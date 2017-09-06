FOUR IN ONE CURSO EXCELENCIA EMPRESARIAL Duración: 8 HORAS © Four In One
FOUR IN ONE CURSO EXCELENCIA EMPRESARIAL I - Introducción - Se demanda un gran cambio - Una nueva cultura empresarial - Gl...
III - Fundamentos de la Excelencia Empresarial - Fundamento - Planificación y reflexión - I+D+I en la Excelencia Empresari...
V - La Excelencia Empresarial - Definición de empresa - ¿Qué son las empresas? - Capital y trabajo - La empresa como célul...
VII - Enfoque humanístico en las empresas y organizaciones - El desarrollo de las ciencias sociales - La gran depresión de...
IX - Clientes - ¿Quiénes son los clientes? - Si no hay clientes no hay empresa - Diferencia entre compradores y clientes -...
XI - Jefe Vs Líder - Diferencias entre jefe y líder - Mal jefe, buen jefe - Actitud productiva y rentable XII - Liderazgo ...
XIII - Estilos de Liderazgo - Liderazgo autoritario - Liderazgo liberal - El verdadero líder - Actitudes del líder XIV - E...
XV - Estrategias comerciales - Ética, honestidad y responsabilidad - La venta como reto - Fidelización - ¿Por qué se pierd...
XVII - Actitudes a resolver en la empresa - Ambiente negativo en la empresa - Actitudes desfavorables - Nuevo modelo empre...
XIX - Diagnóstico empresarial - Toma de conciencia situación actual - Objetivos a resolver - Acciones para lograr el objet...
FOUR IN ONE Programa de formación FOUR IN ONE creado por Juan J. Tamayo © Four In One
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Curso de formación Empresarial FOUR IN ONE dedicado a la Excelencia Empresarial

21 views

Published on

Programa de formación en Excelencia Empresarial creado por FOUR IN ONE dedicado a la Excelencia Empresarial

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
21
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Curso de formación Empresarial FOUR IN ONE dedicado a la Excelencia Empresarial

  1. 1. FOUR IN ONE CURSO EXCELENCIA EMPRESARIAL Duración: 8 HORAS © Four In One
  2. 2. FOUR IN ONE CURSO EXCELENCIA EMPRESARIAL I - Introducción - Se demanda un gran cambio - Una nueva cultura empresarial - Globalización y revolución tecnológica - Informes del Foro Económico Mundial II - Coaching Empresarial - Definición - Cambio en Acción - Fases del Coaching Empresarial - La importancia de la formación Four In One
  3. 3. III - Fundamentos de la Excelencia Empresarial - Fundamento - Planificación y reflexión - I+D+I en la Excelencia Empresarial - La capacidad emocional en la Excelencia Empresarial IV - Proceso de la Excelencia Empresarial - Proceso y análisis de la Excelencia Empresarial - Propósito de la productividad - Partes involucradas en la Excelencia - Transformación, voluntad y acción Four In One
  4. 4. V - La Excelencia Empresarial - Definición de empresa - ¿Qué son las empresas? - Capital y trabajo - La empresa como célula social y económica VI - La empresa y su evolución - La teoría clásica - Escuela de Hawthorne - Valores en los programas formativos - Ética y empresa Four In One
  5. 5. VII - Enfoque humanístico en las empresas y organizaciones - El desarrollo de las ciencias sociales - La gran depresión de 1929 - Conceptos y principios de la administración - La tarea y la estructura VIII - Teorías empresariales - Teoría clásica - Teoría de los Recursos Humanos Four In One
  6. 6. IX - Clientes - ¿Quiénes son los clientes? - Si no hay clientes no hay empresa - Diferencia entre compradores y clientes - Atención, servicio y satisfacción X - Atención al Cliente - Los clientes - Atención al cliente - Productos y servicios - Marca -Branding- Four In One
  7. 7. XI - Jefe Vs Líder - Diferencias entre jefe y líder - Mal jefe, buen jefe - Actitud productiva y rentable XII - Liderazgo - La visión del líder - El líder y el equipo - Las actitudes del líder Four In One
  8. 8. XIII - Estilos de Liderazgo - Liderazgo autoritario - Liderazgo liberal - El verdadero líder - Actitudes del líder XIV - Equipo de trabajo - Definición - La noción de equipo - Equipo y empresa, una sola unidad - Motivación del equipo Four In One
  9. 9. XV - Estrategias comerciales - Ética, honestidad y responsabilidad - La venta como reto - Fidelización - ¿Por qué se pierden los clientes? - Procesos emocionales en la venta XVI - Actitudes y emociones en el mundo empresarial - Conciencia emocional en las ventas - Valores en la empresa - Orientación al servicio - Capacidad de equipo Four In One
  10. 10. XVII - Actitudes a resolver en la empresa - Ambiente negativo en la empresa - Actitudes desfavorables - Nuevo modelo empresarial XVIII - Plan de Excelencia Empresarial - Modelo DAFO - Método GROW - Método ARRE Four In One
  11. 11. XIX - Diagnóstico empresarial - Toma de conciencia situación actual - Objetivos a resolver - Acciones para lograr el objetivo - Acción en práctica - Seguimiento y evaluación del proceso Four In One
  12. 12. FOUR IN ONE Programa de formación FOUR IN ONE creado por Juan J. Tamayo © Four In One

×