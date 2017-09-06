FOUR IN ONE CURSO COMUNICACIÓN EFICAZ Duración: 6 HORAS © Four In One
Curso de formación Empresarial FOUR IN ONE dedicado a la Comunicación Eficaz

Programa de formación en Excelencia Empresarial creado por FOUR IN ONE dedicado a la Comunicación Eficaz

Curso de formación Empresarial FOUR IN ONE dedicado a la Comunicación Eficaz

  1. 1. FOUR IN ONE CURSO COMUNICACIÓN EFICAZ Duración: 6 HORAS © Four In One
  2. 2. FOUR IN ONE CURSO COMUNICACIÓN EFICAZ I - La comunicación - Definición de comunicación - Distintas formas de comunicación - Lenguaje verbal y no verbal II - Componentes de la comunicación - Impacto de los mensajes - Condicionamientos culturales - Las distancias en la comunicación Four In One
  3. 3. III - Técnicas de comunicación - Volumen y tonos de la voz - Aspecto visual en la comunicación - Control del tiempo - Uso del lenguaje y aportación de documentos - Presentación, argumentos y conclusiones IV - Tipos de discursos (ventajas e inconvenientes) - Discurso leído - Discurso memorizado - Discurso improvisado - Discurso extempore Four In One
  4. 4. VI - Consideraciones generales - Capacidad de comunicación y asertividad - Actitudes en la comunicación - Uso de técnicas prácticas - Importancia del mensaje - Tipo de comunicadores V - Elementos físicos en la comunicación oral - Actitudes y posturas - Situaciones a controlar - Posturas no comunicativas - Control de movimientos Four In One
  5. 5. FOUR IN ONE Programa de formación FOUR IN ONE creado por Juan J. Tamayo © Four In One

