínimo de complicaciones porque la superficie corneales anterior y posterior quedan intactas (9). Los candidatos menos adecuados incluyen los pacientes con cicatrices centrales densas y grandes. Sin embargo al igual que con la queratoplastia endotelial, la evaluación de la cirugía lamelares anteriores continuara probablemente en la dirección de terapias selectivas, mínimamente invasivas, dirigidas al problemas peculiares, en lugar del remplazo corneal indiscriminado de espesor total que requiere de mayor tiempo para la recuperación (7). Conclusiones. - Un injerto de la capa de Bowman destinado a reducir el queratocono avanzado, puede posponer la necesidad de queratoplastia penetrante (PK) o queratoplastia lamelar anterior profunda (DALK). El trasplante de la CB tiene como objetivo, frenar la progresión de queratocono, mejorar la tolerancia a los lentes de contacto rígido y restaurar la funcionalidad potencial de la capa Bowman. Es una cirugía que no requiere sutura, y consigue mejorar la estabilidad de la córnea para evitar el trasplante total de la córnea donante donde hay mayor complicación quirúrgica, como es el caso de la queratoplastia penetrante, que este requiere la sustitución total del tejido corneal. Con la edad esta capa se hace más delgada. Bibliografía. - 1. Lavado Landeo L. Córnea. [Internet]Disponible en : https://sisbib.unmsm.edu.pe/bibvirtual/libr os/Medicina/cirugia/tomo_iv/cornea.htm 2. Vidal Candela M. Introducción. [Internet]. Universidad Miguel Hernández. 2012; pp. 6-7. Disponible en: http://dspace.umh.es/bitstream/11000/709 /26/Tesis%20M%C2%AA%20Teresa%20Vidal %20Candela%2003%20Introducci%C3%B3n %20Tesis%20MTV.pdf 3. Loma Lozano P. Papel biológico del diadenosin tetrafosfato en el ojo: efecto sobre la composición lacrimal e implicación en la función de barrera
  5. 5. pág. 5 Julexy Pilozo Moreira; MEMBRANA DE BOWMAN Catedra de Anatomia Ocular, Escuela de Optometría, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. corneal. [Internet]. Universidad Complutense de Madrid. 2016; pp. 59- 60. Disponible en: https://eprints.ucm.es/38682/1/T37721.pdf 4. Manual Salud. Membrana Bowman. [Internet]. (2020). Disponible: https://manualsalud.com/membrana-de- bowman/ 5. Medicina en la Época Victoriana. Etiqueta William Bowman. [Internet]. (20 sep 2010). Disponible en: https://lacasavictoriana.com/tag/william- bowman/ 6. Jürgens I. Dr. Gatell publica artículo sobre trasplante de la membrana de Bowman. [Internet]. Institut Català de Retina (ICR). (2020). Disponible en: https://icrcat.com/trasplante-de-la- membrana-de-bowman/ 7. Soosan Jacob MD. Trasplante de la capa de Bowman y queratocono. [Internet]. Franja Ocular. (08 feb 2017). Disponible en: https://www.franjaocular.com/index.php/te cnicas-quirurgicas/587-trasplante-de-la- capa-de-bowman-y-queratocon 8. Healio Ophthalmology. Trasplante de la capa de Bowman pospone la necesidad de PK, DALK. [Internet]. (01 de nov de 2015). Disponible en: https://www.healio.com/news/ophthalmolo gy/20160112/el-trasplante-de-la-capa-de- bowman-pospone-la-necesidad-de-pk-dalk 9. Van Dijk K, Parker J, Tong CM, Ham L, Lie J, Esther A. Groeneveld- van Beek, Melles GR, MD, PhD. Midstromal Isolated Bowman Layer Graft for Reduction of Advanced Keratoconus. A Technique to Postpone Penetrating or Deep Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty [Injerto de capa de Bowman aislado en el estoma para la reducción del queratocono avanzado. Una técnica para posponer la queratoplastia lamelar anterior penentrante o profunda]. [Internet]. JAMA Ophthalmol. 2014; 132 (4): 495- 501. Inglés. Disponible: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaoph thalmology/article-abstract/1832954 10. Sharma B, Dubey A, Prakash G, Vajpayee RB. Bowman’s layer transplantion: evidence to date. [Trasplante de capa de Bowman: evidencia hasta la fecha]. [Internet]. Clin Ophthalmol. 2018; 12: 433-477. Inglés. Disponible en: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/ PMC5842778/#b1-opth-12-433

×