Jun. 22, 2021

Lima zambrana juan diego

GESTIÓN DE ATENCIÓN AL CLIENTE

Lima zambrana juan diego

  1. 1. “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Lima Zambrana Juan Diego Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Mercadotecnia V Grupo: 01 GESTION DE ATENCION AL CLIENTE «Crea algo que la gente quiera compartir.» – John Jantsch 1. INTRODUCCION A competencia entre empresas que ofrecen el mismo tipo de producto y servicio es cada vez más grande. A aspectos como calidad de producto y precio, se han agregado otras variables que inciden en la decisión de compra. De hecho, el rápido movimiento hacia la participación en línea ha transformado las expectativas de los clientes sobre las interacciones de servicio, y un 75% de los clientes comprará más en un negocio que ofrezca una buena CX. ¿Cómo puedes tú hacer la diferencia? Existen distintos factores y estrategias para mejorar la atención al cliente que ayudan a las empresas a tomar la delantera. Y esas acciones comienzan por la gestión de clientes. La gestión de clientes se define como los esfuerzos de una empresa para brindar un excelente servicio y experiencia del cliente. También, son las estrategias que se ponen en práctica con el objetivo de promover la retención de clientes. ¿Por qué esto es importante? Está demostrado que es 25 veces más caro atraer nuevos clientes que retener a los que ya tienes. Por tanto, la gestión de relaciones con los clientes no solo te traerá más negocios, sino que significa un ahorro significativo que puedes volcar en mejorar su experiencia. Beneficios de la gestión de clientes Una buena gestión de clientes puede traer numerosos beneficios, además de los que ya mencionamos: más ventas y ahorro. ¿Qué más puedes conseguir con una gestión de cartera de clientes eficiente? 1. Segmentación de clientes eficiente Con la gestión de clientes puedes realizar una mejor segmentación. La segmentación de clientes te permite monitorear, calificar, identificar hábitos de consumo y aportar otros datos que te pueden ayudar a entender cuáles son los diferentes perfiles de clientes que compran en tu empresa. Quizás te interese leer: Segmentación de mercado: cómo personalizar tus estrategias de marketing.
  2. 2. “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Lima Zambrana Juan Diego Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Mercadotecnia V Grupo: 01 2. Más ventas Si haces el trabajo para conocer mejor a tus clientes (como segmentar y crear buyer personas) e identificar sus hábitos de consumo, será más fácil, ofrecer productos o servicios de acuerdo con sus gustos y ofrecer una atención personalizada. Como resultado, las ventas se incrementarán. 2. DESARROLLO Conoce a tu cliente por dentro y por fuera. Lee también: ¿Qué es buyer persona? Crea tu cliente ideal en 3 pasos. 3. Aumenta la fidelización Las buenas experiencias asociadas con el conocimiento sobre el cliente traen resultados positivos (lo contrario, puede jugarte en contra). Mira las cifras del informe de tendencias de la experiencia del cliente 2021 de Zendesk: el 75% de los clientes están dispuestos a gastar más en compañías que ofrecen una buena experiencia del cliente; el 65% de los clientes quiere comprar de empresas que ofrecen transacciones rápidas online; el 50% comprará a un competidor luego de una mala experiencia Descarga gratis el informe completo y descubre por qué debes priorizar la experiencia del cliente para tener éxito este año. Informe de tendencias de la experiencia del cliente 4. Mejora tu reputación Si a raíz de una buena gestión de clientes tus consumidores están satisfechos, solo tendrán cosas buenas que decir de tu empresa. Lo que se conoce como el famoso “marketing boca a boca”. ¿Sabías que el 84% de los clientes confía más en las recomendaciones de personas próximas que en otras fuentes de información para tomar decisiones de compra? 5. Satisfacción de cliente interno ¿Sabías que tus colaboradores también son clientes? La satisfacción del cliente interno también es muy importante para una buena gestión de relaciones con el cliente. Los colaboradores felices harán mucho por tu negocio. Pero, ¿cómo mantenerlos satisfechos?
  3. 3. “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Lima Zambrana Juan Diego Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Mercadotecnia V Grupo: 01 Además de un ambiente de trabajo saludable donde se valoren aspectos como la motivación y capacitación, brindar las herramientas necesarias para una buena colaboración entre equipos es fundamental para el éxito de la gestión de clientes. Sin embargo, para gran cantidad de empresas el trabajo colaborativo con herramientas integradas aún no es una realidad. Según los líderes de venta, el 37% de los equipos de venta no usa software de proveedores de CRM, lo que es particularmente perjudicial para empresas con entre 10 y 99 empleados, donde una herramienta de venta podría tener un impacto en la productividad y fomentar el crecimiento. (Zendesk, 2020). Según el mismo informe, las empresas gestionan el triple de datos que hace cinco años y el 71% de los clientes espera que las empresas colaboren internamente para no tener que repetir las mismas cosas. Si ya te estás preguntando cómo un software de crm de ventas puede ayudarte con la gestión y el seguimiento de clientes, ¡ya te damos la respuesta! 3 etapas para una gestión de clientes eficiente Ahora que sabes cuáles son las ventajas de implementar la gestión de clientes en tu empresa, te mostramos cómo hacerlo en 3 etapas. 1. Construye una base de datos de clientes Tu base de datos de clientes puede incluir: leads, posibles clientes potenciales, clientes habituales, etc. Lo importante es que reúnas información importante sobre estas personas para ofrecerles atención según sus necesidades. ¿Cómo conseguir datos de leads y clientes? 1. Análisis de datos El objetivo es hacer una buena lectura e interpretación de los datos para, a partir de eso, planificar estrategias y acciones que mejoren la experiencia del cliente en su conjunto. ¿Cómo puede ayudarte un CRM de ventas? Un CRM de ventas sigue cada interacción con tus clientes y convierte esos datos en informes para analizar y hacer previsiones para tu negocio.
  4. 4. “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Lima Zambrana Juan Diego Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Mercadotecnia V Grupo: 01 Crea listas de clientes potenciales objetivo, identifica a los profesionales adecuados en cada cuenta y realiza prospecciones. Crea listas de los leads objetivo basadas en el sector, el tamaño de la compañía, el rol y más. 2. Relaciónate con tus clientes Este es el paso definitivo para la gestión de clientes. Primero, selecciona a tus clientes (si no lo haces, todo tu esfuerzo, acciones y campañas de marketing no traerán los resultados esperados. Para hacerlo de forma eficiente y automatizada, una herramienta de CRM permite que los representantes y agentes accedan a herramientas integradas que ofrecen el contexto completo de la cuenta de un cliente, para mantenerlos al día y permitirles capitalizar las oportunidades. Por ejemplo, cuando un ticket de soporte se convierte en preguntas acerca de productos nuevos, se puede pasar ese lead al equipo de ventas. Además, el seguimiento es fácil porque la captura de datos está automatizada, de manera que los representantes y agentes se mantengan sincronizados. REFERENCIAS 1. https://webescuela.com/merchandising/ 2. https://www.eipe.es/blog/5-ejemplos-merchandising/ 3. https://blog.storecheck.com.mx/el-merchandising-como-herramienta-de- trade-marketing 4. https://www.gestiopolis.com/que-es-merchandising-y-como-se-aplica-en- el-punto-de-venta/ 5. https://www.icsc.com/uploads/event_presentations/Visual_Merchandising _Alejandro_Vespa,_Bolivia.pdf VIDEOS 1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9dQfGUn1Tn4 2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Val9lx16bsc

