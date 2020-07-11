Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
“El uso de las TIC en la vida cotidiana”. Asesor: Mildred Hernández Jurado. Alumno: José Juan Perea de Loera. Grupo: M1C4G...
Fuente. Elaboración propia Hace mas fácil la comunicación entre familiares y conocidos en diferentes lugares del mundo. Y ...
 Hace mas sencilla la comunicación entre maestros y alumnos, así como una nueva forma de enfocar la enseñanza, ejemplo cl...
 Esta formada por equipos capaces de realizar diversas tareas mediante una interfaz sencilla, (computadoras, teléfonos mó...
 Riquelme, M. C. (s. f.). Uso de las TIC en el hogar: Entre el entretenimiento y el aprendizaje informal. scielo. Recuper...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Actividad integradora 6.

27 views

Published on

presentación

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Actividad integradora 6.

  1. 1. “El uso de las TIC en la vida cotidiana”. Asesor: Mildred Hernández Jurado. Alumno: José Juan Perea de Loera. Grupo: M1C4G22-104 11/07/2020
  2. 2. Fuente. Elaboración propia Hace mas fácil la comunicación entre familiares y conocidos en diferentes lugares del mundo. Y lo mas común de las tic en casa son las actividades de ocio ejemplo: entretenimiento como ver películas, escuchar música videos incluso leer libros.
  3. 3.  Hace mas sencilla la comunicación entre maestros y alumnos, así como una nueva forma de enfocar la enseñanza, ejemplo clases virtuales. y la búsqueda de información es mas sencilla.
  4. 4.  Esta formada por equipos capaces de realizar diversas tareas mediante una interfaz sencilla, (computadoras, teléfonos móviles,) mediante internet que hace mas sencillo el trabajo para las empresas.
  5. 5.  Riquelme, M. C. (s. f.). Uso de las TIC en el hogar: Entre el entretenimiento y el aprendizaje informal. scielo. Recuperado 11 de julio de 2020, de https://scielo.conicyt.cl/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S0718-07052016000400016  Aular, A. (2020, 22 mayo). Las TIC en el Ámbito Laboral: 10 Ejemplos. Lifeder. https://www.lifeder.com/ejemplos-tic-ambito- laboral/#:~:text=Las%20TIC%20en%20el%20%C3%A1mbito,en%20un%20contexto%20de%20tr abajo.

×