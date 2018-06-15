Canicross y fomento del deporte.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CANICROSS Crear vínculos con tu mascota por medio del deporte en conjunto.
¿QUÉ ES EL CANICROSS? • Es un deporte consistente en correr de manera continua una determinada distancia anclado a una mas...
REQUISITOS • La persona que participe deberá estar en óptimas condiciones físicas. • El can que corra junto al guía o dueñ...
IMPLEMENTOS PARA LA PRÁCTICA Arnés de arrastre Correa de unión Cinturón para persona Ropa deportiva adecuada Hidratación
COMPETENCIAS EN ECUADOR • Perrotón Dog Chow • Canicros K9 Policía Ecuador • Canicross Carreras Locales
OBJETIVO FINAL • Este tipo de eventos deportivos buscan generar lazos de amistad con las mascotas, fomentando primero el d...
