BAHASA BALI KELAS XI

i PANGAKSAMA Om Swastyastu. Malarapan asung kerta wara nugrahan Ida Sang Hyang Widhi Wasa, buku bahasa Bali puniki prasida...
ii DAGING CAKEPAN PANGAKSAMA.....................................................................................i DAGING ...
iii Palajahan. 1 Drama Bali Modern........................................................102 Palajahan 2. Drama Bali Trad...
Sargah I SEMBRAMA WACANA Kompeténsi Dasar Indikator 3.1 Memahami struktur dan kaidah wacana non sastra, Sembrama Wecana da...
2 Sembrama Wacana BAHASA BALI Palajahan I. Sembrama Wacana Pidabdab 1. Ngwangun Pangresep (Apersepsi) Sakadi panglimbak pa...
3BAHASA BALI Sembrama Wacana Duaning sakadi ajahan umat Hindu,iraga pinaka reraman nyané i pianak kari madué piutang inggi...
4 Sembrama Wacana BAHASA BALI Pidabdab 5. Pangresep Indik Sembrama Wacana 5.1 Teges Sembrama Wecana Sembrama Wecana inggih...
5BAHASA BALI Sembrama Wacana Wecana mangda anut ring punggelan lengkara, punika sane ngawinan lengut kapiragi olih para ul...
6 Sembrama Wacana BAHASA BALI Palajahan II. Laporan Pidabdab 1. Ngwangun Pangresep Tiosan ring Sembrama Wacana, basa Bali ...
7BAHASA BALI Sembrama Wacana Wantah asapunika prasida uningayang titiang indik pamargin wanti warsa sakaa truna truni desa...
8 Sembrama Wacana BAHASA BALI 4. Laporan mewangun naskah inggih punika laporan sané sakadi makalah, daging ipun kepah dado...
Sargah II AKSARA BALI Kompeténsi Dasar Indikator 3.2 Memahami dan menginplemén- tasikan penggunaan jenis-jenis aksara sesu...
10 Aksara Bali BAHASA BALI Palajahan 1 AKSARA BALI Pidabdab 1. Ngwangun pangresep (Apersepsi) Malajah Basa Bali tiosan mla...
11BAHASA BALI Aksara Bali Pidabdab 3. Kerta Basa No Lengkara Artinipun 1 somæun/mc*¾c*¾. 2 kk)tus¾Šk&¾widê}ÿsÓË 3 sÙrn¾Ð¡l...
12 Aksara Bali BAHASA BALI Aksara suara miwah Aksara Wianjana * Aksara Swalalita inggih punika aksara sané kanggén nyurata...
13BAHASA BALI Aksara Bali Aksara Suara (huruf vocal) lan Aksara Wianjana (huruf konsonan). A. Aksara suara (huruf vocal) Á...
14 Aksara Bali BAHASA BALI Aksara Modré inggih punika aksara sané katutup antuk anusuara, sané méweh antuk kawacén mawinan...
15BAHASA BALI Aksara Bali Palajahan 2. PASANG AKSARA BALI Pidabdab 1. Ngwangun pangresep Sakadi sané sampun kabaosang ring...
16 Aksara Bali BAHASA BALI Pidabdab 4. Nyawis pitakén 1. Indik napi sané kebaosang ring punggelan wacana Déwa Tatwa punika...
17BAHASA BALI Aksara Bali cangcang = c*c*, nyangcang =z*c*, bengbeng = eb*eb*, brengbeng = ebÉ*eb*, kungkung = ku*ku*, Klu...
18 Aksara Bali BAHASA BALI 1.1.3 Tengenan (h) h, (a) Tengenan h, ring kecap panguntat kruna mauah dados bisah (.....;), up...
19BAHASA BALI Aksara Bali tamblang = tm/bÞ*, gemblong = egm/ebÞ*o, samblung = sm/bÞ¡*, Tamblingan = tm/bÞin/, miwah sane l...
20 Aksara Bali BAHASA BALI 5.3 Gantungan Lan Gempelan Tengenan ring tengah kruna, tengah bagian lengkara, miwah tengah len...
21BAHASA BALI Aksara Bali B Salin wacana Déwa Tatwa antuk aksara Bali ! .....................................................
22 Aksara Bali BAHASA BALI Palajahan 3. KALIGRAFI / BALIGRAFI Pidabdab 1. Ngwangun pangresep Kawéntenan aksara Bali duké n...
23BAHASA BALI Aksara Bali tika wantah sang sané nyurat kéwanten sané prasida uning napi sané kakardi taler anak tiosan wan...
24 Aksara Bali BAHASA BALI Yadiastun nénten sakadi ring rerajahan-rerajahan modré sakéwanten unteng pikayunan sané kambil ...
25BAHASA BALI Aksara Bali Buddha = budÒ, Citta = citÓ, Pakeling : Dwita malarapan antuk surang nenten kamanggehang, upami:...
26 Aksara Bali BAHASA BALI Artos Manusané patut ngarereh aji pangawruhan sané uttama, Yaning sampun mayusa kalih dasa taun...
Sargah III TATA BASA BALI Kompeténsi Dasar Indikator 3.2 Memahami dan mengaplikasikan Ejaan Bali Latin (EBL) Baha- sa Bali...
28 Tata Basa Bali BAHASA BALI Palajahan 1. NYURAT BASA BALI LATIN Pidabdab 1. Ngwangun pangresep Ring sargah kalih sampun ...
29BAHASA BALI Tata Basa Bali Gelem. Bapanné brangti tuturina baan méménné. Bapanné matbat méménné Suud matbat, me- menné t...
30 Tata Basa Bali BAHASA BALI Pidabdab 4. Nyawis pitakén 1. Sira peséngan guruné sané nganikayang ngambar punika ? 2. Napi...
31BAHASA BALI Tata Basa Bali 1. Ida Pedanda Bajing. 2. I Made Putra Adiyaksa 3. I Gusti Ngurah Oka 4. Pan Angklung Gadang ...
32 Tata Basa Bali BAHASA BALI Pidabdab 6. Tugas ngraga Indayang wawanin nyurat wacanané puniki anutang ring Ejaan Bali Lat...
33BAHASA BALI Tata Basa Bali Palajahan 2. WANGUN KRUNA Pidabdab 1. Ngwangun pangresep (Apersepsi) Ritatkala mababaosan nga...
34 Tata Basa Bali BAHASA BALI Pidabdab 3. Kerta Basa Indayang surat tegesipun! 1. Nyangkil jun =……………………………………………………… 2. N...
35BAHASA BALI Tata Basa Bali 5.2 Kruna Satma Nyama Tugelan Ngranjing ring sisi kelod bongkol bukit bu- ung, pemarginé sada...
36 Tata Basa Bali BAHASA BALI Sajeroning wecana ring ajeng, wénten kruna-kruna sané macetak séndeh. Kruna-kruna punika sak...
37BAHASA BALI Tata Basa Bali • Kacang Léntor * Kruna kaping kalih dados unteng, upami : • Kali yuga • Dirgha yusa • Kertha...
38 Tata Basa Bali BAHASA BALI 3. Dagingin cecek-cecek saking lengkara ring kiwa antuk silih tunggil Kruna Satma sané wénte...
39BAHASA BALI Tata Basa Bali Palajahan 3. LENGKARA Pidabdab 1. Ngwangun pangresep (Apersepsi) Saking mlajahin kruna mangki...
40 Tata Basa Bali BAHASA BALI “Patuh to ning, Dadong ceningé masi makeneh nyayangang raga. Yén cara jani usug totonan patu...
41BAHASA BALI Tata Basa Bali Pidabdab 5 Pangresep Indik Lengkara 5.1 Lengkara Masusun Lengkara inggih punika pupulan sakin...
42 Tata Basa Bali BAHASA BALI Yéning lengkara ring ajeng kaparakang kapanggihin sakadi ring sor : 1. Mémé mabalih Mémé = j...
43BAHASA BALI Tata Basa Bali B. Sorohang lengkarane puniki manut ring tetueknyané! 1. Muride malajah nyurat aksara Bali ri...
Sargah IV WACANA BASA BALI Kompeténsi Dasar Indikator 3.1 Memahami penggunaan Anggah Ungguhing Basa Bali dalam wa- cana in...
45BAHASA BALI Wacana Basa Bali Palajahan 1. AWIG-AWIG Pidabdab 1. Ngwangun pangresep (Apersepsi) Maosang budaya Bali nénte...
46 Wacana Basa Bali BAHASA BALI ca. Nista Mandala, minakadi sétran désa. (2). Wates palemahan. Manut pararem banjaré wenan...
47BAHASA BALI Wacana Basa Bali Pidabdab 3 Kerta Basa Indayang rereh artin kruna sané macétak séndéh ring sor! 1. Jebar kek...
48 Wacana Basa Bali BAHASA BALI Jenis-jenis sanksi adat sané wénten ring awig-awig utawi pararem inggih punika : 1. Mengak...
Sargah V ARTIKEL Kompeténsi Dasar Indikator 3.1 Memahami fungsi dan struktur wacana informasi (proposal dan artikel) berak...
50 Artikel BAHASA BALI Palajahan 1. ARTIKEL Pidabdab 1. Ngwangun Pangresep (Apersepsi) Akéh wénten babaosan utawi sasurata...
51BAHASA BALI Artikel Pidabdab 3. Kosa basa Indayang rereh teges kruna ring sor! No. Kruna Arti Kruna 1. ngripta 2. tuwuh ...
  1. 1. i PANGAKSAMA Om Swastyastu. Malarapan asung kerta wara nugrahan Ida Sang Hyang Widhi Wasa, buku bahasa Bali puniki prasida kapuputang. Sasuratan Buku puniki matetujon nyayaagayang materi ajah sané manut ring aab jagaté, taler anut ring wewidangan kakuub palajahan basa lan sastra Baliné. Buku puniki pacang prasida pinaka dasar kaweruhan lan kawagedan, sané kanggén nglimbakang paplajahan basa, aksara miwah susastra Bali ring sekolah menengah pertama wekasan. Ring buku puniki, para sisia pacang nincapang kawagedan gumanti prasida nglimbakang kaweruhan sareng sisia SMP sané jagi malajahin Basa Bali. Antuk buku puniki para sisia kaaptiang mangda ngamolihang tuntunan sané becik gumanti tetujon mlajahin basa lan sastra Baliné prasida kalimbakang. Yadiastun kantun kirang, buku puniki sampun kasurat madasar teori ilmu basa lan sastra Bali, nganuti kurikulum 2013 saha kajangkepin soal-soal pinaka latihan. Sang nyurat ngangkenin mungguing daging buku puniki sampun janten kantun akéh kakiranganipun. Antuk punika, banget katunasin mangda lédang sang sané ngwacén buku puniki miwah sang maraga sujana ring widang basa, aksara lan sastra Bali, ngicénin paweweh gumanti bénjangan prasida sayan paripurna. Om Santih, Santih, Santih, Om. Dénpasar, 1 Juni 2016 Sang sinurat.
