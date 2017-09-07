Welcome.
Presentation on……… Advantages & disadvantages of internal & external recruitment.
Agenda…. Definition Advantages & disadvantages of internal recruitment. Advantages & disadvantages of external recruitment. What is staffing? Recruitment & selection process of Dhaka bank
What is recruitment? Definition: The process of finding and hiring the best-qualified candidate (from within or outside of...
There are two types of recruitment
What is internal recruitment? Definition: Internal recruitment is when the business looks to fill the vacancy from within ...
Advantages of internal recruitment  Easier to assess applicants since more information is available.  Less costly and qu...
Disadvantages of internal recruitment  Narrowing of thinking and stale ideas (inbreeding)  May not help turn company aro...
Advantages of external recruitment.  Provides new ideas / fresh perspectives  May bring new insights from other industri...
Disadvantages of external recruitment.  Less information available on applicants  Search takes longer and costs more  O...
Definition: The selection and training of individuals for specific job functions, and charging them with the associated re...
Recruitment Process of Dhaka Bank Recruitment Source Internal Source Job Posting Skill Inventories Nominations External So...
Selection Process of Dhaka bank Initial Screening Secondary Screening Candidacy Verification Final Selection Evaluative As...
Thank YOU 
Management

  Agenda…. Definition Advantages & disadvantages of internal recruitment. Advantages & disadvantages of external recruitment. What is staffing? Recruitment & selection process of Dhaka bank
  4. 4. What is recruitment? Definition: The process of finding and hiring the best-qualified candidate (from within or outside of an organization) for a job opening, in a timely and cost effective manner. The recruitment process includes analyzing the requirements of a job, attracting employees to that job, screening and selecting applicants, hiring, and integrating the new employee to the organization.
  5. 5. There are two types of recruitment
  6. 6. What is internal recruitment? Definition: Internal recruitment is when the business looks to fill the vacancy from within its existing workforce. Definition: External recruitment is the assessment of an available pool of job candidates, other than existing staff, to see if there are any sufficiently skilled or qualified to fill and perform existing job vacancies. It is the process of searching outside of the current employee pool to fill open positions in an organization. What is external recruitment?
  7. 7. Advantages of internal recruitment  Easier to assess applicants since more information is available.  Less costly and quicker than an external search.  Promoted employee is already familiar with organization policies, culture, etc.  Signals to employees that career opportunities exist in organization.  Improve employee morale and organization loyalty.  Lower costs for some jobs.  Less likely to make major changes and “upset the apple cart.
  8. 8. Disadvantages of internal recruitment  Narrowing of thinking and stale ideas (inbreeding)  May not help turn company around  Training will be needed and learning curve will occur for the job duties  Internal politics will occur (e.g., possible discontent of rejected applicants; new subordinates discount new boss’ knowledge and expect special treatment; etc.)  Difficult to do with rapid growth  Affirmative action goals may be more difficult to achieve  Ripple effect  Smaller talent pool / fewer applicants
  9. 9. Advantages of external recruitment.  Provides new ideas / fresh perspectives  May bring new insights from other industries  Initiate a turnaround  Hiring experienced employee can reduce training needed  Internal politics may be avoided (e.g., less upsetting to present organizational hierarchy)  Allows rapid growth  Increase diversity  Only hire at one level  Bigger talent pool / more applicants
  10. 10. Disadvantages of external recruitment.  Less information available on applicants  Search takes longer and costs more  Outsider takes time to become familiar with current systems and organization culture  Destroys incentive of present employees to strive for promotion  Can hurt employee morale and loyalty  May have to pay more for the job  Current organization members may fight new ideas
  11. 11. Definition: The selection and training of individuals for specific job functions, and charging them with the associated responsibilities. What is staffing??
  12. 12. Recruitment Process of Dhaka Bank Recruitment Source Internal Source Job Posting Skill Inventories Nominations External Source Advertisement Employee Referrals Employment Agencies Schools Colleges & Universities Recruiting Unsolicited Application Temp Agencies
  13. 13. Selection Process of Dhaka bank Initial Screening Secondary Screening Candidacy Verification Final Selection Evaluative Assessment Method Screening Assessme nt Method Contingent Assessment Method
