Examen apof 5

  1. 1. 1 QueiPiWall Familia Profesional de Informática y Comunicaciones IES Leopoldo Queipo Curso 2020/21
  2. 2. 2 Algunos datos sobre el Proyecto … 1 QueiPiWall es una práctica realizada en el taller del módulo profesional Montaje y Mantenimiento de Equipos Informáticos, del grupo 1CS (primer curso de FP de grado medio de Informática y Comunicaciones) durante el curso 2020/21. Se pretende dar utilidad a dispositivos Raspberry Pi a la vez que reciclar viejos monitores que van quedando obsoletos, para crear una gran pantalla de video mediante emisión broadcast. Los usos pueden ser diversos, por ejemplo como panel informativo o de exposición en el hall del centro, como es ahora. Los alumnos y profesores de FPIC, han realizado además una guía y documentación para futuros cursos, e interesados en aprender de este proyecto.
  3. 3. 3 Algunos datos sobre el Proyecto … 2 QueiPiWall se basa en un proyecto de código abierto llamado PiWall de Reino Unido, que estuvo activo desde 2012 a 2015, por 3 ingenieros del Centro Culham para energía de fusión de Oxford. A partir de 2016 se comercializa en proyectos para soluciones más profesionales, fuera de las plataformas de código abierto, como las soluciones aportadas con Raspberry Pi. El desarrollo de esta práctica es multidisciplinar, pasando por módulos profesionales que abarcan conexionado Hardware, interconexión y configuración de redes, programación de scripts, configuración de sistemas operativos, y diseño y elaboración de documentación. Ya se prepara material reciclado para futuras “QueiPiwalls”, con ideas ingeniosas y divertidas para uso en un centro escolar.
  4. 4. 4 Materiales utilizados Todo el Hardware es material reciclado (excepto plancha metálica y regletas). Todo el Software es código abierto y gratuito. Hardware ● 10 Raspberry Pi 3 B+ ● 9 monitres LED VGA ● 9 adaptadores HDMI a VGA ● 1 switch 24 puertos Fast Ethernet ● Cableado de red, video, alimentación ● 4 regletas de corriente ● 1 Plancha metálica y 2 patas soporte ● Tornilleria y bridas Software ● Raspberry Pi OS ● Paquetes post instalación
  5. 5. 5 Investigacion y preparación Tras la idea, búsqueda en la red, y pruebas con éxito, se prepara todo el material. Las primeras pruebas se realizan en el aula con una Pi servidor y 2 Pi clientes. Se busca el material a reciclar, para una primera versión.
  6. 6. 6 Versión Chatarra Panel de 2 x 3 monitores Utilizando como soporte una estantería metálica reciclada, se construye el primer prototipo de 2 columnas y 3 filas de monitores, siendo muy útil poder trastear alrededor de la repisa metálica.
  7. 7. 7 Versión QueiPiWall Panel de 3 x 3 monitores Para la versión final se ha utilizado un panel metálico para colgar herramientas, y 2 patas de repuesto de pizarra. El etiquetado en el panel trasero ha sido fundamental, así como los gurús de scripts de FPIC.
  8. 8. 8 Proyecto FPIC del IES Leopoldo Queipo Han colaborado ● Alumnos de 1CS ● Profesores FPIC Futuro de QueiPiWall Las posibilidades de una gran pantalla son muchas, y en un centro educativo puede usarse para emisión de avisos de notas o matriculaciones, exposición de trabajos realizados por alumnos, emisión en directo de eventos, etc. La ubicación puede ser en el hall, en el salón de actos, en las pistas de deporte, o en el aula misma, como herremienta de aprendizaje. Lo mejor de este proyecto, es que se ha aprendido en todas las disciplinas de FPIC, creando algo que esperamos sea de utilidad en el centro. Además se ha utilizado material reciclado y software libre. Nuevos proyectos nos esperan cada curso escolar. Somos FPIC. Somos del Queipo.
  9. 9. 9 QueiPiWall FPIC Familia Profesional de Informática y Comunicaciones IES Leopoldo Queipo www.iesleopoldoqueipo.com
  10. 10. 10 FPIC IES Leopoldo Queipo