  2. 2. ii DAGING CAKEPAN PANGAKSAMA.....................................................................................i DAGING CAKEPAN.............................................................................ii PETA KONSEP......................................................................................iv Sargah I SEMBRAMA WACANA ...................................1 Palajahan I. Sembrama Wacana .........................................................2 Palajahan II. Laporan ...........................................................................6 Sargah II AKASARA BALI..............................................9 Palajahan 1 Aksara Bali........................................................................10 Palajahan 2. Pasang Aksara Bali.........................................................15 Palajahan 3. Kaligraﬁ / Baligraﬁ.........................................................22 Pidabdab 1. Ngwangun pangresep .....................................................22 Sargah III TATA BASA BALI ..........................................27 Palajahan 1. Nyurat Basa Bali Latin...................................................28 Palajahan 2.Wangun Kruna .................................................................33 Palajahan 3. Lengkara..........................................................................39 Sargah IV WACANA.........................................................44 Palajahan 1. Awig - awig ......................................................................45 Sargah V ARTIKEL...........................................................49 Palajahan 1. Artikel ..............................................................................50 Sargah VI KASUSASTRAAN ..........................................56 Palajahan 1. Kasusastraan Bali...........................................................57 Pelajahan 2. Ciri Miwah Imba Karya Sastra......................................65 Sargah VII ANALISIS SATRA.........................................71 Palajahan 1. Analisis Puisi Bali Anyar ................................................72 Palajahan 2. Puisi Bali Purwa ..............................................................76 Palajahan 3. Geguritan ....................................................................................82 Pelajahan. 4 Sekar Madya ....................................................................86 Sargah VIII GANCARAN ................................................89 Palajahan 1. Novel .................................................................................90 Palajahan 2. Satua Tantri (maaksara Bali) ........................................94 Palajahan 3 Satua Panji .......................................................................98 Sargah IX DRAMA...........................................................101
  3. 3. iii Palajahan. 1 Drama Bali Modern........................................................102 Palajahan 2. Drama Bali Tradisional .................................................105 Sargah X PARIBASA ...................................................... 110 Palajahan 1. Sesonggan miwah Sesenggakan ....................................111 Palajahan 1. Sesawangan miwah Pepindan.......................................115 Palajahan 2. Sesimbing miwah Cecangkitan......................................118 PAMUPUT..............................................................................................122 DAFTAR PUSTAKA..............................................................................123 GLOSARIUM ........................................................................................127
  4. 4. Sargah I SEMBRAMA WACANA Kompeténsi Dasar Indikator 3.1 Memahami struktur dan kaidah wacana non sastra, Sembrama Wecana dan laporan berbagai ke- giatan secara lisan dan tulis 4.1 Memproduksi téks Sembrama Wecana dan laporan berbagai ke- giatan secara lisan atau tulis 3.1.1 Nlatarang indik Sembrama Wecana. 3.1.2 Ngepah indik kerangka Sem- brama Wecana 3.1.3 Nyusun unteng babaosan ring kerangka Sembrama Wecana. 3.1.4 Nyarca indik kerangka laporan 3.1.5 Nyusun unteng babaosan sané jagi katlatarang ring laporan 3.1.6 Mauruk makarya laporan ringkes indik acara saderana 4.1.1 Makarya teks Sembrama Wecana
  5. 5. 2 Sembrama Wacana BAHASA BALI Palajahan I. Sembrama Wacana Pidabdab 1. Ngwangun Pangresep (Apersepsi) Sakadi panglimbak pangajahan Basa Bali ring aab jagaté mangkin rumasa ngancan ngamecikang. Basa Bali sampun ngancan makéh sané ngawigunayang, nénten ring wewidangan informal kématen. Silih tunggil kawagedan sané kaplajahin ring widang pendidikan formal wantah kawagedan mabasa Bali, inggih punika sembrama wacana. Sembrama wacana punika wantah babaosan sané kawedar pinaka panyanggra sajeroning wénten acara. Sembrama wacana ketah kabaos sambutan ring basa Indonesia. Ritatkala ngawéntenin acara majanten panyanggra sané utama inggih punika antuk babaosan sané kabaos Sembrama Wacana, antuk punika dahat mabuat para sisyané uning indik tata cara ngaturang Sembrama Wacana. Duaning asapunika mangda alit-alité uning sembrama wacana, indayang cawis pitakén ring sor puniki! 1. Sira uning napi sane kawastanin sembrama wacana? 2. Ritatkala napi anake ngawedar sembrama wacana? 3. Sapasira sane ketah ngwedar sembrama wacana? 4. Sapunapi carané maktayang sembrama wacana? Pidabdab 2. Wacén Téks Sembrama Wecana ring sor! Mapades “Om Swastyastu” Titiang pinaka ngangganin kulawargan dahat garjita manahé santukan Ida dané ledang arsa nagingin pangaptin titiang, prasida ngrauhin sakadi mangkin saha muat bebaktan sané rahat- rahat pisan. Mantuk ring kaledangan Ida dané, titiang sakulawarga wantah prasida ngaturang rasa suksmaning manah. Bebaktan ida dané tunas titiang sungsung suun titiang pasuecan Ida dané sinamian. Ampurayang indik kakaonan genah miwah tata basa panyanggran titiang sakulawar- ga, riantukan tambet titiang kalintang. Sampun majanten titiang nénten pacang prasida ngwales- in pasuecan Ida dané, dumogi Ida Hyang Widi Wasa pacang arsa mapaica pangwalesnyané manut swadharma miwah yasa kertin druéné soang-soang. Ida dané para uleman sané baktinin titiang, taler para sameton sané tresnasihin titiang. Sané mangkin lugrayang titiang pinaka reraman ipun nunas galah samatra anggen titiang nyihnayang anggan pianak titiang sané pacang katatahin utawi sané ketah kabaos kadi mangkin upacara potong gigi. Inggih mungguing pianak titiang sané mapandés rahinané mangkin wénten lalima, sané tatiga wantah pianak titiang néwék, sané kalih anggén titiang kaponakan, punika wantah pianak adin titiangé. Sané paling wayaha panak titiang mawasta Gedé Adibawa, sané kaping kalih mawasta Ni Madé Winarsih miwah sané kaping tiga mawasta I Nyoman Sandiyasa. Taler kaponakan titiang sané duuran mawasta Putu Manik Astawa, adin ipun mawasta Madé Galang Astawa. www.grandmirage.com
  6. 6. 3BAHASA BALI Sembrama Wacana Duaning sakadi ajahan umat Hindu,iraga pinaka reraman nyané i pianak kari madué piutang inggih punika ngamargiang parikrama mapandes. Parikrama manusa yadnya puniki mapaiketan ring indik ngicalang kamomoangkaran I manusa sané mapikenoh ngaonang Sad Ripu, inggih puni- ka nenem meséhé sané mamurti ring angga sariran I manusa. mangda benjang punggkur i manusa prasida nincapang parisolah miwah tata titi sané sayan becik ring sajroning ngamargiang kauripan. Antuk punika titiang mapinunas mangda ratu Ida dané utawi sameton titiang sané sampun ledang ngrauhin ring parikrama potong gigi/mapandes puniki mangdané lédang nyarengin ngastitiang ring Ida Sang Hyang Widi Wasa. Mangdane ring sajeroning pamargi puniki prasida kasidaning don ngamolihang karahayuan lan kasukertan ring jagaté. Inggih kadi asapunika titiang prasida nagingin panyembramané puniki dumogi wénten pikenoh nyané. Malih apisan titiang matur suksma, taler nunas ampura yéning wénten iwang antuk titiang nitenin panyanggrané puniki. Sané mangkin lédang Ida-dané masandekan, jumujug ring genah bhogané sané sampun kacumawisang. Malih ajebos yening sampun wusan anyita rasa bhoga, durusang ngambil acara bebas. Inggih cutetang titiang antuk ngaturang Parama Santih “ Om Santih Santih Santih Om “ Pidabdab 3. Kerta Basa Indayang rereh arti sajeroning kruna sané macétak séndéh ring sor! No Kruna ring Lengkara Artinipun 1 Titiang pinaka ngangganin kulawarga 2 Ida dané ledang arsa nagingin pangaptin titiang 3 Muat bebaktan sané rahat-rahat pisan. 4 Ampurayang indik kakaonan genah miwah tata basa panyanggran titiang 5 Riantukan tambet titiang kalintang 6 Pangwalesnyané manut swadharma miwah yasa kertin druéné 7 Ida dané para uleman sané baktinin titiang, 8 Sané mangkin lugrayang titiang 9 Ngicalang kamomoangkaran I manusa 10 Prasida kasidaning don Pidabdab 4. Nyawis Pitakén Indayang cawis pitakén ring sor, nganutin sembrama wacana ring ajeng! 1. Acara napi sane kemarging ring sembramamé punika ? 2. Sareng kuda kocap sané mapandes? 3. Sambatang sira wastan anaké sané kapandesin? 4. Napi kocap sukseman upacara mapandes punika? 5. Sira manten sané patut mapandes?
  7. 7. 4 Sembrama Wacana BAHASA BALI Pidabdab 5. Pangresep Indik Sembrama Wacana 5.1 Teges Sembrama Wecana Sembrama Wecana inggih punika bebaosan sané katlatarang sané daging lan tetueknyané ngenenin indik nyanggra utawi nyapa para uleman ring sajeroning upacara adat, agama miwah acara sane lianan. Wenten makudang-kudang soroh Sembrama Wecana manut tatacarane maktayang makadi : • Sembrama Wecana Dadakan, inggih punika ri kala maktayang Sembrama Wecana nenten nganggén téks, riantukan sang sané nyanggra uleman (sane maktayang Sembrama Wecana) nadaksara kasudi mangda nyanggra para uleman. • Sembrama Wecana Kawacen, inggih punika Sembrama Wecana sane sampun kaparid- abdabang, sampun maduwe teks,tur ri kala maktayang Sembrama Wecana ngawacen téks, riantukan sang sané maktayang Sembrama Wecana punika sampun jangkep sareng naskah sane jagi kawedarang . • Sembrama Wecana Kaapalang, inggih punika Sembrama Wecana sané sampun kaparid- abdabang, sampun maduwe teks, tur sampun keapalang, raris rikala maktayang Sembrama Wecana sang sane ngawedar sembrama nénten nganggénteks utawi ngawacen téks / lisan. • Sembrama Wecana Ringkesan, inggih punika Sembrama Wecana sané sadurung kabak- tayang sampun nyiagayang naskahnyané sané marupa sesuratan unteng-unteng Sembrama Wecana kéwanten. 5.2 Wangun Sembrama Wecana Sajeroning makarya Sembrama Wecana patut uning indik tata cara ngaryanang Sembrama Wecana punika sakadi : 1. Murda : Murdan Sembrama Wecanane mangda anut ring topik sane jagi kabaktayang. 2. Pamahbah : Pamahbah patut madaging pangastungkara, Pangrastiti ring Ida Sanghyang Widi, matur pangayubagia majeng ring para uleman sane sampun ledang rauh. 3. Daging : Daging Sembrama Wecana, mangda anut ring topik acara sane kamargiang mangda para uleman tatas uning ring indik lan pamargin acarane. 4. Pamuput : Pamuput patut madaging panyuksma majeng ring para uleman sané sampun prasida rauh micayang uratian lan pangrastitine majeng ring acara sane kemargiang, matur nunas pangampura antuk kakirangan ri kala nyanggra para uleman, taler panyineb antuk parama santi. 5.3 Tetikes Sembrama Wecana Wenten agem-ageman ri kala maktayang Sembrama Wecana, sane kawastanin tetikes makadi : • Wicara inggih punika kawagedan utawi kawikanan ring sajeroning indik daging bebaosan (penguasaan materi). Rikala maktayang Sembrama Wecana bebaosane patut manut ring topik Sembrama Wecana sané kabaktayang, mangdané prasida nudut kayun para uleman sane miragiang. • Wirasa inggih punika kewagedan sajeroning ngaresepang lan ngerasayang daging be- baosan (menghayati). Ritatkala maktayang Sembrama Wecana kacihnayang antuk pangrasa mangdané para uleman sané sampun rauh rumasa bagia santukan sampun kasanggra becik. • Wiraga inggih punika semita lan laras (gerak tubuh) sang sané maktayang Sembrama We- cana, mangda anut ring daging sembrama sane kabaktayang • Wirama inggih punika intonasi suara, vokal, tanjek bebaosan rikala maktayang Sembrama
  8. 8. 5BAHASA BALI Sembrama Wacana Wecana mangda anut ring punggelan lengkara, punika sane ngawinan lengut kapiragi olih para uleman sami. • Wesata inggih punika kewagedan ring sajeroning nyobyahan utawi ngalimbakang daging bebaosan Pidabdab 6. Tugas Ngraga 6.1 Cawis Pitakén ring Sor Puniki 1. Baosang napi sane kawastanin Sembrama Wecanane ........................................................................................................................................................... 5. Telatarang tata cara ngawangun Sembrama Wecanane! ........................................................................................................................................................... 6. Soroh bebaosan sane ngenenin indik tata krama miwah budaya kawastanin ........................................................................................................................................................... 7. Indayang karyanin contoh-conto murda Sembrama Wecana! ........................................................................................................................................................... 8. Indayang surat indik sane patut kabaosang ring purwakaning Sembrama Wecana! ........................................................................................................................................................... 9. Indayang surat pemahbah sembramané punika ! ........................................................................................................................................................... 10. Terangang napi sané kawastanin wirama sajeroning sembrama wacana ? ........................................................................................................................................................... 11. Surat indik napi sané kebaosang rikalaning makarya pamuput senbrama wacana ? ........................................................................................................................................................... 12. Napi sané patut kapikayunin yéning jagi ngwedar sembrama wacana ? ........................................................................................................................................................... 13. Sambatang sapasira manten sané dados ngwedar sembrama wacana? ...........................................................................................................................................................
  9. 9. 6 Sembrama Wacana BAHASA BALI Palajahan II. Laporan Pidabdab 1. Ngwangun Pangresep Tiosan ring Sembrama Wacana, basa Bali taler mabuat kawigunayang tatkala jagi makarya laporan. Yéning sisya-siyané manggihin wénten acara formal, irika wénten kabaos panitia. Wénten pinaka ketua, sie bagian utawi anggota. Ring kepanitian kadi punika majanten wénten makarya laporan pinaka bukti masurat saantukan jagi utawi sampun ngamargiang pituduh ring pakaryan punika. Mangda alit-alité waged taler makarya pidarta, sadurungnyané indayang cawis pitakén ring sor! 1. Napi sané kawastanin Laporan ? 2. Sira naenin makarya laporan ? 3. Katuju sapunapi anaké patut makarya Laporan ? 4. Indik napi biasané kaporang ? Pidabdab 2. Wacén téks Laporan ring sor! Laporan Ketua Panitia Ulang Tahun Sekaa Truna Truni Banjar Tan Janten Om Swastyastu Sane murdayang titiang bapak kelihan Adat bajar Tan Janten Ida dané krama sami sane tresna sihin titiang Ring rahina sané becik puniki ngiring sareng sami ngaturang pangrastiti ring Ida Sang Hyang Widhi Wasa, santukan wantah sangkaning pasuécan Ida, iraga sareng sami prasida masadu ajeng iriki jagi maosang indik parikrama pamargin wanti warsa banjar Tan Janten tahun 2015 sané sampun kamargiang. Titiang sané kasudi pinaka ketua panitia, ring rahinané puniki, lugrayang titiang nelatarang indik pamargin acarané puniki . 1. Ngawit rahina radité tanggal 1juni 2015 jagi kawéntenang acara mareresik ring balé banjar nyantos sawewengkon désa Tan Janten. 2. Ring rahina soma selanturnyané pacang kawéntenang lomba widang olahraga miwah per- mainan sané ngelédangin kayun 3. Ring rahina anggara, kawéntenang lomba mekarya sanganan tradisional manggda truna truniné sami kréatif. 4. Ring rahinané mangkin ring pajantosan wantiwarsané kawentenang malam kesenian Indik prabéa sané kaanggén ngremba acara puniki mawit saking jinah kas sekaa truna truni kawewehin antuk kauntungan kupon basar sané sampun kamargiang.
  10. 10. 7BAHASA BALI Sembrama Wacana Wantah asapunika prasida uningayang titiang indik pamargin wanti warsa sakaa truna truni desa Tan Janten sané kaping selikur. Om Santhi,Santhi, Santhi Om Tan Janten, 1 Juni 2015 Ketua Panitia Sekaa Trun Truni Br.1 Tan Janten I Gede Alus Pidabdab 3.Kerta Basa 1. Sane murdayang titiang, tegesipun…………………………………………….. 2. Ngaturang pangrastiti,tegesipun ………………………………………………. 3. Masadu ajeng iriki, tegesipun………………………………………………….. 4. Titiang sané kasudi, tegesipun ………………………………………………… 5. Kaanggén pangremba acara tegesipun…………………………………………. Pidabdab 4. Nyawis pitaken Indayang cawis pitakén ring sor! 1. Napi kawigunan laporan punika?. 2. Indayang carca soroh wangun laporané ! 3. Napi murdan laporan ring ajeng! 4. Indayang sambatang daging laporan kegiatan ring ajeng! 5. Sapasira pelaksana laporan kegiatan ring ajeng! Pidabdab 5. Pangresep Indik Laporan 5.1 Teges Laporan Laporan inggih punika wangun bebaosan lisan utawi tulis ngenénin sekancan pariindik pinaka sarana informasi utawi pertanggung jawaban saha mutusang sahananing wicara sané sampun kamargiang sajeroning organisasi. Laporan mawiguna kaanggén nelatarang sahananing pangerencana parilaksana miwah hasil sané kakapikolihang ring sajeroning pekaryan sané sampun kalaksanayang. 5.2 Wangun laporan Wangun laporan wénten makudang-kudang soroh sakadi: 1. Laporan mawangun formulir/utawi matrik, inggih punika laporan sané sampun maduwé blangko. Sang sané nyurat laporan punika wantah nagingin blangkoné kémanten. 2. Laporan mawangun memorandum utawi nota, inggih punika laporan sané daging ipun cendek utawi bawak. Laporan puniki sering kaanggén antuk pejabat ring para karyawané kémanten. 3. Laporan mewangun surat inggih punika laporan sané katelatarang sakadi surat, tur daging- nyané dados ngunggahang sakancaning pariindik.
