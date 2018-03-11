Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presentacion: Judith M. Rodriguez De Leon Matricula: 201803438 Facilitadora: Maria Nieves Mateo
Blog de Psicologia Clinica Herramientas de un blog de psicologia
En este blog estan la herramienta de psicologia clinica donde nos muestra las diferentes ramas de la psicologia clinica
En las herramientas de este blog esta la Neurociencia dentro esta la informacion de dogras, adicciones y psicofarmaco
En las herramientas vemos la parte de vida saludable dentro de esta esta: Medina y salud, nutricion, deporte,.
Herramienta dentro de este blog una de esta es pareja dentro de esta se habla de la sexologia
Por ultimo estan las empresas de psicologia que trata todo el area adminitrativas y recurso humano
bloc de psicología

