System Work At Home PARA UN BUEN SERVICIO, BUSCA EL MEJOR EQUIPO. QUE TRABAJA DESDE CASA
Trabajos en Microsoft • Work • Ejemplos: hoja de vida, trabajos de documento, facturas, etc. • - Power point • Ejemplo: Pr...
Impresiones y scanner. • Imprimimos y escaneamos cualquier tipo de trabajo e imágenes en nuestro negocio con ayuda de nues...
Mantenimiento Equipos sanos: - Revisión de su equipo para un funcionamiento, también cambiamos su a sistema operativo de s...
TÉCNICOS
  1. 1. System Work At Home PARA UN BUEN SERVICIO, BUSCA EL MEJOR EQUIPO. QUE TRABAJA DESDE CASA
  2. 2. Trabajos en Microsoft • Work • Ejemplos: hoja de vida, trabajos de documento, facturas, etc. • - Power point • Ejemplo: Presentaciones, juegos, karaoke, animación, etc. • - Excel • Ejemplo: Facturas, contabilidad, operaciones, hoja de calculo, etc.
  3. 3. Impresiones y scanner. • Imprimimos y escaneamos cualquier tipo de trabajo e imágenes en nuestro negocio con ayuda de nuestro personal te atenderemos en segundos.
  4. 4. Mantenimiento Equipos sanos: - Revisión de su equipo para un funcionamiento, también cambiamos su a sistema operativo de su equipo informático a uno mejor. - Mantenimiento preventivo: podemos ayudarlo a detectar y corregir problemas pequeños que posiblemente se pueden volver graves. Este mismo principio se puede aplicar a los equipos de su instalación. - Mantenimiento correctivo: Reemplazamos las piezas desgastadas oportunamente es la manera más eficaz para proteger su inversión y evitar tiempos de inactividad imprevistos.
  5. 5. TÉCNICOS