  11. 11. 8 Sembrama Wacana BAHASA BALI 4. Laporan mewangun naskah inggih punika laporan sané sakadi makalah, daging ipun kepah dados topik miwah sub topik. 5. Laporan mewangun buku inggih punika laporan sané kasusun sakadi buku. 5.3 Tata Cara Nyurat Laporan 1. Pangrencana laporan • Napi sane jagi kalaporang • Napi mawinan patut kalaporang • Malih pidan jagi kalaporang • Indik napi sane jagi kalaporang Yening sampun sida nyawis pitakene puniki pacang prasida maosang indik latar belakang, pikobet, tetujon laporan. 2. Mupulang sapariindik (mengumpulkan bahan) 3. Sistematika utawi nudonang daging laporan 4. Nyurat laporan Pidabdab 6. Tugas Ngraga 6.2 Cawis Pitakén ring Sor Puniki 1. Tlatarang napi teges laporan? ........................................................................................................................................................... 2. Wangun laporan wénten makudang-kudang soroh, indayang carca soroh-soroh sané ngranjing ring wangun laporan! ........................................................................................................................................................... 3. Tlatarang sané kabaos laporan mawangun memorandum utawi nota! ........................................................................................................................................................... 4. Tlatarang sané kabaos Laporan mawangun formulir/utawi matrik! ........................................................................................................................................................... 5. Indayang tlatarang punapi tata cara nyurat laporan! ........................................................................................................................................................... Pidabdab 7. Tugas KD 4.1 Indayang nyurat asiki naskah Sembrama Wacana ngeninin indik panyembrahman sang madué karya ring acara pawiwahan! Tan Wénten Lemeté Elung
  12. 12. Sargah II AKSARA BALI Kompeténsi Dasar Indikator 3.2 Memahami dan menginplemén- tasikan penggunaan jenis-jenis aksara sesuai fungsi (Wreastra, Swalalita, Modre), pasang aksara Bali, Pasang Pageh, dalam suatu wacana beraksara Bali dan Ka- ligraﬁ/Baligraﬁ. 4.2 Memproduksi Kaligraﬁ/Baligraﬁ dengan tema pewayangan. 3.2.1 Nlatarang indik Aksara Bali nganutin fungsinyané 3.2.2 Ngepah jenis-jenis Aksara Bali nganutin fungsinyané 3.2.3 Ngarereh tata cara nganggén Pasang Aksara Bali ring saje- roning kruna utawi lengkara 3.2.4 Nlatarang indik Pasang Aksara Bali 3.2.5 Ngerereh Pasang Pageh ring sajeroning wacana 3.2.6 Makarya contoh kruna ngang- gén aksara Bali 3.2.7 Nlatarang indik Kaligraﬁ/ Baligraﬁ 3.2.8 Nyarca indik teknik makarya Kaligraﬁ/Baligraﬁ 3.2.9 Latian makarya Kaligraﬁ/ Baligraﬁ 4.2.1 Makarya ringkesan indik Pas- ang Aksara, Pasang Pageh miwah Kaligraﬁ/Baligraﬁ
  13. 13. 10 Aksara Bali BAHASA BALI Palajahan 1 AKSARA BALI Pidabdab 1. Ngwangun pangresep (Apersepsi) Malajah Basa Bali tiosan mlajin basan ipun naler wenten paplajahan aksara Bali. Basa Bali yan rereh ring sajeroning basa daerah ring Indonesia ngranjing silih tunggil basa sané pinih sugih antuk kruna utawi kosa kata naler maimbuh nruenang aksara. Nénten sami basa madrué aksara. Aksara Bali sampun wénten duké nguni mapangawit saking kawéntenan aksara Pallawa → aksara Semi Pallawa → Kediri Kwadrat → Aksara Jawa nyantos dados Aksara Bali. Aksara Bali akeh madrué soroh aksara, wenten sané kaanggén nyuratang basa Bali lumrah nyantos sané ketahnyané kaanggén nyuratang basa tiosan. Sadurung nglantur mlajahin indik punika, indayang alit-alité nyawis pitakén ring sor! 1. Sira sané naenin manggihin aksara Bali ? 2. Ring dija prasida manggihin sasuratan nganggé aksara Bali ? 3. Naenin ké ngwacén sasuratan aksara Bali? 4. Napi pikobet alit-alit ritatkala ngwacén sasuratan nganggén aksara Bali? 5. Mangda uning pikobet ritatkala ngwacén aksara Bali, indayang wacén dumun wacana maaksara Bali ring sor! Pidabdab 2.Ngwacén Téks ip)r*¾bZé(ÿ¾, sj)eRÿn&¾buln¾ÀgusÓ¡s/,1868,s)m%¾pisn¾Ð|l/¾bÞnÑensomæun/mc*¾ c*¾r&¾sogrenÑ]bZéÿerhnÓ¡k¾ßømis/.r&¾bZé(ÿ¾sÙrn¾Ð¡lÐ¡elbulus/,ktu rin¾ÀnÓ¡ek¾Ñ]ed]en,sk&¾kin¾Éwu;¾kwu;¾ked]keLÿpk×sl&¾tm®¡in/ . hødeZÿomn¾å¡r;¾s endeDÿes¾ŠNÿptø,ksÏien¾Àolø;¾rkenhødm eŒrhø,khør&¾hnÓ¡k¾æÉjurietsmi.hødeZÿomn¾å¡r;¾mkÉyg)l(¾hud*¾.pÉju rietsensk&¾ed]ed]dwu;¾tukd¾ßnÑhum/,mbris¾Šk&¾kel(¾,mirib¾Ó¡k d¾ßnÑhum/,rwu;¾k)eLÿd¾É&¾gŒu*¾rup)k/.sendeDÿs¾æeoÏg¾À¡twipenÓ$¾, hødk)tuet¾Ójsk&¾ed]ÏxÒøkøt/,klø;¾hødbgus¾Ðel(¾sk&¾ed]kyupuyø ;¾.pÉjurietsensk&¾ed]ed]pgunun/,sk&¾kin¾ßirig¾Ó¡kd¾Ómæ)kn/,s k&¾kel(¾rwu;¾k)eLÿd¾É&¾subk¾ãturZÇÿ*¾.sendeDÿs¾æent$¾hødputuegelá l/,miw;¾hødg)eŒrá,pÉjuriet¾Ñ]bZé(ÿ¾,bZé(ÿ¾t)go,bZé(ÿ¾s)k(,bZé(ÿ¾ kløy)t/,bZé(ÿ¾dwn/,ejÉohZ(ÿ¾,tá¡eWÿyêpunikd*¾musu;¾r&¾bZé(ÿ¾ hmã)n/,sk&¾tukd/ ey;¾pn)s¾å)eLÿd*¾.sendeDÿs¾æenÓ$¾mkesn op tøhødeZÿomn¾å¡r;¾,hødmeŒkmsn/,miw;¾høded. kk)tus¾Šk&¾widê}ÿsÓË,2,6s/6m/Áiy
  14. 14. 11BAHASA BALI Aksara Bali Pidabdab 3. Kerta Basa No Lengkara Artinipun 1 somæun/mc*¾c*¾. 2 kk)tus¾Šk&¾widê}ÿsÓË 3 sÙrn¾Ð¡lÐ¡elbulus/ 4 kturin¾ÀnÓ¡ek¾Ñ]ed]en 5 hødeZÿomn¾å¡r;¾sendeDÿes¾ŠNÿptø, Pidabdab 4. Nyawis pitakén Indayang cawis pitakén ring sor nganutin wacana ring ajeng! 1. Manut carita ring dija perang banjaré punika ? ………………………………………………………………………………………....... 2. Sira sané dados sénopati? …………………………………………………………………………………………... 3. Sambatang sira sané nyarengin perang duk punika ? …………………………………………………………………………………………... 4. Sapunapi gagelaran perangé sané kamargiang ? …………………………………………………………………………………………... 5. Sira sané kalawan perang duk punika ? …………………………………………………………………………………………... Pidabdab 5. Pangresep Indik Aksara Bali 5.1 Aksara Manut Kawigunannyane Aksara inggih punika gambar suara utawi lambang suara.Manut Bapak Wayan Simpen AB, ring bukunnyané sané mamurda Pasang Aksara Bali, Aksara punika wénten kalih warna inggih punika : • Aksara Suara (vokal) • Aksara Wianjana (konsonan) Salanturnyané manut ring kawigunanipun aksara punika kapalih dados tigang soroh luiripun : * Aksara Wréastra inggih punika aksara sané kanggén nyuratang bahasa Bali lumrah, upami : urak, pipil, pangéling-éling, miwah sané lianan. Wimba aksarane puniki inggih punika
  15. 15. 12 Aksara Bali BAHASA BALI Aksara suara miwah Aksara Wianjana * Aksara Swalalita inggih punika aksara sané kanggén nyuratang Basa kawi, Jawi Tengah- an, Sanskerta. Upami : Kidung, Kakawin, Parwa, miwah Sloka. Akeh aksarane wenten 47 inggih punika aksara suara 14 miwah aksara wianjana 33 aksara suara punika taler dados pangangge suara tur madue suara kekalih sane kewastanin suara hreswa, miwah dirga. * Aksara Modré inggih punika aksara sané kanggén nyuratang indik kadiatmikan. Upami : japa mantra miwah rerajahan. Ring sajeroning papalihan aksara sané kamedalang olih Bapak Wayan Simpen, wénten sujana sané tiosan taler ngamedalang papalihan aksara Bali. Manut Prof. Dr. I Gusti Ngurah Bagus, sané mamurda ” Proses Pengolahan Daun Lontar Sebagai Bahan Baku Penulisan Aksara Bali”, salanturnyané ngepah aksara punika manut fungsinyané, aksara Bali punika kaepah dados kalih soroh, inggih punika: • Aksara Biasa; • Aksara Suci (Bagus , 1980:12). Salanturnyané kepahan aksara punika katlatarang sakadi bagan ring sor puniki, sané kaketus saking buku Prof. I Gst. Ngr. Nala : (Ngurah Nala, 6:2006) 5.1.1 Aksara Wreastra Sané kaucap aksara biasa inggih punikaAksara Wreastra lanAksara Swalalita. Kaucap aksara biasa mawinan aksara-aksara punika sampun ketah kauningin lan kaanggén olih masyarakat Baliné ring sajeroning nyurat aksara Bali. A. Aksara Wreastra h, n, c, r, k, d, t, s, w, l, m, g, b, , p, j, y, z, 5.1.2 Aksara Swalalita Aksara Swalalita inggih punika Aksara Bali sané kaanggé nyurat Basa Kawi, Basa Kawi Tengahan, lan Basa Sansekerta, minakadi kidung lan kekawin. Aksara Swalalita kaepah dados Aksara Bali Aksara SuciAksara Biasa Wijaksara (Aksara swalalita + aksara amsa) Modre (Aksara lukisan magis) Swalalita (Aksara kesustrareraan Kawi) 47 aksara Wreastra (Aksara Sehari-hari) 18 aksara
  16. 16. 13BAHASA BALI Aksara Bali Aksara Suara (huruf vocal) lan Aksara Wianjana (huruf konsonan). A. Aksara suara (huruf vocal) Á,õ,÷,÷o,ú,úo,6,ü,3,3o,. A, ā, i, ī, u, ū, e, ai, o, öb. B. Aksara Wianjana (huruf konsonan) Aksara Wianjana (huruf konsonan) kaepah dados limang warga aksara, minakadi: Kantia, Talawia, Murdania, Dantia lan Ostia. Kepahan warga aksaranyané sakadi ring sor : C. Warga Aksara Aksara Warga Alpa Prana Maha Prana Alpa Prana Maha Prana Anu Su- ara Arda Suara Usma Wisar- ga 1 Kantia (kekolon- gan) k Ka ¼ Kha G Ga Gha Nga - - h ha 2 Talawia (langit-lan- git lembut) c Ca È Cha j Ja ü jha Z Nya y Ya ] ça - 3 Murdania (langit-lan- git keras) ` Ta ` Tha a Ða a dha Æ Na r Ra [ sa - 4 Dantia (untu) t Ta [ Tha d Da a dha n na l La s sa - 5 Ostia (bibih) p pa | Pha b Ba v bha m ma w Wa - - Pedoman Pasang Aksara Bali, (2002.6) 5.1.3 Aksara Modré Aksara Modré sané kaucap lukisan, mawinan aksara punika mawit saking pupulan Aksara Swalalita sané kawewehin panganggé-panganggé aksara lan gambar, mawinan dados “aksara mati“, sané méweh antuk ngwacén. Aksara Modré puniki kawigunannyané dados lambang, simbol utawi nyasa,. kaanggén negesin watesan lan artos saking aksara Modré, manut ring silih sinunggil kutipan saking pakar indik Aksara Modré, minakadi ring sor puniki: “Aksara Modré inggih punika aksara sane kaanggen nyurat indik kadiatmikan, minakadi: japa, mantra, prelambang (simbol) ring sajeroning upakara keagamaan, doa-doa lan ilmu gaib”. (Nyo- man Kaler, tanpa angka tahun). Manut Suasta, Ida Bagus Made (2002:39 ),Aksara Modré inggih punikaAksara Bali sané ketah kaanggén nyurat téks-téks kebatinan sané madrué sifat magis, sané aksaranyané akéh nganggén panganggé aksara lan lambang-lambang sané sampun wénten ring sajeroning kebudayaan Bali.
  17. 17. 14 Aksara Bali BAHASA BALI Aksara Modré inggih punika aksara sané katutup antuk anusuara, sané méweh antuk kawacén mawinan ngamolihang makudang-kudang pengangge minakadi:: busana/panganggé aksara lan akéh variasinyané, sané nénten manut ring aturan tata bahasa Bali (Nala, I Gst Ngurah, 2006:28). Manut ring tigang bebaos ring ajeng, kawéntenan pematut indik aksara Modré, inggih punika aksara sané akéh nganggén panganggé/busana aksara, aksara simbol lan madué sifat kegaiban, sané nadosang aksara punika méweh antuk kawacén. Ring sajeroning kahuripan sosial réligius masyarakat Bali sané sujati, utaminipun sapasira sané teleb melajahin aksara puniki, patut kawantu antuk kamus utawi penuntun mangda prasida wikan ngwacen Aksara Modre punika minakadi Lontar Krakah lan Iwa Griguh. Conto Modré : Pidabdab 6. Tugas Ngraga A. Gentosin lengkara ring sor antuk Huruf Latin ! 1. tujÙønÓøt*êg)n;ps(sukwtø. 2. ewo;sewopunøksomæunã)Ïk/. 3. ed]pkÉmnæunøkmwo[Õed]d)mulø;. 4. somæun*nZé¡*ÿbtuhørøk. 5. 2mu;pøsnuæesolhenpÉgønpunik. B. Salin lengkarane ring sor antuk Aksara Bali! 1. Bianglalae mawarna warni ngulangunin keneh ........................................................................................................................................................... 2. Kamen bajang-bajang ke Pura jani liunan macingcingan. ........................................................................................................................................................... 3. Makejang mejarag ngeraosang ajeg Bali. ........................................................................................................................................................... 4. Di Pasisi patut tandurin punyan bakao.. ........................................................................................................................................................... 5. Carike dadi swalayan, blauk klipese ngungsi swargan. ...........................................................................................................................................................
