Spnta trabajo (oaeb 47) modulo i

Sistema Publico Nacional

Published in: Education
  1. 1. Como influencia el SistemaPublico Nacional de Tratamiento de las Adicciones ennuestra �rea de labores e influencia, 5101 Compa��ade Comando de la 51 Brigada de Infanter�a de Selva. (Municipio Roscio. Edo Bol�var) En la actualidad esta noble pero vital tarea en la lucha frontal contra el flagelo de la droga, como lo es el encausar todas las estrategias conducentes a recuperar y restaurar toda esa poblaci�n afectada producto de la descomposici�n social, de los problemas econ�micos, as� como la vinculaci�n de los modelos o estereotipos desvirtuados de los verdaderos valores en los que debe constituirse una sociedad social, de justicia, donde realmente sea el hombre el ser humano el protagonista y no sus consecuencias mal concebidas,(organizaciones criminales, bandas delictivas, elementos generadores de violencia, etc.) que han ca�do en el consumo de drogas; juega un papel preponderante todas aquellas voluntades, grupos de personas, familias entes e instituciones, regionales, estatales y estadales, que se unan para atender a los que de una manera u otra engrosan el universo de los adictos por cualquier causa; alcoholismo, drogadicci�n, ludopat�a y adicciones sexuales, no quedando exento de ello las FANB en su representaci�n en esta parte del territorio con la 5101 Compa��a de Comando adscrita al Comando de la 51 Brigada de Infanter�a de Selva, por lo que para conocer estas tareas que a bien puedo garantizar se cumplen comienzo este trabajo conceptualizando algunos t�rminos que de seguro sumaran y quedara como material de apoyo y conocimiento en la materia. Es as� como cuando nos vamos a referir al Sistema Nacional para el Tratamiento de Adicciones decimos que con la finalidad de continuar brindando un tratamiento integral y gratuito a la poblaci�n con problemas de dependencias a las drogas, alcohol, tabaco y otras sustancias, el (SNTA) desde su a�o de activaci�n inicio con 11 centros para la rehabilitaci�n de estas personas, y que adem�s para ese momento el Cdno Rafael S�nchez, presidente de la Fundaci�n Jos� F�lix Ribas (Fundaribas), ente adscrito al Ministerio para la Salud, inform� que los referidos
  2. 2. centros funcionar�an en los estados Bol�var (2), Miranda (1), Yaracuy (1), Portuguesa (2), T�chira (1) y Zulia (1) y en el Distrito Capital (3). El Sistema P�blico para el Tratamiento de las Adicciones, fue creado por el Gobierno Nacional en 18 de mayo de 2011, cuenta con tres niveles de atenci�n: PREVENTIVO, que consiste en el abordaje que se realiza a los pacientes en los Centro de Orientaci�n Familiar (COF); INTERMEDIO, contempla una etapa de desintoxicaci�n en centros especializados de Prevenci�n y Atenci�n Integral (CEPAI), y ESTRUCTURAL, en el que los pacientes reciben su tratamiento de forma interna en las Comunidades Terap�uticas Socialistas (CTS), ha atendido hasta la fecha a m�s de 12.000 personas con problemas de adicci�n de drogas, alcohol y tabaco. Adem�s, brindado atenci�n, en menor grado, a pacientes por ludopat�a y adicciones sexuales. El Centro de Orientaci�n Familiar (COF) que rige las acciones del SOAD de la 5101 tiene su sede en El Pao, San F�lix Municipio Caron� del Estado Bol�var el cual seg�n la informaci�n obtenida por el 1Tte Celimenes Mart�nez Roberto Secretario activo de la misma, coadyuva y mantiene una interacci�n permanente en la obtenci�n de material de instrucci�n valioso para implementar esas pol�ticas y estrategias efectivas tales como conferencias, charlas y programas comunes que lleguen y cumplan su acci�n preventiva y de tratamiento a tiempo y que adem�s es bueno saber que la unidad hasta la fecha solo ha presentado casos de consumidores pasivos por lo que no han sido necesario ingresos por estas causas; sin embargo es pertinente informar que el SNTA cuenta en todo el territorio nacional adem�s con 22 espacios para el tratamiento y rehabilitaci�n de los pacientes en los estados Barinas (2), Lara (2), M�rida (1), Miranda (3), Monagas (2), Nueva Esparta (1), Gu�rico (2), Vargas (1) y Zulia (4) y en el Distrito Capital (4). La meta es expandir el sistema a todo el territorio. Para ello se necesita de la voluntad pol�tica de los gobiernos estadales (gobernaciones, alcald�as, entes
  3. 3. p�blicos y privados y organismos voluntarios) de querer potenciar este sistema mediante el aporte de recursos para su financiamiento. Para concluir esta entrega es bueno hacer notar a todos quienes revisan esta informaci�n que estas acciones ratifican el compromiso innegable de la Rep�blica Bolivariana de Venezuela, asi como las Unidades militares de la regi�n guayanesa incluidas las de la 51 Brigada de Infanteria de Selva en la lucha frontal contra el tr�fico il�cito de drogas, y su tratamiento independientemente de su ubicaci�n geogr�fica y la cercan�a con el mayor productor de coca�na en el mundo, los EEUU. Las actuales circunstancias presentan para el pa�s un doble desaf�o: hacer frente a los retos propios que supone el movimiento il�cito de drogas en su territorio y afrontar los sistem�ticos y tendenciosos se�alamientos que potencias extranjeras hacen, con el fin de distorsionar la realidad del tr�fico il�cito de drogas y su lucha desprestigiando nuestros esfuerzos y por el contrario envileci�ndonos como integrantes del eje de mal, justificando un sinsentido m�s en su camino a la desestabilizaci�n y futura intervenci�n militar. . La delegaci�n venezolana presente en todos los foros internacionales sobre la materia discute y analiza acciones para contrarrestar el problema mundial de las drogas y su tratamiento, brindando apoyo a la comunidad internacional mediante la aplicaci�n de estrategias que consolidan la lucha contra este problema multicausal.
  4. 4. La Rep�blica Bolivariana de Venezuela es consciente de la responsabilidad que tiene ante el problem�tica mundial y es por ello que cre� el Plan Nacional Especial Antidrogas (PNEA) 2017-2019, donde se plantea el desarrollo de acciones interdictivas orientadas a neutralizar las operaciones de grupos delictivos que pretenden utilizar el territorio nacional para la distribuci�n, comercializaci�n, env�o y transporte il�cito de la droga por los espacios a�reos, mar�timos, fluviales y terrestres, mediante el equipamiento y la actualizaci�n tecnol�gica de los organismos competentes. Para la ejecuci�n de dichas acciones esta previsto instalar a corto y mediano plazo radares secundarios en �reas estrat�gicas del pa�s, un sistema biom�trico en los servicios de encomiendas al exterior, adquirir nuevas aeronaves para elevar la capacidad de respuesta operativa y t�ctica de las fuerzas de tarea antidrogas, la dotaci�n de recursos tecnol�gicos y equipos de control a los organismos de seguridad ciudadana para contrarrestar el tr�fico il�cito de drogas. Cabe destacar que Venezuela continuar� haciendo frente a este problema y contribuir� de manera eficiente con la comunidad internacional para combatir a las organizaciones delictivas que atentan contra el desarrollo y el bienestar de las naciones. Venezuela Pa�s Potencia!!!! Viva Ch�vez y su legado!! Muchas gracias.!!!

