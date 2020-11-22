[Lire] (Epub) The Ravens (The Ravens, #1)

Kappa Rho Nu isn?t your average sorority. Their parties are notorious. Their fundraisers are known for being Westerly College?s most elaborate affairs. But beneath the veil of Greek life and prestige, the sisters of Kappu Rho Nu share a secret: they?re a coven of witches. For Vivi Deveraux, being one of Kappa Rho Nu?s Ravens means getting a chance to redefine herself. For Scarlett Winters, a bonafide Raven and daughter of a legacy Raven, pledge this year means living up to her mother?s impossible expectations of becoming Kappa Rho Nu?s next president. Scarlett knows she?d be the perfect candidate ? that is, if she didn?t have one human-sized skeleton in her closet?. When Vivi and Scarlett are paired as big and little for initiation, they find themselves sinking into the sinister world of blood oaths and betrayals. .