  18. 18. 15BAHASA BALI Aksara Bali Palajahan 2. PASANG AKSARA BALI Pidabdab 1. Ngwangun pangresep Sakadi sané sampun kabaosang ring ajeng, aksara Bali madrué soroh malih. Yadisatun akéh madrué soroh, alit-alité sampunang surud utawi jejeh jagi mlajahin aksara Bali, saantukan ring sor puniki jagi katlatarang sajangkep ipun punapi manten tata cara nyantos uger-uger sané patut kauningin ritatkala nyurat aksara Bali.Sadurung nglantur mlajahin indik punapi kémanten uger-uger aksara Bali punika, indayang alit-alité nyawis pitakén ring sor! 1. Sira sané sampun sering nulis nganggén aksara Bali ? 2. Napi wastan uger-uger nyurat aksara Bali punika? 3. Indik nyurat napi manten sané ketah kebaosang ring uger-uger punika? Pidabdab 2. Ngwacén Pungelan Téks DEWA TATWA Kacrita wénten jagat kalih sedaging ipun, wit sangkaning pakardin Ida Sang Hyang Widhi. Ring ambarané wénten surya, candra, bintang, miwah tranggana.Ring bumi wénten Janggama, Stawara, miwah Datu. Janggama tegesipun sarwa maurip sané uning molah makadi manusa, sato, prana prani, sekadi kumangkang kumingking ,miwak kumatap kum itip. Stawara tegesipun sarwa maurip tan uning mlah.makadi taru,lata, trena, miwah alas-alasan. Datu tegesipun sekancan sané tan maurip sekadi tembaga, mas, slaka, prunggu miwah sané lianan. Janggama kalih Stawara punika endah melarapan antuk mantaya,mantiga miwah maharya.Mantaya tegesipun ngalekadang panak, Mantiga tegesipun ngalekadang taluh,Maharya tegesipun mentik. Pidabdab 3 Kerta basa Jangkepin bebaosané ring sor! No Huruf latin Aksara Bali Artinipun 1. Kumangkang kumingking 2. Tranggana 3. Sarwa prani 4. Janggama punika endah 5. Mantaya
  19. 19. 16 Aksara Bali BAHASA BALI Pidabdab 4. Nyawis pitakén 1. Indik napi sané kebaosang ring punggelan wacana Déwa Tatwa punika?. 2. Napi sané wénten ring ambarané? 3. Terangang sané kebaos janggama miwah datu! 4. Terangang sané kawastanin mantaya miwah mantiga? 5. Napi sané kawastanin kumangkang kumingking? Pidabdab 5. Pangresep Indik Pasang Aksara Bali 5.1 Tengenan Pasang Aksara Bali tegesnyané uger-uger sané kaanggén nyurat ring sajeroning Aksara Bali Tengenan inggih punika aksara wianjana sane suara vokalnyane nenten wenten utawi Aksara Wianjana sane nengen. Contonyane bisah, cecek, surang lan adeg-adeg. Yening imbangang ring aksara Dewanagari, bisah kawigunannyané pateh ring wisarga, cecek kawigunan nyané pateh ring anusuara, adeg-adeg kawigunannyané pateh ring tanda wirama. Sim- bol Alfabet Fone- tis Internasional Genah sasuratan Wastan aksa- rane [h] Ring ungkur aksara bisah [r] Ring duur aksa- rane surang [ŋ] Ring duur aksa- rane cecek - Ring ungkur aksara adeg-adeg 5.1.1Tengenan , Tengenan , ring kecap panguntat kruna, mauah dados cecek (.., ...), upami: pucung = pucu*, blulang = bÞ¡l*, rendang = ÏnÑ*, barang = br*, miwah sane lianan. (a) Saluiring Kruna Lingga kalih kecap sane wianjanannyane pateh tur makakalih polih ten- genan , makakalih dados cecek (.., ...) yadiastun sampun kaanusuarayang utawi polih seselan -er- miwah -el-, upami:
  20. 20. 17BAHASA BALI Aksara Bali cangcang = c*c*, nyangcang =z*c*, bengbeng = eb*eb*, brengbeng = ebÉ*eb*, kungkung = ku*ku*, Klungkung = kÞ¡*ku*, miwah sane lianan. (b) Tengenan , ring kecap pangawit Kruna Lingga sane aksara wianjanannyane ma- binayan, kantun manggeh tengenan, , upami : bungsil = buŠil«, panggang = pá*, blungking = bÞ¡*Ð&, jangkrik = jÐÉik« miwah sane lianan. (c) Tengenan , ring kecap pangawit kruna-kruna ring sor mauah dados cecek (.., ...) anggen ngicalang pasang tumpuk tiga, upami: angklung = h*kÞ¡*, sungklit = su*kÞit/, jungkling = ju*kÞ&, nyungkling = zu*kÞ&, miwah sane lianan. (d) Wastan genah ring sor puniki sinengguh saking kalih kruna, upami: Pangkungtibah = pÐ¡*tib;, Pangkungkarung = pÐ¡*kru*, miwah sane lianan. 1.1.2 Tengenan ( r) r, Saluiring tengenan r, mauah dados surang (.......(), upami: sekar = s)k(, gelar = g)l(, karma =k(m, pidarta = pid([, miwah sane lianan.
  21. 21. 18 Aksara Bali BAHASA BALI 1.1.3 Tengenan (h) h, (a) Tengenan h, ring kecap panguntat kruna mauah dados bisah (.....;), upami: puseh = pus);, kaliakah =klihk;, lebih = 2bi;, seseh = eses;, miwah sane lianan. (b) Saluiring Kruna Lingga kalih kecap sane aksara wianjanannyane pateh tur makakalih polih tengenan h,makakalih mauah dados bisah (......;) yadiastun sampun kaanutang, upami: cahcah = c;c;, nyahcah = z;c;, kohkoh = ekoeko;, ngohkoh =eo;eko;, (c) Tengenan h, ring kecap pangawit Kruna Lingga sane kecap aksara wianjanannyane ma- binayan, kantun manggeh tengenan h, upami: cihna = cihÂ, brahmana = bÉohßx, lahru = lhÉ±, bahni = bhÂi, miwah sane lianan. (a) Wastan genah ring sor puniki sinengguh saking kalih kruna, upami: Asahduren = hs;duern/, Asahgobleg = hs;egoebÞg/, 1.1.4 Adeg-adeg (......./ ) (a) Ring panguntat kruna, upami: adan = hdn/, budal = budl/, malaib = mlhib/, kajengklok= kej*ekÞok/, miwah sane lianan. (b) Ring panguntat bagian lengkara wiadin panguntat lengkara, upami: Dugase nulis lamaran, I Nyoman mecik pelengan. dugesnulisÞmrn/,hiezomnß)ciekæeln/. Emboke ngadep poh di peken. hieMãÿekÂd)epæo;dip)k)n/. (c) Ring tengahing kruna utawi lengkara kanggen ngicalang pasang aksara tumpuk tiga, upa- mi:
  22. 22. 19BAHASA BALI Aksara Bali tamblang = tm/bÞ*, gemblong = egm/ebÞ*o, samblung = sm/bÞ¡*, Tamblingan = tm/bÞin/, miwah sane lianan. (d) Ring tengahing lengkara kanggen ngamanggehang pasang upami: I Nyoman Widia. hiezomn/widê. Watek ksatriane ngamuk. wt)k/k×tiÉyenmuk/. Pakeling : Adeg-adeg kasurat ring tengahing lengkara kanggen nyinahang aksara ardasuara sakadi wianjana mangda nenten iwang ngwacen, upami: Sira sane ngemit rainidane? Sirsen)mit/rhinÀiden. 5.2 Tengenan Majalan. Tengenan majalan pacang wenten yening kruna sane ring ajeng mapanguntat antuk aksara nengen tur kruna utawi pangiring ring pungkurnyane kakawitin antuk aksara suara, upami: mata (+n) + ai matanai = mtnhi, tegeh + an tegehan = t)g)hn/, Yening wenten kruna mapurwa antuk anusuara mapepet patut nganggen pepet. Nga + mitrain = mitra mitÉhinid. Ngemitrain = ngemit )mitÉhinid. Pakeling : (a) Tengenan majalan wantah kamanggehang sajeroning kruna (Kruna Dwi Lingga miwah kruna satma), upami: enggal-enggal = eháelÀál/, /eháelál/, jebugarum = j)bugÀrum/, / j)bugrum/, miwah sane lianan. (b) Tengenan majalan ketahnyane wantah kanggen ngamanggehang guru-lagu ring sajeroning kekawin.
  23. 23. 20 Aksara Bali BAHASA BALI 5.3 Gantungan Lan Gempelan Tengenan ring tengah kruna, tengah bagian lengkara, miwah tengah lengkara polih gantungan utawi gempelan kasurat sakadi ring sor, upami: bakti = vkÓi, sampi = smæi, Yen tonden pragat gaene = eyenÓoenÑnæÉgtáehen................... miwah sane lianan. 5.4 Kruna Lingga Tigang Kecap Suara e /ø/ ring kecap pangawit Kruna Lingga tigang kecap kasinahang antuk : (a) Lagna (ranah tradisional sane mawit saking basa Kawi/Sanskerta),upami: segara = Sÿgr, negara = Nÿgr, semadi = sMÿai, semaya = smy, (b) Pepet ....), (ranah modern sane mawit saking basa Indonesia, basa daerah tiosan, miwah basa asing), upami: sekolah = s)ekol;, bendera = b)enÑr, sepeda = s)epd, sepatu = s)ptu, Pidabdab 6. Tugas ngraga A. Indayang gentosin kruna ring sor antuk aksara Bali! 1. Lemah 11. Bràhmana 2. Méhméh 12. Wahya 3. Jahnawi 13. Kancuh 4. Cahya 14. Tuhtuh 5. Tawah 15. Wisah 6. Bahni 16. Sliwah 7. Dilah 17. Juhjuh 8. Caluh 18. Guhya 9. Galuh 19. Rah 10. Luhluh 20. Santih
  24. 24. 21BAHASA BALI Aksara Bali B Salin wacana Déwa Tatwa antuk aksara Bali ! ........................................................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................................................... ...........................................................................................................................................................
  25. 25. 22 Aksara Bali BAHASA BALI Palajahan 3. KALIGRAFI / BALIGRAFI Pidabdab 1. Ngwangun pangresep Kawéntenan aksara Bali duké nguni yukti satata kaanggén ritatkala jagi masesuratan, antuk punika prasida kapanggihin ring karya-karya lontar sané kantun kawarisin nyantos mangkin.Tiosan ring sesuratan huruf, wénten naler gagambaran sané kasurat ring lontar. Nganutin perkembangan jamané mangkin, sasuratan aksara Bali naler sampun sapisanan kaunggahang pinaka lukisan. Aksara sapisanan naler gagambaran puniki kabaos Kaligraﬁ utawi Baligraﬁ. Kawéntenan seniman- seniman sané uning makarya kaligraﬁ ngancan akéh, napi malih mangkin sangkaning wénten pacentokan-pacentokan sané ngawinang ngancan akéh alit-alité malajah makarya kaligraﬁ/ baligraﬁ. Mangkin ngiring sareng-sareng ngarereh napi punika kaligraﬁ/ baligraﬁ? Nyantos punapi tata cara makarya mangda prasida raris ngaryanin kaligraﬁ/ baligraﬁ. Sadurungnyané indayang cawis dumun pitakén ring sor! 1. Sira naening miragi kruna kaligraﬁ/ baligraﬁ? 2. Sira sané naenin manggihin kaligraﬁ/ baligraﬁ ? 3. Napi sané kawastanin kaligraﬁ/ baligraﬁ? 4. Napi sané patut kauningin yéning jagi makarya kaligraﬁ/ baligraﬁ ? Pidabdab 2. Ngwacen Téks Kaligraﬁ Ring sajeroning panglimbak aksara Bali manut pakibeh aab jagaté mangkin salian Aksara Modré sané marupa wangun sakral ring sajeroning aksara lan kebudayaan Bali taler wénten sané kawastanin Kaligraﬁ utawi sané kabaosan Kawadi Sastra. Indik Kaligraﬁ punika sujatiné nénten pinaka cihna pengaruh Islam utawi boya sangkaning pengaruh kebudayaan Islam sakémawon Kaligraﬁ utawi kawadi sastra punika wantah rarékan sané marupa pakilitan-pakilitan aksara sané kawentuk utawi kawangun nganutin dasar pikayunan sang Kawi utawi sang sané makarya indik Kaligraﬁ utawi kawadi sastra punika. Kawéntenan Kaligraﬁ sawiaktiannyané wénten ring makudang-kudang negara ring jagaté utamanyané panegara-panegara sané mad- ué tradisi tata tulis aksara sané anut ring kawén- tenan pengaruh pakilitan saking kebudayaan-ke- budayaan siosan, dadosnyané indik Kaligraﬁ utawi kawadi sastra punika prasida kawangun kawentuk makadasar wantah panegara utawi ring dija kebudayaan aksara punika nglimbak prasida kawangun struktur Kaligraﬁ utawi kawa- di sastra, sakadi ring panagara Cina, Jepang, In- dia taler ring makudang-kudang wewidangan daérah ring panegara Indonésia makadinya ring sa- jeroning kebudayaan Sunda, Jawa, taler ring kebudayaan Bali. Yéning ring Bali, Kaligraﬁ utawi kawadi sastra punika dados kawangun mawiwit saking aksara swalalita miwah aksara wreastra sané kajangkepin antuk panganggé suara lan panganggé tengenan. Yéning Kaligraﬁ utawi kawadi sastra punika prasida kawentuk nganutin rarékan sang sané nyurat pikolihnyané manut dasar ésté-
  26. 26. 23BAHASA BALI Aksara Bali tika wantah sang sané nyurat kéwanten sané prasida uning napi sané kakardi taler anak tiosan wantah prasida nampénin indik rarékan Kaligraﬁ utawi kawadi sastra puniki, sakadi ring sor puni- ki ; Pidabdab 3. Kerta Basa Indayang rereh artin krunané ring sor ! 1. Panglimbak =............................................................................. 2. Pakibeh =............................................................................. 3. Kawadi Sastra =............................................................................. 4. Cihna =................................................................................... 5. Sang Kawi =................................................................................... Pidabdab 4. Nyawis pitakén 1. Telatarang napi teges kaligraﬁ punika ? ........................................................................................................................................................... 2. Kaligraﬁ ring Bali taler kabaos............................................................................... 3. Ring sawewengkon Indonésia daérah napi manten sané maduwé wangun kaligraﬁ? ........................................................................................................................................................... 4. Lianan ring Indonésia panagara napi sané ketah maduwé wangun kaligraﬁ ? ........................................................................................................................................................... 5. Napi mawinan kaligraﬁ keranjingang soroh aksara sané sakral ?. ........................................................................................................................................................... Pidabdab 5. Pangresep indik Kaligraﬁ 5.1 5.1 Teges Kaligraﬁ Kruna kaligraﬁ madué pamiteges nyurat aksara nganggén pena. Ring panegara sané masyarakatnyané magama Islam, kaligraﬁ puniki sampun akéh kauningin. Makéh kréasi kaligraﬁ sané kakawi wit saking huruf alif (pinaka simbol Allah) kantos lukisan utawi gegambaran ring kitab makéh nganggén kaligraﬁ. Kaligraﬁ ring Bali utamannyané sané mapaiketan sareng Agama Hindu kamanahang wangun-wangun aksara sané becik tur ngulangunin. PrasIda kajajarang istilah kaligraﬁ puniki sareng modré ring Bali. Kaligraﬁ puniki untengnyané indik lango utawi kalanguan wangun aksara ri kala ngawi. Ring Bali wénten akéh sorohan aksara, minakadi aksara anceng pinaka singkatan saking kruna-kruna. Minakadi, sa sané maarti sarana, ma sané mateges mantra miwah sané lianan. Ring sakancan kauripan para jana Baliné, utamannyané sané mapaiketan sareng agama, aksara puniki madué genah sané inggil. Sampun akéh para jana Baliné nyurat aksara ring lontar nginggilang kalanguan aksara. Punika taler ring gegambaran utawi lukisan, wénten silih tunggil seniman sané makarya lukisan indik aksara puniki sané kabaos modré sané kalimbakang ring ranah modéren.
