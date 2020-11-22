[Descargar] (PDF) Not What I Expected

Are humans meant to mate for life? After four kids and an unfortunate but fateful end to her twenty-two-year marriage, Elsie Smith meets the new guy in town.Kael Hendricks is ? a little younger, a lot sexy, and too confident for his own good. He also doesn?t believe in marriage and all that goes with it. And ? He?s just opened a new business that threatens the livelihood of Elsie?s family?s store?just in time for the holidays. The problem? There?s an undeniable attraction that leads to out of control situations, a loss of inhibitions, and a lot of small town gossip. As Elsie tries to redefine herself and convince her family she isn?t having a midlife crisis, she?s forced to answer the biggest question of all ? Can she love an enemy who will never surrender? .

