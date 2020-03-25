Trabajo estadistica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ESTADISTICA: RAMAS Y SUS FUNCIONES JUAN SEBASTIÁN LOZADA CUTIVA GUILLERMO MONDRAGÓN CASTRO Magíster En Tecnología e Inform...
La estadística es una ciencia y una rama de las matemáticas a través de la cual se recolecta, analiza, describe y estudia ...
Permite obtener una información objetiva sobre la caracterización de los atletas en diferentes etapas de su preparación, o...
La estadística inferencial se divide en dos grandes tipos: estadística paramétrica y no paramétrica.  Estadística paramét...
Frecuencia: Agrupación de datos en categorías mutuamente excluyentes que indican el número de observaciones en cada catego...
 Diagrama de Barras: Forma de representar gráficamente un conjunto de datos o valores, y está conformado por barras recta...
  1. 1. ESTADISTICA: RAMAS Y SUS FUNCIONES JUAN SEBASTIÁN LOZADA CUTIVA GUILLERMO MONDRAGÓN CASTRO Magíster En Tecnología e Informática INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA LICEO DEPARTAMENTAL ÁREA DE TECNOLOGÍA E INFORMÁTICA GRADO 11-1 SANTIAGO DE CALI 2020
  2. 2. La estadística es una ciencia y una rama de las matemáticas a través de la cual se recolecta, analiza, describe y estudia una serie de datos a fin de establecer comparaciones o variabilidades que permitan comprender un fenómeno en particular. Es una herramienta indispensable para la toma de decisiones, se emplea para mostrar los aspectos cuantitativos de una situación, se ocupa de establecer leyes generales con los datos correspondiente a una muestra, mediante la aplicación del cálculo de probabilidades., también se puede utilizar para obtener información de un censo de población. Se asocia a estudios demográficos, económicos y sociológicos. La estadística se presenta en distintas áreas, tales como:  Ciencias naturales: Descripción de modelos termodinámicos complejos en física cuántica y en teoría cinética de los gases.  Ciencias sociales y Humanidades: Desarrollo de la demografía y la sociología.  Economía: Suministro de valores que ayudan a descubrir interrelaciones entre múltiples parámetros macro y microeconómicos. También, realiza predicciones acerca del comportamiento futuro de la demanda, comprueba la validez de hipótesis basadas en la teoría económica, calcula la tasa de paro, organiza y presenta datos económicos como: evolución de los precios, PIB, etc.  Ciencias médicas: Establecimiento de pautas sobre la evolución de las enfermedades y el grado de eficacia de un medicamento.  Deportes: Evaluaciones y análisis de campeonatos mundiales, juegos olímpicos y competencias regionales.
  3. 3. Permite obtener una información objetiva sobre la caracterización de los atletas en diferentes etapas de su preparación, obtener una información objetiva de la actuación de los atletas y del equipo frente a sus adversarios, más exactitud en el pronóstico del rendimiento deportivo, más eficiencia en la detección de talentos deportivos y un mayor rigor en el establecimiento de características modelo.  Educación: Medidas antropométricas de estudiantes, estadísticas sociales (con quien viven) y datos de viviendas (como viven), estadísticas demográficas de la institución con respecto a edad y sexo, cantidad de alumnos en los niveles de educación de la institución, niveles de conocimiento en áreas específicas de las ciencias, cantidad de alumnos en el sistema de educación privada o pública, determinar las asignaturas que generan mayor dificultad en los estudiantes, etc. Gerontología: Permite evidenciar y crear estrategias para contrarrestar las situaciones sociales que presentamos al transcurrir de los años. Clasificación Estadística descriptiva: Se refiere a los métodos de recolección, organización, resumen y presentación de un conjunto de datos. Se trata principalmente de describir las características fundamentales de los datos y para ellos se suelen utilizar indicadores, gráficos y tablas.  Estadística inferencial: Se refiere a los métodos utilizados para poder hacer predicciones, generalizaciones y obtener conclusiones a partir de los datos analizados, teniendo en cuenta el grado de incertidumbre existente.
  4. 4. La estadística inferencial se divide en dos grandes tipos: estadística paramétrica y no paramétrica.  Estadística paramétrica: Se caracteriza porque asume que los datos tienen una determinada distribución o se especifican determinados parámetros que deberían cumplirse. En un análisis paramétrico, podemos trabajar bajo el ideal de que la población posee una distribución normal (Una de las distribuciones de probabilidad de variable continua que con más frecuencia aparece en estadística y en la teoría de probabilidades) y luego sacar conclusiones bajo el supuesto que esta condición se cumple.  Estadística no paramétrica: No es posible asumir ningún tipo de distribución subyacente en los datos ni tampoco un parámetro específico. CONCEPTOS CLAVES Población: Grupo de sujetos u objetos con similares características, sobre dicho conjunto se realiza el estudio estadístico con fin de sacar conclusiones. Dato: Información concreta sobre hechos y elementos, permite realizar diversos estudios, análisis, etc. Muestra: limitada parte de una población, que representa a la misma. Hipótesis: Suposición basada en el análisis de diversos datos que sirven como base para iniciar una investigación o una argumentación. Es importante recordar que las hipótesis siempre son proposiciones sobre la población o distribución bajo estudio, no proposiciones sobre la muestra.
  5. 5. Frecuencia: Agrupación de datos en categorías mutuamente excluyentes que indican el número de observaciones en cada categoría.  Frecuencia Relativa: Número de veces que se repite un evento. Formula: Frecuencia multiplicada por 100% y dividida entre el total de la frecuencia.  Frecuencia Absoluta: Número de veces que aparece un determinado valor estadístico. Se representa por fila y suele aparecer como “Ni”. Equivalencia en grados: Sirve para pasar datos en porcentaje a decimales, números enteros, etc., o viceversa. Sirve en graficas de diagramas circulares, pendientes, etc. Medida de tendencia central: Son medidas estadísticas que pretenden resumir en un solo valor a un conjunto de valores. Las más utilizadas son la media, la moda y la mediana.  Media: Promedio, es la suma de los datos dividida entre el número total de datos.  Moda: Valor de la característica de mayor valor.  Mediana: Número medio en el conjunto al ordenarlos de menor a mayor, si hay un número par de datos, la mediana es el promedio de los dos números medios. Diagrama: Dibujo geométrico utilizado en ciencia, en educación y en comunicación, con el que se obtiene la presentación gráfica de una proposición, de la resolución de un problema, de las relaciones entre las diferentes partes o elementos de un conjunto o sistema, o de la regularidad en la variación de un fenómeno que permite establecer algún tipo de ley. Los más utilizados en la estadística son el diagrama circular y el diagrama de barras.
  6. 6.  Diagrama de Barras: Forma de representar gráficamente un conjunto de datos o valores, y está conformado por barras rectangulares de longitudes proporcionales a los valores representados. Un ejemplo de este tipo de diagrama es, el “diagrama de Pareto”.  Diagrama Circular: es un dibujo que ilustra o explica visualmente una cosa o idea resaltando las partes que lo componen y las relaciones que existen entre ellas. El ejemplo de este tipo de diagrama es, el “grafico de pastel” o “tarta”, también llamado “grafica de 360 grados”. SEGUNDA ACTIVIDAD