  27. 27. 24 Aksara Bali BAHASA BALI Yadiastun nénten sakadi ring rerajahan-rerajahan modré sakéwanten unteng pikayunan sané kambil inggih punika modré. I riki prasIda kacingakin wangun aksara Bali kasurat mangda sayan ngulangunin miwah becik. Conto kaligraﬁ sakadi sané kakaryanin olih I Gusti Ngurah T.Y., pelukis sané makarya gegambaran madasar indik rerajahan. Wénten taler lukisan lianan sané mamurdha pangider Nawa Sanga. 5.2 Pasang Pageh Pasang Pageh teges ipun pasang aksara sané sasuratan ipun mulan wantah asapunika, nénten dados karobah. Kruna-kruna sané kasurat antuk pasang pageh, katah mawit saking basa Jawa Kuna, miwah basa Sanskerta, miwah basa saking nusantara tiosan. Ring sajeroning basa lan aksara Bali, indik kawéntenan Pasang Pageh punika taler ninutin sané kawastanin bina arti, sané kawéntenan nyané madaging indik: artos kruna, miwah unteng kruna Madasar antuk parindikan punika, yéning pacang natasang pisan indik kawéntenan Pasang Pageh, punika wawu pacang prasida karesepang, yening sampun wikan ring kawéntenan basa Jawa Kuna taler ring basa Sanskerta, punika sané pinaka dasar mangdané prasida resep ring sajeroning paplajahan indik Pasang Pageh puniki. Ring sor puniki wantah conto-conto kruna sané ngranjing pinaka kruna pasang pageh, luir ipun : No Kruna Basa Jawa Kuna Basa Sanskerta 1. Àgama. √ 2. Úakti. √ 3. Mahà. √ 4. Ramya. √ 5. Deúa. √ 6. Daúa. √ 7. Natha. √ 8. Dùta. √ 9. Wulan. √ 10. Pùjà. √ 5.3 Imba Nyurat Pasang pageh inggih punika pasang aksara sane sesuratannyane wantah asapunika. Kruna sane nganggen pasang pageh ketahnyane mawit saking basa Kawi miwah Sanskerta, upami: Arjuna = Á(jun, nata = noq, gora = efor, madia = maê, bupati = vUpti, prabu = pÉvu, desa = ed´, indria = ÷dÑÉiy, 5.4 Dwita Dwita inggih punika aksara wianjana kagantungin antuk aksara wianjana sane pateh aksarannyane. Kruna sane madwita witnyane saking ued kruna (akar kata) basa Sansekerta, Upami: Uttara = útÓr, Yuddha = yudÒ,
  28. 28. 25BAHASA BALI Aksara Bali Buddha = budÒ, Citta = citÓ, Pakeling : Dwita malarapan antuk surang nenten kamanggehang, upami: Karna = k(xÃ, k(x, Ri sampun prasida natasang conto-conto kruna sané ngranjing pinaka Pasang Pageh, ring sor puniki taler kaunggahang kruna – kruna pasang pageh sané marupa kruna bina arti, inggih punika kruna sané ring sajeroning pangucapannyané karasa tur kapiragiang pateh, nanging ring sajeroning nyuratang pasang pagehnyané mabinayan antuk pamiteges saking tanda – tanda diakritik sane magenah ring soang-soang hurufnyané. Pidabdab 6. Tugas Ngraga Salin lengkara ring sor nganggén Aksara Bali ! 1. Sanghyang Bahmi kadi nyuhjuh dilahnyané kaambara 2. Payuddhané akéh ngembahang rah para bala wadwané. 3. Ida Bhaþàra Gangga taler mapuûpata Déwì Jahnawì. 4. Aturang segehan sané mawaróa sliwah. 5. Ida sang Bràhmaóa sàmpun maraga nabé. 6. Ring pasisi kuta akéh wénten sané tawah-tawah 7. Wahyàdyatmika pateh ring sekala niûkala. 8. Dibi titiang nonton wayang lemah 9. Ia belus ulian makancuh baanyéh. 10. Titiang masolah dados pragina galuh. Pidabdab 7. Tugas KD 4.2 Indayang makarya Kaligraﬁ aksara Bali sane madaging silih tunggil punggelan lengkara ring sor antuk tema bebas ! 1. tkøtkøn&eswkguxwødê, t)h&tuwu;snÙcng)g)onÓ, sßrwø[yrÙ*puluhøyu[, ptølrøetß*tnupguerok)n/.
  29. 29. 26 Aksara Bali BAHASA BALI Artos Manusané patut ngarereh aji pangawruhan sané uttama, Yaning sampun mayusa kalih dasa taun jaga kawésa antuk smara, Sasampunné nengah yusa satya wacana patut kukuhang, maurukin aji patut kalepasané patut maguru. 2. w[øtnømøtÓnÓmn)mulk×ßI, w[øtnømøtÓnÓptøkpá¡;, w[øtnømøtÓnÓmn)muduhÐ, w[øtnømøtÓnÓmn)mumøtÉ. Artos Sangkaning bebaosan I Dewa manggihin bagia, Sangkaning bebaosan I Dewa manggihin antaka, Sangkaning bebaosan ngawinang I Dewa manggihin duka, Sangkaning bebaosan ngawinang I Dewa manggihin sawitra. Kadi Petapan Punyan Kacangé, Disubané Malilit Tegeh Engsap Tekén Kulit
  30. 30. Sargah III TATA BASA BALI Kompeténsi Dasar Indikator 3.2 Memahami dan mengaplikasikan Ejaan Bali Latin (EBL) Baha- sa Bali, bentuk kata dan kali- mat (Kruna Dwi Lingga, Kruna Satma), Lengkara Masusun dan lengkara manut tetuwek secara lisan dan tulis dalam suatu wa- cana beraksara Bali dan berhuruf Latin 4.2 Mengabstraksi materi tentang EBL Bahasa Bali , bentuk kata dan kalimat (Kruna Dwi Ling- ga, Kruna Satma), Lengkara Ma- susun dan lengkara manut tetuek 3.2.1 Nlatarang indik Ejaan Bali Latin (EBL) 3.2.2 Nyarca indik tata cara nyurat Ejaan Bali Latin (EBL) ring sajeroning wacana 3.2.3 Ngarereh conto sasuratan Ejaan Bali Latin (EBL) sané patut sjeroning wacana 3.2.4 Nlatarang indik Kruna Dwi Lingga, Kruna Satma 3.2.5 Ngepah Kruna Dwi Lingga, Kruna Satma 3.2.6 Makarya conto Kruna Dwi Lingga, kruna satma 3.2.7 Nlatarang indik Lengkara Masusun, leng- kara manut tetuek 3.2.8 Ngepah Lengkara Masusun, lengkara manut tetuek 3.2.9 Makarya conto Lengkara Masusun, lengka- ra manut tetuek 4.1.1 Makarya conto wacana ringkes nganggén wangun kruna, wangun lengkara
  31. 31. 28 Tata Basa Bali BAHASA BALI Palajahan 1. NYURAT BASA BALI LATIN Pidabdab 1. Ngwangun pangresep Ring sargah kalih sampun polih maosang indik aksara Bali.Tiosan ring aksara Bali wénten sané mabuat kauningin yadiastun sampun ketah miragi miwah nganggén. Inggih punika indik Nyurat basa Bali Latin. Ritatkala nyurat basa Bali Latin wénten kabaos Ejaan Bali Latin. Puniki sané kaanggen suluh utawi anutan uger-uger ritatkala nyurat basa Bali nganggé huruf latin. Riantukan basa Bali punika sampun madrué aksara Bali sané sampun adung kaanggen nyuratang basa Bali, nanging nénten prasida lémpasang saking kawéntenan huruf latin sané pinaka huruf sané pinih katrima ring internasional. Sajeroning punika metu raris uger-uger sané kaanggén nyurat basa Bali sajeroning nganggé huruf latin. Sadurung nglantur indayang cawis dumun pitakén ring sor! 1. Yadiastun sering kaanggén, uning ké alit-alité sané kabaos huruf latin? 2. Yening nyurat aksara Bali patut manut ring … 3. Napi wastané uger-uger huruf latin punika ? 4. Sira sané sampun uning tata cara nyurat basa Bali antuk huruf latin ? Pidabdab 2. Ngwacén Téks Umah Pak Guru Gusti Sukamiwaha ngranjing ka ten- gah kelasé. Murid-muridé ngaturang panganjali.“Al- it-alité sareng sami,”Di subané ngenahang tas duur méjané, ”medalang buku gambaré. Gambar umah, jero, puri, utawi grian duéné suang-suang. Sam- punang uyut. Bapak ten nongosin alit-alité “Jagi kija, Pak?” Nyoman Antara nyelag aji patakon. “Bapak ten kija-kija. Dinané mangkin guru-guruné jagi rapat. Ngrapatang indik ujian sané jagi rauh.” Sapatilar Guruné sajaba Gedé Wiramiwaha, murid-murid kelas limané garjita gati ngam- bar. Ada masambilan suar-suir. Ada masambilan genmiwahg-gending.Limolas menit suba liwat. Gedé Wiramiwaha nu natakin jagut nlektekang buku gambar ané makebat duur mejanné. Limanné ngamel potlot. Tekek. Nanging sing sida ngorékang.“Wiréh i déwék sing ngelah umah, kénkénang abeté ngambar?” Uli mara lakar ngawitin ngambar ada pang duang dasa ia ngraos di keneh buka kéto. Sing aséna paliatné nrawang sawang. Sing aséna masi marawat di kenehné unduk ané ngra- naang ia kanti sing ngelah umah.Pecakné ia sugih. Umahné linggah tur melah gati. Mobil ané cel- ap-celep sig umahné, tur ané tumpangina nyabran masekolah liunné tetelu. Mobilé ento makejang gelah bapanné. Sakéwala lacur. Uli sekat ia ngenjek kelas dua SD bapanné mamotoh. Sakancan plalian, sakancan togél ubera. Ané pinih nyakitin kenehné, bapanné bebotoh luh. Yén pang kuda kadén suba bapanné ngantén-palas. Sagét ajak anak uli Badung. Sagét ajak anak uli Tabanan. Sagét ajak anak uli Jember. Sagét ajak anak uli Sasak. Cutet, ajak anak uli ideh-ideh. Kondén buin ngelah mitra dini-ditu. Mirib sing sida naanang sakit ati, atiban ané liwat, méménné nuturin bapanné apang suud ja ngantén-palas, mamitra miwah mamotoh. Dugasé ento Gedé Wiramiwaha sedek di pasaréanné. r-ec.bstatic.com/images/hotel/
  32. 32. 29BAHASA BALI Tata Basa Bali Gelem. Bapanné brangti tuturina baan méménné. Bapanné matbat méménné Suud matbat, me- menné tundunga apang magedi jani ja. Méménné macelep ka kamar tongosné Gedé Wiramiwaha masaré matamped-tamped.“Mémé lakar kija?” Gedé Wiramiwaha matakon.“Mémé lakar mage- di,”.“Tiang milu Mé.”Méménné sing masaut. Naanang gelem Gedé Wiramiwaha majalan nututin méménné. Gedé Wiramiwaha sing bani matakon, ngudiang sing menék sig bisé ané luas ka Buléléng. Tongos palekadan méménné.Teked di Batubulan, tuun uli bisé, ia nututin méménné majalan ngojog mobil angkot ané luas ka Kreneng. Dugas mobil angkoté teked di Kesiman, méménné ngorahin supiré marérén. Gedé Wiramiwaha tuun. Nututin méménné majalan ngajanang, Gedé Wiramiwaha matakon.“Lakar kija, Mé?”“Ka Puri Kesiman dajané,” adeng méménné masaut.“Sig nyéné?”“Sig Sagung Dwipayaniné.” Gedé Wiramiwaha sing matakon buin. Parab ané orahanga tekén méménné ento tawanga. Uli kelas telu SD, nyabran satondén masaré, méménné nuturang Sagung Dwipayani. Timpal méménné uli SD kanti SMA. Sakéwala disubanné tamat SMA Sagung Dwipayani mawali ka Puri Kesiman. Déning ajin imiwahé ané dadi polisi suba pénsiun. Sagung Dwipayani kuliah ring Universitas Udayana. Memenné kuliah di IKIP Singaraja, nanging sing lantur. Ané ngranaang, ngantén dugasé mara ngenjek seméster telu. Kapin makelo sing kacunduk, Sagung Dwipayani tetep ngirim séwala patra tekén mémén- né. Méménné masi tetep ngirim surat. Di kapah-kapahé, Gedé Wiramiwaha orahina maca séwala patrané Sagung Dwipayani.Biangné Sagung Dwipayani tengkejut nyingakin sapatekan mémén- né. Ida raris nanmiwah méménné tur ngaukin déwékné ka purian. Sayan tengkejut biangné Sa- gung Dwipayani mirengang unduk ané nepén méménné. Gerungan mobil di garasané megat atur méménné.“To Sagung Dwipa rauh,” biangné Sagung Dwipayani ngandika. Kangén kenehné Gedé Wiramiwaha nepukin méménné magelut ajak Sagung Dwipayani. Sayan kangén kenehné nepukin Sagung Dwipayani nangis dugas méménné ngaturang unduké ané nepén tur ngaturang sing lakar ma Balik buin ka Klungkung. “Men, kénkén putusan Astutiné, jani?” Sagung Dwipayani matakén sambil ngusap toya panon.“Wantah dados tunas, icénin titiang ngayah driki sareng pianak titiangé.”“Kanggo biang tiangé,” Sagung Dwipayani masaur, “sapunapi biang, icén ipun ngayah driki?”“Antiang malu i aji,” alon masaur biangné Sagung Dwipayani.Sanjané, kaputusang, kicén ngayah. Sakéwala, Gedé Wiramiwaha kandikain nutugang sekolahan di SD ané nampek tekén Puri Kesimané. Mara limané lakar ngorékang potlot sig buku gambaré, sagét Pak Guruné ngranjing ka ke- lasé.“Alit-alité, sampun usan ngambar?” Guruné matakén di subané malinggih.“Ampun!” mu- rid-muridé nyaurin, Gedé Wiramiwaha, sibarengan masaut.“Yén sampun bakta mriki!”Pagrudug murid-muridé ané suba suud ngambar ngojog genahné Pak Guru malinggih. Gedé Wiramiwaha nu negak di tongosné. Bengong. Sing aséna, potlot ané gisina uli tuni, ulung ka bataran kelasé. olih: IDK Raka Kusuma Pidabdab 3. Kerta Basa Indayang rereh teges kruna sané magaris puniki ! 1. Jani ia tangar déning suba pepes kebus . 2. Ia majanji bani nyerahang sarin pegaé 3. Jani anaké ngalih gaé cara nutul damuh tengaina 4. Uli cenik kanti tua tusing suud magaleng yéh mata 5. Tusing melah anaké ané lega seluk
