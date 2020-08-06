Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO VICE RECTORADO ACADÉMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONÓMICAS Y SOCIALES ESCUELA DE COMUNICACIÓN SOCIAL...
Como ya sabemos a la hora de redactar un trabajo o de realizar una investigación es necesario aplicar múltiples técnicas o...
Luego de leer y analizar la definición de nuestros dos autores, podemos concluir que un marco teórico es aquel en el cual ...
resultados de investigaciones institucionales, ponencias, conferencias, congresos y revistas especializadas. Es importante...
Ahora bien, para continuar con el recorrido sobrenuestros pasos para realizar un trabajo, es necesario hablar de las Bases...
Ejemplo: A continuación se presentan la beses teóricas que sustentan la investigación sobreel uso de un buen léxico como h...
Entre las características que más se ven enmarcada en las bases legales, hay que resaltar que son documentos legales, debe...
Luego de lo expuesto anteriormente podemos concluir que existen diversos pasos, técnicas, métodos quese deben emplear a la...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO VICE RECTORADO ACADÉMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONÓMICAS Y SOCIALES ESCUELA DE COMUNICACIÓN SOCIAL ENSAYO-EQUIPONRO Alumnos Juan Gual CI.28743371 Hugo Arnaez CI.25390939 Mariana Navarro CI.14443198 Cátedra: Metodología de la Investigación II Sección: SAIA-C 06/08/2020
  2. 2. Como ya sabemos a la hora de redactar un trabajo o de realizar una investigación es necesario aplicar múltiples técnicas o reglas que son esenciales para que nuestra actividad sea completa y cuente con las beses teóricas necesarias, por lo cual se deben efectuar las siguientes Técnicas para que esto sea posible. Entre los pasos que debemos seguir para llevar a cabo un trabajo se encuentra como primera técnica a ejecutar el marco teórico, que no es más que recopilar y revisar la mayor cantidad de información posible sobreel problema que seva a investigar, y de esta forma tener la cantidad de información necesaria para comenzar a profundizar sobre un tema en específico, plantear el problema y finalmente llegara al objetivo de nuestra investigación. Por otra parte se encuentran múltiples autores que le han dado una definición propia al significado de marco teórico, entre los cuales se encuentra el periodista Roberto Hernández Sampieri, quien en su libo metodología de la investigación di que un marco teórico “consisteen desarrollar la teoría que va a fundamentar el proyecto con baseal planteamiento del problema que se ha realizado. Al igual que Sampieri, Carlos Sabino también dio su definición sobrelos marcos teóricos y según su opinión este es “plantear una investigación sobreun tema el cual uno desea conocer y luego desarrollar la teoría que va a fundamentar nuestra investigación.
  3. 3. Luego de leer y analizar la definición de nuestros dos autores, podemos concluir que un marco teórico es aquel en el cual vamos a plasmar toda la información recopilada sobreel tema que queremos investigar y de esta forma poder obtener una respuesta la cual este fundamentada de una forma completa. Cabe destacar que todo marco teórico tiene ciertas características y funciones que cumplir, como lo son, Ampliar la descripción y el análisis del problema planteado, fundamentar las hipótesis que den respuesta a la pregunta formulada y finalmente orientar la organización delos datos. Como ejemplo de marco teórico tenemos los siguientes: 1.- Estudio relacionado con la antropología 2.- Investigación demercado. Luego de dar un recorrido sobreel marco teórico y su significa, ahora conoceremos un poco sobrelos Antecedentes de la investigación, Los cuales hacen referencia a los estudios previos e investigaciones sobreel objeto el cual estamos indagando, es decir, estos contienen la información que identifica y describela historia, asícomo también la naturaleza del problema, en pocas palabras este se refiere a la información ya existente del tema sobreel cual estamos indagando. Como parte de marco teórico, los antecedentes de la investigación deben hacer revisión a los trabajos previos sobreel tema en estudio, y existen ciertos tipos o formas de implementar el mismo, ya que este se pude presentar en trabajos de grado, postgrado, trabajos deascenso,
  4. 4. resultados de investigaciones institucionales, ponencias, conferencias, congresos y revistas especializadas. Es importante mencionar que todos y cada uno de estos antecedentes deben ser presentados de una forma secuencial y pueden llegar a requerirsehasta cinco de ellas para realizar un trabajo o investigación, y estos serán de carácter nacional e internacional. Y los aspectos que debemos tomar en cuenta a la hora de realizar un trabajo de grado se encuentran, el nombredel trabajo, nombredel autor o autores, fechade la investigación, objetivo de la investigación, síntesis de la problemática planteada, metodología utilizada para el desarrollo del trabajo y resultado y conclusiones más importantes. Ejemplo: El judaísmo es una religión que a lo largo de su historia ha sido criticada y quienes los practican han vivido múltiples contratiempos por inclinarsesobreesta religión. Antecedentes Según el libro Tórax (527 AC) escrito por David, el judaísmo es cuestionado debido a que esta religión profetiza la verdad sobrela palabra de dios y esto no es conveniente para múltiples personas la cuales están errados sobreel porquéde la vida. Como pudimos ver los antecedentes teóricos es toda aquella información existente sobreel tema que hemos decidido investigar.
