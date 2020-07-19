Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
A P R E N D E C O M O C O M E R S A N O , F � C I L Y R � P I D O Cocinar con wok
Salteado de setas con arroz Ingredientes Salsa de soja, un chorrito. Ajo, picado en trozos grandes 2 dientes. Jengibre, la...
Wok de elaboraci�n artesanal,de acero templado.
Salteado de verduras, pollo y fideos chinos SANO,RAPIDO Y F�CIL
Verduras Frescas de temporada y tallarines
J U D I T H T E R R A Z A S V A Q U E R O C L A S E S D E C O M I D A S A N A N U T R I C I O N I S T A
Salteando en el wok
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presentacion infografias curso_cocinar_con_wok

40 views

Published on

CLASE DE COMIDA SANA, CENTRADA EN EL USO DEL WOK COMO SARTÉN PARA SALTEAR LA COMIDA.

Published in: Food
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Presentacion infografias curso_cocinar_con_wok

  1. 1. A P R E N D E C O M O C O M E R S A N O , F � C I L Y R � P I D O Cocinar con wok
  2. 2. Salteado de setas con arroz Ingredientes Salsa de soja, un chorrito. Ajo, picado en trozos grandes 2 dientes. Jengibre, laminado tres aritos. Chile rojo y verde,laminado al gusto. Setas Shiitake enteras,150g. Berenjena asada cortada en cubos, 80g. Procedimiento: Despu�s de cocer y enfriar el arroz,Salteamos en el wok y Nivel de habilidad: F�CIL
  3. 3. Wok de elaboraci�n artesanal,de acero templado.
  4. 4. Salteado de verduras, pollo y fideos chinos SANO,RAPIDO Y F�CIL
  5. 5. Verduras Frescas de temporada y tallarines
  6. 6. J U D I T H T E R R A Z A S V A Q U E R O C L A S E S D E C O M I D A S A N A N U T R I C I O N I S T A
  7. 7. Salteando en el wok

×