  33. 33. 30 Tata Basa Bali BAHASA BALI Pidabdab 4. Nyawis pitakén 1. Sira peséngan guruné sané nganikayang ngambar punika ? 2. Napi mawinan muridé kanikayang ngambar? 3. Napi mawinan I Gedé Wiramiwaha tan prasida ngambar ? 4. Napi mawinan ipun nénten maduwé umah? 5. Sira sané nuduk I Gedé Wiramiwaha sareng reramanipun ? Pidabdab 5 Pangresep Indik Tata Cara nyurat Basa Bali Latin Ring sajeroning malajah basa Bali para sisiané kaaptiang pisan mangda madué kawikanan mabasa lan nyurat. Wikan nyuratang sadaging pikayunan antuk Huruf Latin miwah aksara Bali. Kawikanan masesuratan punika wantah marupa silih sinunggil kawikanan mabasa sane patut kawasayang antuk parajanané sami. Kawagedan masesuratan taler kabaos kawagedan mabasa santukan sasuratan punika taler kaanggen mareraosan ring anak tiosan. Basa Bali ring sajeroning sasuratan ipun kacawisang nganggé kalih lambang inggih punika basa Bali antuk aksara Bali miwah basa Bali sané ngangge huruf latin. Nyurat basa Bali antuk aksara Bali patut nganutin pasang aksara Bali, nyurat basa Bali antuk Huruf Latin patut nganutin Ejaan Bali Latin. Ring sor puniki jagi kaunggahang tata carané nyuratang basa Bali antuk Huruf Latin : 5.1 Sasuratan Huruf Kapital • Huruf kapital kanggén nyuratang pangawit kruna parab, Ida Sanghyang Widi, istilah ag- ama, miwah pustaka suci sakadi : 1. Ida Hyang Parama Kawi. 2. Om Awignamastu. 3. Weda Sruti. 4. Alqur’an. 5. Injil. 6. Tri Pitaka • Huruf kapital kaanggen nyurat ring suang-suang pangawit lengkara umpami : 1. Dija bulane sing ngenah uli ibi? 2. Ia luas kauh mejalan joh gati 3. Uli dija bulane mejalan kaki ? 4. Uli tanggu kangin teked kauh keto cening. • Huruf kapital kaanggén nyuratang ring pangawit petikan langsung umpami: 1. Made Metri metaken, “Ring dija margine ke Tampaksiring” 2. Guru kaseniane maosang ,”Penari lan sekaa tabuh mangda gelis kumpul ring aula “. • Huruf kapital kaanggen ring pangawit gelar umpami:
  34. 34. 31BAHASA BALI Tata Basa Bali 1. Ida Pedanda Bajing. 2. I Made Putra Adiyaksa 3. I Gusti Ngurah Oka 4. Pan Angklung Gadang • Huruf kapital kaanggen ring pangawit wastan jabatan umpami : 1. Gubernur Made Mangku Pastika mawit saking Singaraja. 2. Rektor Universitas Warmadewa sampun magentos. 3. I Nyoman Sujana loba pisan. 4. Made Sudibya tusing bisa ngajiang timpal. • Huruf kapital kaangge ring pangawit wastan wangsa, suku wangsa miwah basa umpami: 1. Tiang puniki Wangsa India Belanda. 2. Ring Sulawesi wénten Suku Toraja. 3. I Madé malajah Basa Inggris • Huruf kapital kaanggen ring pangawit wastan warsa, wulan, rerainan miwah peristiwa sejarah umpami: 1. Rahajeng Warsa Isaka 1937 2. Sasih Kedasa piodalan ring Besakih. 5.2 Nyurat Kruna Lingga • Kruna sané marupa Kruna Lingga kasurat masikian umpami: 1. Ida jagi rauh bénjang soré. 2. Dane numbas wastra kalih lembar. • Kruna Lingga awanda sané kadwilinggayang kasurat masikian umpami: pakpak, congcong, cahcah, kihkih , msl • Suara pepet wandané kapertama ring Kruna Lingga kalih kecap utawi tigang kecap patut kasurat nganggé huruf ‘ e ‘umpami : sema, meka, sekaa, melah, segara, semaya, selaka, msl. • Suara pepet ring panguntat Kruna Lingga patut kasurat antuk ‘a’umpami: bapa, méja, setata, suka, jaja, uga, msl. • Suara ‘w’ ring pangawit kruna sané wantah awanda kasurat antuk ‘w’ umpami: wong, woh, won, wel, was, msl. • Suara ‘h’ ring arep lan tengah kruna sané nénten kaucapang nénten kasurat sakadi: itung, ilang, urip, isep, luu, daa, baa, paa, msl • Suara ‘h’sané kaucapang inggian ring pangawit , tengah, lan panguntat kruna patut kasurat umpami: Himawan, Hindu, Hindia, Hyun, dahat, rahayu, saha, ngamah, umah, musuh, msl. • Konsonan rangkep sané mawit saking basa Jawi Kuno miwah basa Sansekerta kasurat wan- tah asiki sakadi: cita, yuda, utama, ica, utara, msl. • Suara ‘ny’sané kasarengin antuk ‘c’miwah ‘j’ kasurat antuk ‘n’ sakadi: pancing, pancoran, sanja, penjor, banjar, msl. • Suara ‘j’ sané kasarengin antuk ‘ny’kasurat antuk ‘d’ umpami: adnyana, pradnyan, yadnya, msl.
  35. 35. 32 Tata Basa Bali BAHASA BALI Pidabdab 6. Tugas ngraga Indayang wawanin nyurat wacanané puniki anutang ring Ejaan Bali Latin! Bali Dwipa pulo Bali pulo alit yéning saihang sareng pu- lo-pulo siosan ring Indonésia, sakadi pulo sumatra, pulo jawa, pulo kalimantan, lan pulo sulawesi. pina- ka silih tunggil pulo alit pantaraning siuan pulo ring nusantara, pulo bali madué akéh sesambat, minakadi nusa bali, nusa dewata, bali dwipa, miwah bali pu- lina. pulau basa indonésia, pulo basa bali, manut kamus, maartos tanah (daratan) sané kaiter an- tuk toya (ring segara, ring tukad/luah, utawi ring danu). kapuloan—kruna turunan pulo—inggih puni- ka dérétan makudang pulo; pupulan pulo: kapulaoan Nusantara, kapuloan riau,miwah makudang kapuloan ring Indonésia siosan. lianan ring pulo, wénten taler dwipa, pulina, nusa, lan gili sané madué artos pateh yadiastun madué unteng matiosan akidik. kruna dwipa wantah kruna sané mawit saking basa sanskerta, munggah taler ring basa jawa kuna. dwipa maartos pulo. kruna sané taler maartos pateh mawit saking basa sanskerta inggih punika pulina. balistarindo.com/images/balimap.jpg
  36. 36. 33BAHASA BALI Tata Basa Bali Palajahan 2. WANGUN KRUNA Pidabdab 1. Ngwangun pangresep (Apersepsi) Ritatkala mababaosan nganggé basa Bali, patut akéh uning ring kruna basa Bali. Yéning panggihin, kruna basa Bali yukti akéh. Sané ngawinang akéh saantukan basa bali madrué soroh- sorohan basa, wénten soroh basa Bali kasar nyantos wangun sané pinih alus. Tiosan ring kruna alus miwah kasar wénten naler pah-pahan tiosan makadi soroh kruna dwilingga, satma miwah sané tiosan. Sadurung nglantur mlajin indik kruna-kruna punika, indayang mangkin cawis dumun pitakén ring sor! 1. Sira uning napi sané kabaos kruna ? 2. Kruna napi manten sané sampun kauningin ? 3. Sira sané uning ring kruna dwi lingga? 4. Napi sané kawastanin kruna Satma ? Pidabdab 2. Ngwacén Téks Galang Kangin Rikala langité masawang barak suryané sampun nadarin, siapé makruyuk saling sautin, ke- disé pada manguci nundunin timpalné, bajang-ba- jangé matengkalung kancrik nyangkil jun ngungsi pancoran ané pakecorcor disisin tukadé. Margané nuju pancorané ento ngaliwatin pundukan carik ane mapangkedpangkedan. Katake pakecogcog tangke- jut baan keteban batis anake majalan. Ditengah and- ungane ngenah biah-biah lan kapu-kapune kambang kadi makenyir girang ngantosang sinar suryane. Ke- dis kokokane tolah tolih ngalih amah ngintip sarwa pranine dicarik. Pici-picine, buit-buite, keto masih I blauk lan I cuweng pada girang mukti kalegaan. Bene tolah tolih nyelametang dewek apang de tepukina baan kedis kokokane. Diluwanan umane ada palinggih genah nyiwi Ida Bhatari Sri. Makelap mbah Dudug ngaturang tipat blayag, canang wangi sesarine satak rupiah. Sedeng iteha ngayabang banten mbah dugdug tangkejut nyerit sawireh ada lelipi ngamah bikul ulung duur daksina sesantune. Lelasane makesyab leketik ulung dipancoran tongos bajang-bajange kayeh. Beh makejang bajang-bajange nyerit tur makecog, ada ane ulung jungklang-jungkling, ada masih ane sepanan nyemak penganggone. Diselagan gununge ica Ida Sanghyang Surya ngaksi separit- ingkah daging jagate. Olih: Tresna Asih balihellotravel.com/wp-content
  37. 37. 34 Tata Basa Bali BAHASA BALI Pidabdab 3. Kerta Basa Indayang surat tegesipun! 1. Nyangkil jun =……………………………………………………… 2. Ngungsi =……………………………………………………… 3. Pundukan =……………………………………………………… 4. Mapangkedpangkedan =……………………………………………………… 5. Sarwa praniné =……………………………………………………… Pidabdab 4. Nyawis pitakén 1. Napi sangkila olih bajang-bajangé tatkala ngungsi pancorané? 2. Indayang carca beburon sané prasida kapanggihin ring sawah? 3. Indayang surat kruna-kruna sané kakaping kalihang sané kasurat ring wacana Galang Kangin! 4. Napi ngawinang bajang-bajangé nyerit tur makecog nyantos ulung jungklang-jungkling? 5. Sira sané ngaksi saking selagan gunungé indik sapratingkah daging jagaté? Pidabdab 5 Pangresep Indik Wangun Kruna 5.1 Kruna Dwi Lingga Kruna Dwi Lingga inggih punika Kruna Lingga sané kakapingkalihang. Wangun ipun mawarna-warni, sakadi ring sor ! • Kruna Dwi Sama Lingga • Kruna Lingga sané kakapingkalihang tur nyihnayang langkungan ring asiki. • Upami : gedé-gedé, cenik-cenik, tua-tua. • Kruna Dwi Samatra Lingga • Kruna Lingga sané kakapingkalihang nanging silih sinunggil mauah ucapan tur nyihnyang pakaryan mawanti-wanti (berulang ulang). • Upami : kitak-kituk, dengak-dengok, kecas-kecos. • Kruna Dwi Maya Lingga • Kruna Lingga sané kaucapang apisan nénten madue arti nanging yéning sampun kakaping kalihang wau madrebé arti. • Upami : katang-katang, kupu-kupu, kapu-kapu. • Kruna Dwi Purwa Lingga • Kruna Lingga sané kecapné ring ajeng kakaping kalihang. • Upami : sesaté, gegaén, tetajén, bebanten, bebaos. • Kruna Dwi Wasana Lingga • Kruna Lingga sané kecapé ring ungkur kakaping kalihang tur satata kadulurin antuk pan- gater [paka- ] Upami : pakacoscos, pakateltel, pakanyitnyit.
