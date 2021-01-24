Cazares bogarin emilyyuditn_m01s3ai6

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EL USO DE LAS TICS EN LA VIDA COTIDIANA. EMILY YUDITH CAZARES BOGARIN 1 G28
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCION.
  1. 1. EL USO DE LAS TICS EN LA VIDA COTIDIANA. EMILY YUDITH CAZARES BOGARIN 1 G28
  2. 2. LAS TICS EN LA CASA. En el hogar, las tics cumplen un papel muy necesario, a la hora del entretenimiento, al leer un libro digital, jugar un videojuego, escuchar música, ver una serie o película, ya sea, en la televisión, en el celular, laptop o computadora, también a la hora cocinar, al buscar una receta en internet, las tics están presentes en el día a día del hogar. Incluso están ligadas al momento de hablar con nuestros seres queridos, por llamada de audio, video llamada, mensaje de texto o correo electrónico.
  3. 3. LAS TICS EN EL AMBITO EDUCATIVO. La educación de la actualidad es muy diferente, todo se va actualizando, innovando. Las tics es algo muy usado en la educación, al buscar información sobre el tema de la tarea, haciendo un ensayo, tiene múltiples usos y mas, en estos tiempos, con la cuarenta, las clases se han vuelto en línea, para evitar así el contacto entre los alumnos y tratar así de reducir el contagio de covid, llevando a la educación a depender casi en un 100% de las tics, estas convirtiendo todo en mas fácil, ayudando a la relación entre alumno y profesor, haciendo tener al alumno una mayor comprensión sobre las tecnologías.
  4. 4. LAS TICS EN EL AMBITO LABORAL. En el ámbito laboral las tics son clave para el desarrollo de las empresas, tales como el marcketing, publicidad, las comunicaciones, ventas, diseñadores gráficos. Las tics hacen e el trabajo sea mas productivo y mantiene una mejor comunicación entre trabajadores, gestiona la mercancía realizando análisis financieros, las nuevas tecnologías han innovado el campo laboral para bien de ellas mismas y para adaptarse a las nuevas necesidades del ser humano.
  5. 5. GRACIAS POR SU ATENCION.