  5. 5. Ahora bien, para continuar con el recorrido sobrenuestros pasos para realizar un trabajo, es necesario hablar de las Bases teóricas, que son según Rafael Arias (2006), “aquellas quehacen referencias al desarrollo de los aspectos generales del tema, comprenden un conjunto de conceptos y proposiciones queconstituyen un punto de vista o enfoque determinado que va dirigido a explicar el fenómeno o el problema planteado”. Pero no solo Arias le ha dado una definición a las bases teóricas ya que existen otros autores que han dado una opinión como lo es el caso de Tamayo (2012) elcual afirma que, “las bases teóricas son aquellas que comprenden un conjunto de informaciones las cuales pueden dar una explicación al problema planteado”. Luego de profundizar en las definiciones de estos dos autores sobreel significado o finalidad de las bases teóricas, podemos decir que las bases teóricas son aquellas que contienen la información y conceptos necesarios para poder interpretar, indagar y resolver el problema planteado del trema sobreel cual decidimos investigar. Estos dos autores tienen opiniones muy similares lo cual nos da más seguridad a la hora de dar nuestra propia opinión en cuanto a bases teóricas se refiere. Debemos mencionar que las bases teóricas cuentan con diversas características que deben ser tomadas en cuenta a la hora de realizar un trabajo, estas características son, coherencia ya que una teoría debe ser lógica, no deben existir contradicciones, se debe seguir un plan racional y las conclusiones no deben contradecir la introducción.
  6. 6. Ejemplo: A continuación se presentan la beses teóricas que sustentan la investigación sobreel uso de un buen léxico como herramienta esencial para promover la carrera de un periodista… según estudios realizados con anterioridad sobrees te tema y el realizado actualmente, manejar un buen vocabulario es beneficiario para los periodistas, ya que… Después de leer la definición de nuestros autores, conocer sus características y ver un ejemplo, podemos concluir que las bases teóricas son aquellas que contienen la información necesaria la cual nos va a llevar a un punto de vista más claro sobreel tema que estemos tratando. Para finalizar nuestro recorrido por las normas, técnicas o pasos que hay que seguir a la hora de realizar un trabajo o una investigación, debemos mencionar las bases legales, que según Pérez, estas son “El conjunto de leyes, reglamentos, normas, decretos, etc., que establecen el basamento jurídico que sustentan la investigación”. Y según Villafranca(2002) “las bases legales no son más que aquellas leyes que sustentan de forma legal el desarrollo del proyecto”. Después dever la definición tanto de Pérez como de Villafranca, podemos decir que las bases legales son aquellas leyes las cuales hay que seguir a la hora de realizar un proyecto, las cueles se deben cumplir obligatoriamente ya que están son las que sustentaran la valides de nuestro trabajo.
  7. 7. Entre las características que más se ven enmarcada en las bases legales, hay que resaltar que son documentos legales, debe detallar varios aspectos legales y debe contener el objetivo, fechas , nombres y ámbito, todo esto de manera legal. Cabe destacar que las bases legales sepueden ver representadas en una jerarquía jurídica, específicamente en la pirámide de Kelsen la cual es método jurídico estricto que quiere eliminar toda influencia psicológica, sociológicay teológica de la construcción jurídica. Ejemplo: La siguiente investigación sobrelos contenidos apropiados que se deben transmitir en la televisión, se encuentran enmarcadas en la ley de responsabilidad socialde radio y televisión, ley la cual se encuentra plasmada en la constitución nacional, siguiendo estas leyes la programación…
  8. 8. Luego de lo expuesto anteriormente podemos concluir que existen diversos pasos, técnicas, métodos quese deben emplear a la hora de realizar un trabajo o una investigación, por lo cual es esencial conocer la forma adecuada de realizar cada uno de ellos, ya que solo de esta forma el resultado de nuestro trabajo será el más apropiados posible, y de haber realizado todos estos pasos dela manera correcta nuestra actividad será completa, coherente y tendrá el contenido necesario teóricamente hablando.