  38. 38. 35BAHASA BALI Tata Basa Bali 5.2 Kruna Satma Nyama Tugelan Ngranjing ring sisi kelod bongkol bukit bu- ung, pemarginé sada alon yéning nglinggihin sepeda motor riantukan marginé kari aspal kelas tiga, sané linggah marginé wantah ameter tengah ngamenékan ring tepining réjéng sané dalem, kéwala katon asri alas jati ring sornyané napi malih ri sedeng galang kangin jagaté, makada alanglang kalanguan yening ngatonang antuk tegeh édepnyan pucuk-pucuk teta- ruan saking kadohan. Irika yan sampun tiba ring ten- ganing bukit nglintangin punyan kepah sané tegeh ngalik, yan inargamayang sakadi datuning sarwa tu- muwuh ring bukité punika sané ring tepining réjéng taler tumbuh alingsehan tiing buluh sané makada renteb taler genahé irika. Ring sor réjéng sisi kangin wénten genah dangsah katambakin antuk batu gede di sisi balér réjéngé, irika sampun padunungan ipun Mén Lampu sareng Pan Lampu, kasarengan antuk maka- kilh pianakipuné Wayan Giri lan Kadek Ambara. Wiakti tiosan ring saderana kahuripannyané ring bangkiang bukité, padununganipuné taler kaitehin antuk taru majegau sané miik ngalub, ngenter kaasrian genah padununganipuné. Wayan Giri lan Kadek Ambara mula jemet magaé , kéwala Kadek Ambara sangkaning salah pergaulan satata ngusak-asik kahuripan Pan Lampuné, bikasné sané alep di kari trunané mauwah dados bringas sangkaning pangaruh obat-obatan terlarang. Béh sawiakti sungsut pak- urenané Pan Lampu sareng Mén Lampu. Sakéwala nyama tugelan Kadek Ambara, sané kelihan Wayan Giri, nika banget sané tunasang sareng reramané mangda ngelidin cara bikas adiné. Inget Wayang Giri satata ring pitutur mémé bapané ”patilesang déwéké lacur”, Ulian la- curé lek ngaba padéwékané, ento makrana ia makisid uli désané, ngungsi di padunungané sané sepi. Mangkin sampun madan menék truna, tuah sangkaning panugrahan Widhi, ipun saja gobanne bagus genjing, alisné madon intaran, apa buin pangadegannnyané gedé ganggas, masaih ajak kulitne ane kuning gading, kaadungang ajak bokné ané demdem samah, apa buin kenyunganné nyunyur manis, sing tuara dadi ibuk anak luh di désané mangenehang napi malih ri kala mabe- baosan , alus banban tuturané sané kasangga ringgitan lesung pipinyané. Yadiapin ipun suud masekolah sangkaning tan wénten prabéa, kéwala Wayan Giri, akéh madué timpal ring désa. Ulian bikasné ané olas asih, lan olas papa manyama braya, aget lacur wénten sodagar kopra sané mawasta Gung Manik sané nudukipun anggéna pegawai , kasuén-suén sakolahanga Wayan Giri punika nyantos dados pengusaha eksportir kayu Majegau didesané. Karipta olih: Aryya Paduhungan www.industry-ﬁles.com
  39. 39. 36 Tata Basa Bali BAHASA BALI Sajeroning wecana ring ajeng, wénten kruna-kruna sané macetak séndeh. Kruna-kruna punika sakadi : galang kangin , tegeh ngalik, tiing buluh, bagus genjing, madon intaran, gede ganggas, kuning gading, demdem samah, nyunyur manis, olas asih, olas papa, mémé bapa, kruna-krunané punika ngranjing sorohan Kruna Satma. Tiosan ring kruna-krunané ring ajeng taler wénten sakadi : 1. Lemah peteng 6. Peteng dedet 2. Truna truni 7. Gedang rénténg 3. Biu Kayu 8. Jaja Uli. 4. Gemuh Landuh 9. Lateng Kidang 5. Damuh Lengis 10. Tuh Kial Kruna Satma inggih punika angkepan kalih kruna utawi lintang sané suksman ipun asiki. Kruna Satma mawit saking kruna ([sa-] + Atma) sané madrué pangertian pinaka “kata senyawa utawi kata majemuk”. Kruna Satma punika kapalih dados tigang soroh , inggih punika : Kruna-kruna sane ngawangun Kruna Satma punika madrué kadudukan setara, nénten saling nyinahang. 1. Kruna Satma Papadan Kruna Satma papadan kapalih malih dados kalih soroh inggih punika: * Kruna Satma Papadan Matungkalik Conto : • Mémé Bapa • Peteng lemah • Daa teruna • Tua bajang • Tegeh éndéP * Kruna Satma Papadan Ngerasang Arti Conto : • Kuning-gading • Barak biing • Olas Asih • Alus banban • Mas manik 2. Kruna SatmaTan Papadan Inggih punika Kruna Satmasané kawangun antuk kalih kruna, nanging salah sinunggil kruna pinaka unteng, sané lianan pinaka katrangan. * Kruna kapertama dados unteng, upami : • Gedang rénténg • Galang kangin • Tiing buluh • Biu Batu
  40. 40. 37BAHASA BALI Tata Basa Bali • Kacang Léntor * Kruna kaping kalih dados unteng, upami : • Kali yuga • Dirgha yusa • Kertha raharja 3. Kruna Satma sané nganggén kruna tawah Inggih punika Kruna Satma sané kawangun antuk kalih kruna, nanging wan- tah salah sinunggil krunannyané madué arti, yéning sampun kangkepang ring unteng ipun. • Selem ngotngot • Badeng ngiet • Tegeh ngalik • Putih ngemplak • Peluh pidit Pidabdab 6. Tugas ngraga 1. Indayang makarya lengkara sané kawangun antuk Kruna Dwi Lingga soang-soang kalih len- gkara! 2. Indayang nyurat lengkara antuk kruna satma puniki ! 1. Bagus genjing 6. Peteng dedet 2. Matanai 7. Berag tigrig 3. Engsap mati 8. Kebus dingin 4. Benyah latig 9. Putih sentak 5. Panes ngentak 10. Pait makilit
  41. 41. 38 Tata Basa Bali BAHASA BALI 3. Dagingin cecek-cecek saking lengkara ring kiwa antuk silih tunggil Kruna Satma sané wénten ring tengen! Pitaken Pesaur 1.Kanti….....umahné sing runguanga 2. …tusing inget tekén janjiné mamancing 3.Pangadeg Made Jayané…… bagus genjing 4.Ulian magaé di carik kulit Luh Nartiné…. kebus dingin 5. …rasan madune Prarain Gus Smarané…………………….. 6.Ulian pitutur memene …..ia manyama. 7.....anake luas mabalih wayang 8.Loloh don sembunge.... 9.Jukute.....sawireh lebuhan uyah 10.Nasine terus pumpunina kanti... a.tuduhan b.selem denges c.gedé ganggas d.pait makilit e.cerik kelih f.engsap mati g.manis malenyad h.gula batu i.benyah latig j.puun sengeh k.pakeh ngelek l.tresna asih
  42. 42. 39BAHASA BALI Tata Basa Bali Palajahan 3. LENGKARA Pidabdab 1. Ngwangun pangresep (Apersepsi) Saking mlajahin kruna mangkin nglantur ring lengkara, pupulan kruna prasida ngawentuk lengkara. Ritatkala mabasa Bali majanten mababaosan nganggé lengkara. Lengkara basa Bali taler madrué uger-uger. Uger-uger rikala makarya lengkara basa Bali punika sané jagi katlatarang ring sub téma puniki, sadurungnyané indayang cawis dumun pitaken ring sor! 1. Napi sané kauningin indik Lengkara? 2. Ring dija alit-alité prasida ngwacén lengkara? 3. Napi kémanten pah-pahan lengkara sané kauningin? Pidabdab 2 Ngwacén Téks (Téks wacana lengkara masusun + lengkara manut tatuek) Nyayangang Raga Langité remrem, suryané kasaput gulem, ujané tuara rérénan. Blabur gentuh ngiterin désa. Sarwa paksi pacruwét matinggah di carang kayuné, ngesil ngalih tongos masayuban. Kerug krébéké ngesiabang bayu. Sagét makeblés Luh Sariadi masaput-saput uli jumah metén, paninggalané kidem-kidem, pajalané banban cara injun. Kedis putehé mamunyi gerut-gerut. Mén Sariadi itep ngulig boréh, matédoh di bataran jinengé. Ada suba apakpakan basé Luh Sariadi bengong nyelélég di samping Méméné. Paninggalané ngliyer cara nu kiap. Laut matakon banban, “Mé dadi selid sanja Mémé satata ngulig boréh? Kéto masi urati pesan Mémé ngaénang tiang loloh, luiré loloh don kayu manis, loloh don bluntas, loloh kunyit. Yéning cara tiang luungan suba Mémé meli, apang sing répot ngalih sarana kéné kéto”. “Mémé tusing ja ngrambang meli ubad kéné kéto, Mémé tuara ja sakit, Mémé seger oger. Apang cening nawang ngudiang Mémé ngwai maboréh, maloloh, mausug apa luiré, Mémé mak- eneh nyayangang raga, miara déwék. Déwéké né perlu sayangang sawiréh ukudané né kasugihan paling utama. Tegarang keneh-kenehang, yéning iraga tuara ngelah lima, batis, mata, kuping, bibih miwah ané lénan apa ja dadiné iraga, sinah tusing ja manusa adanina”. “Nah ento makrana iraga perlu miara sahananing paican Widhi ané ada di déwéké. Awak, lima, batis, kuping, mata, cunguh, bibih kéto masi ané lénan perlu sayangang, apikin. Yéning sinalih tunggil paican Widhiné ento cacad, elung, képék, buta, pérot, bega miwah ané lénan, sinah idupé tusing paripurna. Ento pawakan anak lacur. Yéning suba cacad pasti tusing sida baan ngalih pangupajiwa. Gegaéné sinah lakar ngrépotin anak lénan, dadi gegéndong”. “Né jani sawiréh masan ujan, awak Méméné marasa nyem. Ento makrana Mémé ngulig boréh anget-anget, apang awak Méméné nyak anget, uwaté lemes. Piang rasané yéning suba maboréh, pulesé leplep. Mara bangun seger anggon nyemak gaé, idongan kliyad-kliyud, males tanpa awa- nan”. To I Dadong pepes mausug baan celengis, baas mimbuh kunyit apa ja gunané Mé? i.huﬀpost.com/gen/2113234
  43. 43. 40 Tata Basa Bali BAHASA BALI “Patuh to ning, Dadong ceningé masi makeneh nyayangang raga. Yén cara jani usug totonan patuh tekén lulur, tetujoné mresihin kulit apang satata seger. Yéning kulité tuara taén bresihin sinah lakar ucem, énggal bulénan, turmaning énggal keriput”. “Nah yéning uli sisi ragané patut upapira baan sarana ané ngranaang déwéké seger, luiré nganggon saban nuju manjus, lulur, boréh, lan usug. Cara jani ada “masauna”, manjus nganggo susu, nganggo yéh bunga. Makejang ento jalaran nyayangang raga. Sajabaning kéto, ané ka tengah dedaarané apang satata ngamertanin urip.Ané patut daar: nasi, jukut-jukutan, bébéan, tau, témpé, kacang-kacangan, buah miwah ané lénan. Eda naar ané tuara dadi daar. Inuman kerasé johin pesan. Mangaso apang cukup, pules masi acukupan”. “Nah amonto malu ning, né gulemé nyasan nebelang, duduk malu pantingané”. Kaketus saking Buku Tutur Bali Karya I Wayan Westa Kaca 74-75 Pidabdab 3 Kosa basa Indayang rereh teges ipun! 1. Matinggah teges ipun … 2. Jumah metén teges ipun … 3. Boréh teges ipun … 4. Mausug teges ipun … 5. Képék teges ipun … 6. Pangupajiwa teges ipun … 7. Pulesé leplep teges ipun … 8. Gegéndong teges ipun … 9. Mangaso teges ipun … 10. Pantingané teges ipun … Pidabdab 4 Nyawis pitakén Indayang cawis pitaken ring sor! 1. Napi ngawinang kedisé ngesil ngalih tongos masayuban? 2. Ring dija Mén Sariadi ngulig boréh? 3. Napi mawinan Mén Sariadi satata maboreh, maloloh miwah mausug? 4. Napi mawinan iraga perlu miara sahananing paican Widhi ané ada di déwéké? 5. Punapi panadosné yan sering maboreh? 6. Sané prasida kabaos pérot inggih punika … 7. Sané prasida kabaos képék inggih punika … 8. Sané prasida kabaos bega inggih punika … 9. Sapatutnyané iraga naar dedaaran punapi sane prasida nyayangang raga sakadi tutur Mén Sariadi? 10. Saking buku napi wacana ring ajeng kaketus?
  44. 44. 41BAHASA BALI Tata Basa Bali Pidabdab 5 Pangresep Indik Lengkara 5.1 Lengkara Masusun Lengkara inggih punika pupulan saking makudang-kudang kruna sane sampun maduwe arti tur kasusun nganutin uger-uger lengkara. Manut ring wangunipun lengkara punika kaperang dados makudang-kudang soroh sakadi: Lengkara Tunggal miwah Lengkara Masusun. Lengkara Masusun inggih punika kalih lengkara tunggal utawi lintang sane sampun kawrediang ngwangunnyane, kaangkep dados asiki utawi dados alengkara. Lengkara Masusun kabinayang malih dados tetiga, inggih punika Lengkara Masusun Pepadan/ Sepadan, Lengkara Masusun Pepetan, miwah Lengkara Masusun Matingkat. * Lengkara Masusun Pepadan/Sepadan, inggih punika Lengkara Masusun sane lengkaran ipun kantun sapadan utawi sederajat. Lengkara puniki ketah kagabungan antuk kruna napi, nanging, sakewala, miwah sane lia- nan. Indayang cingakin lengkara ring sor puniki : - Bapa ngoyong ditu, tiang dini. - Nyoman jemet, nanging I Ketutne kiul gati. * Lengkara Masusun pepetan, inggih punika Lengkara Masusun sane ngutamayang mepetang wangun lengkara sane pateh, sakadi : - Carike ento mara belina. Carike ento jani suba gadeanga - Carike ento mara belina, jani suba gadeanga. * Lengkara Masusun Matingkat, inggih punika lengkara sane kawangun antuk lengkara sane paiketannyane nenten sumaih. Silih sinunggil lengkarannyane kabaos inan lengkara (induk kalimat), lengkara sane lianan kabaos pranakan lengkara (anak lengkara), sakadi : - I Bapa teka dugase I Meme sedek nyakan di paon. - I Bogol ngambul krana tusing banga pis teken bapanne. Manut ring uger-uger ipun lengkara punika kapalih dados kalih inggih punika wénten sané wangunipun sadarana miwah sampurna. Lengkara Sadarana kawangun antuk jejering lengkara miwah linging lengkara. Lengkara Sampurna kawangun antuk Jejering lengkara, linging lengkara, panandang lengkara miwah pamidartaning lengkara ( Keterangan ) Conto lengkara : 1. Mémé mabalih. 2. Mémé mabalih drama gong di balé banjaré. Manut kawigunan ring sajeroning Mémé mabalih, Mémé kabaos jejering lengkara utawi sang sané malaksana, mabalih kabaos linging lengkara utawi parilaksana sané kalaksanayang olih jejering lengkara.
  45. 45. 42 Tata Basa Bali BAHASA BALI Yéning lengkara ring ajeng kaparakang kapanggihin sakadi ring sor : 1. Mémé mabalih Mémé = jejering lengkara Mabalih = linging lengkara 2. Mémé mabalih drama gong di balé banjaré Mémé = jejering lengkara Mabalih = linging lengkara Drama gong = panandanging lengkara Di balé banjaré = pamidartaning lengkara 5.2 Lengkara Nganutin Tetuek Nganutin tetuek lengkara punika kapalih dados tigang soroh inggih punika : * Lengkara Pamidarta, inggih punika nyaritayang punapa-punapi sané karasayang, kalaksanayang miwah sané panggihin ring anak tiosan tur ring ungkur kadagingin tanda gecek (.) Upami : - Tiang mamula séla di carik. - Makesieng bayuné mara liwat di semané ibi sanja. - Ibi ada anak matabrakan di jalan Iman Bonjol. * Lengkara Pitakén, inggih punika nakénang indik punapa-punapi sané durung kauningin marep ring anak tiosan, tur ring ungkur madaging cecirén tanda pitakén (?) Upami : - Sira peséngan ragané? - Ring dija ragané magenah? - Sira sané ngaturang surat? * Lengkara Panguduh (Pituduh), inggih punika nunas pitulung utawi ngnikayang anak lian mangda nulungin utawi nglaksanayang pituduh. Taler ring ungkurnyané kadagingin tanda pituduh (!). Upami : - Luh jemakin bapa kaca di duur mejané! - Baang céléngé banyu! - Eda macanda dogén gaené! Pidabdab 6. Pituduh! A. Saurin pitakéné ring sor! 1. Napi teges Lengkara Masusun? 2. Terangang papalihan Lengkara Masusun! 3. Tlatarang saha dagingin conto indik lengkara panguduh! 4. Indayang surat ciri-ciri lengkara pitaken miwah lengkara panguduh punika? 5. Indayang makarya contoh Lengkara Masusun miwah lengkara manut tetuwek pada asiki!
