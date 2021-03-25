Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD CENTRAL DEL ECUADOR FACULTAD DE FILOSOFÍA, LETRAS Y CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN NOMBRE: Nathalia Ivette Olmedo Ca...
Crear un programa el cual nos ayude a sumar las filas que el usuario ingrese por teclado y calcular su promedio PROCESO 1....
8. Ahora crearemos otra variable dentro de un “For” que nos ayude para la suma y el promedio llamada “suma fila” y la inic...
Arreglos bidimensionales

Arreglos bidimensionales

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD CENTRAL DEL ECUADOR FACULTAD DE FILOSOFÍA, LETRAS Y CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN NOMBRE: Nathalia Ivette Olmedo Castillo CARRERA: Pedagogía de las Ciencias Experimentales Informática 2”C” MATERIA: Programación Estructurada LICENCIADO: Licenciado Zapata Achig Víctor Hugo 2020-12-05
  2. 2. Crear un programa el cual nos ayude a sumar las filas que el usuario ingrese por teclado y calcular su promedio PROCESO 1. Crear un nuevo proyecto java, dentro de este crearemos un paquete y una clase con los nombres que deseemos. 2. Usaremos el método “main” para que le programa pueda correr una vez finalizado 3. Declaramos nuestra matriz o arreglo bidimensional usando doble par de corchete “[ ] [ ]” además de usa un “int” declarando asi nuestro arreglo de tipo entero 4. Llamaremos a nuestra librería “Scanner” para poder hacer que los usuarios ingresen los datos que ellos deseen. 5. También utilizaremos un “float” para ayudarnos en el proceso de la suma ya que también se sacar el promedio 6. Para las condiciones de nuestro trabajo utilizaremos el condicional “for” en el cual crearemos las variables “i” para las columnas y “j” para las filas. Además utilizaremos el método “length” 7. Para finalizar esta parte del programa pondremos el “System.out.println” para que imprima el mensaje de filas y columnas, esto se almacenarán en las variables “i” y “j”.
  3. 3. 8. Ahora crearemos otra variable dentro de un “For” que nos ayude para la suma y el promedio llamada “suma fila” y la inicializamos a 0. 9. Para calcular el promedio crearemos un “for” 10. Cuando esta condición se cumpla usaremos “+=” que nos permite que se valla sumando los valores a la variable establecida. 11. Utilizaremos un “String.format” para que se lea e imprima todos los valores de la matriz. 12. desplegaremos otro mensaje con los valores de “Sumafila” y el promedio, estos sería los resultados finales. 13. Y por último utilizaremos un “System.out.println” para que imprima saltando una línea. 14. Así quedaría

