Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
El dios Pan TRABAJO REALIZADO POR ADRIÁN U.M. 3º
Índice 1.- ¿Quién era Pan? 2.- Descripción. 3.- Su instrumento e historia. 4.- Anécdota. 5.- Curiosidades.
¿Quién era Pan? Pan era el dios de los rebaños, de los bosques y de los pastores. Era hijo de Hermes y de Dríope. Pan era ...
Descripción. Del torso para arriba era humano, tenía las piernas de cabra, de su cabeza salían dos cuernos, también tenía ...
Su instrumento e historia. Un dia, Pan, se cruzó con Siringe, una ninfa y al verla se enamoró de ella, Siringe, huyó de te...
Anécdota: Cuando Pan nació, Dríope se asustó mucho de su propio hijo, Hermes se lo entregó a unas ninfas para que lo cuida...
Curiosidades -Pan significa “hijo de todos” -Como Pan daba tanto miedo se creó la palabra “PÁNICO”.
Algunas preguntillas ¿Como se llamaba la flauta de Pan? ¿Me puedes describir a Pan? ¿Pan tenía las patas de…? ¿Tenía cola?...
Fin
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
20 views
Jun. 12, 2021

Pan

El dios Pan

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pan

  1. 1. El dios Pan TRABAJO REALIZADO POR ADRIÁN U.M. 3º
  2. 2. Índice 1.- ¿Quién era Pan? 2.- Descripción. 3.- Su instrumento e historia. 4.- Anécdota. 5.- Curiosidades.
  3. 3. ¿Quién era Pan? Pan era el dios de los rebaños, de los bosques y de los pastores. Era hijo de Hermes y de Dríope. Pan era muy querido por los dioses por su carácter alegre y divertido. Pan no era peligroso y sufría mucho por el temor que provocaba su apariencia física, y lo consideraban terrorífico y maligno.
  4. 4. Descripción. Del torso para arriba era humano, tenía las piernas de cabra, de su cabeza salían dos cuernos, también tenía una cola y una barba de chivo.
  5. 5. Su instrumento e historia. Un dia, Pan, se cruzó con Siringe, una ninfa y al verla se enamoró de ella, Siringe, huyó de terror al ver esa figura tras ella hasta llegar al río Ladón, allí llamó a su padre que la convirtió en unos juncos.Pan al verlos cortó varios trozos de diferentes tamaños, los ató y se hizo una flauta desde entonces siempre lleva consigo su flauta con el nombre de la ninfa, Siringe.
  6. 6. Anécdota: Cuando Pan nació, Dríope se asustó mucho de su propio hijo, Hermes se lo entregó a unas ninfas para que lo cuidaran y ellas lo recibieron con mucho cariño. A Pan le encantaba vivir en el campo, por lo que se hizo dios de los bosques, rebaños y pastores.
  7. 7. Curiosidades -Pan significa “hijo de todos” -Como Pan daba tanto miedo se creó la palabra “PÁNICO”.
  8. 8. Algunas preguntillas ¿Como se llamaba la flauta de Pan? ¿Me puedes describir a Pan? ¿Pan tenía las patas de…? ¿Tenía cola? ¿Era dios de…? ¿Quién lo crió?
  9. 9. Fin

×