  46. 46. 43BAHASA BALI Tata Basa Bali B. Sorohang lengkarane puniki manut ring tetueknyané! 1. Muride malajah nyurat aksara Bali ring lontar. 2. Nyen ane nyurat kakawin Dharma Suniane punika. 3. Padiné pondonga baan jarané . 4. Sampatang malu lulune apang kedas satondene mlajah. 5. Tulungin je, jemakang ting ubad . 6. Dija Ni Made martini meli sepeda jengki. 7. Tuguné plaspasina ibi sanja. 8. Tulungin méméne nunjel lulu di teba. 9. Engglang gedig kulkule apang tedun kramane ke banjar. 10. Guruné sinarengan budal saking sekolahan. Pidabdab 7 Tugas KD 4.3 Indayang makarya conto wacana ringkes nganggén wangun kruna, wangun lengkara! Asih ring Sakancaning Urip, Cihna Siniwi ring Hyang Kawi
  47. 47. Sargah IV WACANA BASA BALI Kompeténsi Dasar Indikator 3.1 Memahami penggunaan Anggah Ungguhing Basa Bali dalam wa- cana informasi tentang berbagai masalah sosial, budaya, Awig-aw- ig desa pakraman, dan pengaruh pariwisata terhadap budaya Bali secara lisan dan tulisan. 4.1 Menyunting wacana dari berb- agai media 3.1.1 Ngwacén wacana indik masalah sosial 3.1.2 Ngrereh kosa basa ring wacana 3.1.3 Ngrereh unteng babaosan ring wacana 3.1.4 Ngwacén wacana indik budaya Bali 3.1.5 Ngrereh unteng babaosan ring wacana 3.1.6 Latian nyurat wacana indik budaya Bali 3.1.7 Ngwacen awig-awig desa pakraman 3.1.8 Ngepah daging awig-awig 3.1.9 Nyutetang daging wacana awig-awig 3.1.10 Ngwacén wacana pariwisata 3.1.11 Ngrereh pengaruh pariwisata ring budaya Bali 3.1.12 Ngrereh pamargi indik pengaruh nega- tif pariwisata ring budaya Bali 4.1.1 Ngrereh awig-awig Sekaa Teruna
  48. 48. 45BAHASA BALI Wacana Basa Bali Palajahan 1. AWIG-AWIG Pidabdab 1. Ngwangun pangresep (Apersepsi) Maosang budaya Bali nénten prasida pasahang tekén kawéntenan adat istiadatnyané. Soang- soang genah madrué awig-awig sané ngiket para warginé. Awig-awig punika pateh kadi Undang- undang nanging ring genah sané cupitan, inggih punika sawates desa pakraman. Tiosan ring Desa miwah Lurah naler wénten kabaos Desa Pakraman inggih punika pupulan Désa ring ranah adat. Sané mucukin desa pakraman inggih punika Jro Bendésa. Awig-awig ring sajeroning désa pakraman sampun sapatutnyané kauningin miwah kalaksanayang majeng ring wargi ring désa pakraman punika. Sadurung nglantur maosang indik Awig-awig, indayang cawis dumun pitakén ring sor. 1. Naenin ké alit-alité mirengin utawi ngwacén awig-awig? 2. Ring dija alit-alité naenin ngwacén awig-awig? 3. Napi kémanten daging awig-awig punika? Pidabdab 2 Ngwacén Téks (wacana indik punggelan teks awig-awig ) Awig-awig Desa Pakraman Kedéwatan, Ubud, Gianyar SARGA I ARAN LAN WEWIDANGAN DÉSA. Pawos 1. (1). Désa Pakraman puniki mawasta Désa Pakraman Kedéwatan. (2). Jebar kekuub wewidangania mawates nyatur, inggih punika: ha. Sisih wétan Désa Pakraman Lungsiakan lan Payogan. na. Sisih kidul Désa Pakraman Sayan. ca. Sisih kulon tukad Ayung. ra. Sisih lor Désa Pakraman Bunutan. (3). Désa Pakraman puniki kawangun antuk unjuk lungsuring sakéng 154 (satus séket patpat) ka- rang ayahan. (4). Mungguing wewidangan palemahania kaepah dados kalih banjar luiré: ha. Banjar Kedéwatan. na. Banjar Kedéwatan Anyar. Pawos 2. (1). Manut trilingganing désa, kuub wewidangania pinarah tiga luiré: ha. Utama Mandala, minakadi linggih Kahyangan Désa. na. Madya Mandala, minakadi pupulan karang paumahan, lan tlajakan désa.
  49. 49. 46 Wacana Basa Bali BAHASA BALI ca. Nista Mandala, minakadi sétran désa. (2). Wates palemahan. Manut pararem banjaré wenang kaepah dados témpékan-témpékan. Mungguing wates banjar lan témpékan-témpékané kamanggehang antuk paruman désa. Pawos 3. (1). Banjaré tan wenang ngardi awig-awig, wantah kadadosang ngardi pararem banjar maka pamitegep awig-awig. (2). Pararem Banjar tan wenang lémpas ring awig-awig muah pararem désa saha patut kalingga tanganin olih Bendésa maka pamikukuhnyané dumugi sida lumaksana. (3). Awig-awig muah pararem-pararem subak ring tlajakan désa tan maren taler kainggilang. SARGA II. PETITIS LAN PAMIKUKUH. Pawos 4. Désa Pakraman Kedéwatan ngamanggehang pamikukuh dasar luiré: ha. Pancasila. na. Undang-undang Dasar 1945 pamekas pasal 18. ca. Perda TK I Bali no. 06 tahun 1986. ra. Tri Hita Karana manut Sadàcara Agama Hindu. Pawos 5. Petitis Désa Pakraman luiré: ha. Mikukuhin miwah ngrajegang Sang Hyang Agama. na. Nginggilang tata prawertining magama. ca. Ngrajegang kasukertan désa saha pawongania sami sakala kalawan niskala. … Kakutip saking “Awig-awig Desa Pakraman Kedéwatan”.
  50. 50. 47BAHASA BALI Wacana Basa Bali Pidabdab 3 Kerta Basa Indayang rereh artin kruna sané macétak séndéh ring sor! 1. Jebar kekuub wewidangania mawates nyatur. 2. Sisih wétan Désa Pakraman Lungsiakan lan Payogan. 3. Sisih kidul Désa Pakraman Sayan. 4. Désa Pakraman puniki kawangun antuk unjuk lungsuring sakéng 154 (satus séket patpat) karang ayahan. 5. Mungguing wewidangan palemahania kaepah dados kalih banjar luiré 6. Manut trilingganing désa, kuub wewidangania pinarah tiga. 7. Wantah kadadosang ngardi pararem banjar. 8. Patut kalingga tanganin olih Bendésa maka pamikukuhnyané dumugi sida lumaksana. 9. Ngardi pararem banjar maka pamitegep awig-awig. 10. Nginggilang tata prawertining magama. Pidabdab 4 Nyawis pitakén 1. Kaketus saking awig-awig desa napi teks ring ajeng? 2. Jebar kekuub wewidangan désa pakraman Kedéwatan kabaos mawates nyatur, indayang carca wates-wates ipun! 3. Kuda akéh karang ayahan ring Désa Pakraman punika? 4. Napi sané pinaka pamitegep awig-awig sané kadadosang makarya ring banjar? 5. Sira sané patut ngalinggatanganin prarem banjar? Pidabdab 5 Pangresep Indik Awig-awig 5.1 Teges miwah Kawigunan Awig-Awig Awig-awig mawit saking kruna “wig” sané maarti usak, matiosan ring kruna “awig” sané maarti nénten usak utawi becik. Awig-awig punika madué unteng pangapti mangda dados becik utawi nénten usak.Awig-awig madrué arti kawéntenan uger-uger utawi suluh sané ngatur tata krama manyama braya ring masyarakat sané mapangapti mangda sayan raket rumaket pasemetonané. Ring sajeroning Perda Nomor 3 Tahun 2001 Indik Desa Pakraman lan Lembaga Adat, maosang : Awig-awig inggih punika aturan sané kakaryanin olih krama desa pakraman utawi krama banjar adat sané kaanggén pedoman ritatkala ngamargiangTri Hita Karana nganutin desa mawacara lan Dharma Agama ring desa pakraman utawi banjar pakraman soang-soang. Ring Peraturan Daerah Provinsi Bali Nomor 3 Tahun 2003 kasambatang indik Hukum Adat (awig-awig lan pararem) inggih punika hukum adat Bali sané wénten ring tengah masyarakat Bali sané mawiwit saking Catur Dresta saha kajiwa pramanain olih Agama Hindu Bali. Catur Dresta inggih punika, Sastra Dresta inggihan ajaran-ajaran agama, Kuna Dresta inggihan nilai-nilai budaya, Loka Dresta inggihan pandangan hidup dan Desa Dresta inggihan adat istiadat (Windia, 2010:50). Awig-awig sané wénten ring masyarakat nénten wantah minayang hak sareng kewajiban nanging taler ngicén sanksi-sanksi adat sané marupa sanksi denda, sanksi ﬁsik, utawi sanksi psikologi sané madué sifat spiritual, sané ngawinang kapok.
  51. 51. 48 Wacana Basa Bali BAHASA BALI Jenis-jenis sanksi adat sané wénten ring awig-awig utawi pararem inggih punika : 1. Mengaksama (nunas pangampura) 2. Dedosaan (denda jinah) 3. Kerampang (kaambil kasugihané) 4. Kasepékang (nénten kadadaosang ngorta sareng semeton tiosan) dalam waktu tertentu 5. Kaselong (mausir saking désa) 6. Upacara Prayascita (upacara nyuciang desa). 5.2 Pepalihan Daging Awig-awig Ring sajeroning awig-awig wénten daging ipun sané majanten kadagingin, inggih punika : 1. Aran lan Palemahan 2. Pamikukuh lan Petitis 3. Sukerta Tata Pakraman 4. Sukerta Tata Agama 5. Sukerta Tata Pawongan 6. Wicara lan Pamidanda 7. Nguwah nguwihin Awig-awig Pidabdab 6 Tugas Saurin pitakéné ring sor! 1. Napiké tatujon wénten awig-awig?................................................................................... 2. Ring dija kémanten prasida manggihin awig-awig?......................................................... 3. Napi kémanten sané patut wénten ring awig-awig?.......................................................... 4. Sapa sira sané patut ngamargiang daging awig-awig?...................................................... 5. Sanksi adat napi kémanten sané wénten ring awig-awig?................................................ Pidabdab 7. Tugas KD 4.4.1 Indayang alit-alité ngrereh siki teks awig-awig sekaa teruna ring banjar soang-soang, raris satuay- ang ring ajeng kelas punapi daging ipun! Lemahé Lantang, Pamarginé Doh, Akéh Sida Kapanggih
  52. 52. Sargah V ARTIKEL Kompeténsi Dasar Indikator 3.1 Memahami fungsi dan struktur wacana informasi (proposal dan artikel) beraksara Bali dan ber- huruf Latin 4.1 Memproduksi satu proposal dan artikel 3.1.1 Ngrereh imba artikel mabasa Bali saking media. 3.1.2 Ngepah artikel nganutin daging ipun 3.1.3 Latian makarya artikel 4.1.1 Makarya artikel mabasa Bali
  53. 53. 50 Artikel BAHASA BALI Palajahan 1. ARTIKEL Pidabdab 1. Ngwangun Pangresep (Apersepsi) Akéh wénten babaosan utawi sasuratan nganggén bahasa Bali. Wénten ngranjing sastra utawi non sastra. Ring sor puniki jagi kabaosang sasuratan non sastra sané marupa artikel. Minab alit-alité sampun sering ngwacén artikel sané wénten ring media. Napi malih kawéntenan media mangkin nénten sawates média cétak kemanten, nanging sampun wénten media online sané ngawinang alit-alité nénten méweh sawates ngarereh artikel mabasa bali. Sadurung nglantur maosang indik artikel, indayang cawis dumun pitaken ring sor! 1. Naenin ké alit-alité ngwacén artikel mabasa Bali? 2. Ring dija naenin ngwacén artikel? 3. Artikel indik napi sané naenin kawacén? Pidabdab 2. Ngwacén Téks Artikel Nancebang Kayon Ngabut Kayu Olih: Ni Madé Ari Dwijayanthi Kayu mawit saking taru. Kayon mawit taler (wénten) saking kayu. Yén kénten napi suksman kayu ring kauripané? Kayu, taru, turus, napi ja wastané ten tios wantah pahan saking pailehan Sanghyang Wenang ri kala ngripta sakancan tuwuh tumuwuh ring mercapada. Punyan kayu ngicénin rasa dayuh ring sang sané ngrereh kadayuhan. Taru sakadi sampun sering kabaosang lan kasambatang, mapikenoh pisan ring guminé. Sakancan sané idup merluang kadayuhan, nika awinan taru punyan kayu sam- pun sapatutnyané kauratiang. Ri kala nemonin galah Saniscara Kliwon Wariga, sameton Hindu Baliné ngrayaang rahina Tumpek Pangatag. Makudang-kudang tradisi “Ngatagin”; “Mubuhin” kawéntenang anggén nyuks- mayang rahinané puniki. Yukti sakadi ring silih tunggil wewengkon Bali ring Tabanan, Tumpek Pangatag kalaksanayang antuk ngatagin sakancan sarwa tumuwuh ring pretiwiné mangdané sida ngwetuang asil mageng ring rahinan Galunganné. Ngrastitiang karahayuan jagat malarapan antuk ngupapira sarwa taru. Nanging, mangkin manut gatra statistik kawéntenan alas genah taru magengé sayan nge- dikang. Napi sané mawinan sakadi punika? Sangkaning sampun kirang manah manusané ngre- reh genah dayuh, dayuhé mangkin sayan ngélahang ngrerehnyané. Yéning sampun madué jinah, dayuhé wénten ring jrijin tangané, wantah celek on-off dayuhé medal saking AC-né. Kayunné sané ngranayang kawéntenang taruné ngedikang, makejang saha kagentosin olih sakancan sané praktis lan élah. Kautaman kayunné sakadi ten madué genah ring atiné. Manusané yadiastun madué Tri Pramana sakadi ten maanggén, santukan pungkuran manusané ten ngawigu- nayang wiwékané ri kala nepasin pikobet. Yén sampun pikobeté ten katepasin antuk wiwéka pastika ten mabuat sakancan sané kakary- anin. Kénten taler ri kala sampun ten wénten pakayunan pacang nabdabin indik kawéntenan ta- ru-taru sané nayuhin punika. Wantah cabut kayuné tancebang kayonné, payu omongan manten.
  54. 54. 51BAHASA BALI Artikel Pidabdab 3. Kosa basa Indayang rereh teges kruna ring sor! No. Kruna Arti Kruna 1. ngripta 2. tuwuh tumuwuh 3. mercapada 4. dayuh 5. ngatagin 6. ngupapira 7. ngélahang 8. pungkuran 9. wiwéka 10. nepasin 11. pikobet 12. mabuat 13. nabdabin 14. tancebang 15. kayon Pidabdab 4. Nyawis pitakén Indayang cawis pitakén ring sor! 1. Napi suksman kayu ring kahuripané? 2. Napi mahawinan punyan kayu patut polih uratian? 3. Ring rahina napi rarahinan Tumpek Pengatag punika kamargiang? 4. Napi mawinan kawéntenan taru magengé mangkin sampun ngancan ngamedikang? 5. Napi tatujon kalaksanayangnyané tumpek pangatag? Pidabdab 5 Kerta Basa 5.1 Teges miwah cacirén artikel Panglimbak Basa Bali rahinané mangkin sampun sayan-sayan becik. Basa Bali nént- en ja wantah dados basa komunikasi verbal kémanten, nanging mangkin sampun dados basa sasuratan ring sajroning wawidangan jurnalistik utawi karya tulis ilmiah. Silih tunggil wentuk karya tulis ilmiah punika marupa artikel. Ring koran, sampun akéh mangkin ar- tikel-artikel mabasa Bali sané kawedar nyabran minggu. Kahanané puniki sané ngawinang kawéntenan Basa Bali sayan-sayan nglimbak. Nénten ja sakadi baos para janané sané du- mun maosang Basa Bali pacang padem ring warsa 2020. Kawéntenan artikel mabasa Bali puniki pinaka silih tungggil cecirén Basa Bali sampun prasIda ngiring ring panglimbak aab jagat sané kabaos gloBalisasi. Artikel inggih punika sasuratan sané madaging pamineh (opini) sang sané nyurat in- dik pikobet utawi wicara sané dados pabligbagan ring masyarakat. Artikel matetujon ny- iarang, mligbagang, miwah pinaka panglila cita sang sané ngwacén (Sumandiria, 2004:1). Artikel punika katahan maosang indik sahananing sané wénten ring sajroning pagubugan

×