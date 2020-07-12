Capitulo 8 exposicion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Capitulo 8 Los escapados Andres Santiago Abella Amaya Juan Sebastian Acosta Bocanegra 10ª
Este capitulo empieza cuando Jorge y Emilio salen de sus casa y se dirigen al paradero de buses, en ese momento llego una ...
Entonces Jorge y emilio escucharon toda la discusión de la pareja, y Jorge se acordó de su novia. Despues de un rato la pa...
Despues de todo esto, ellos cogen un bus hacia la avenida el dorado, después de llegar hacia la avenida empezaron a camina...
 En un momento llego un carro de hippies, pero en ese carro habia una pareja hippie que les pregunto que hacía donde iban...
