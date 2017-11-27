La regi�n Pampeana La regi�n pampeana est� formada por las provincias de: Buenos Aires, C�rdoba, Entre R�os, Santa Fe y La...
Circuito agroindustrial de la soja en la regi�n pampeana Hist�ricamente,estazonahaproducidocerealescomoel ma�zy el trigo,d...
Barbecho cubiertoo qu�mico para siembra directa El barbecho cubiertoeslat�cnicaque permite controlarlasmalezasconel usode ...
La prensaimprime al grano(previamenteextrusado) unapresi�ntal,que hace que escurrael aceite.Se trata de un m�todo totalmen...
Eslab�n N� 3: la exportaci�n de la soja La sojaesun productoque,como dijimosenel eslab�nanterior,se puede transformarono. ...
https://www.google.com.ar/search?rlz=1C1CHZL_esAR754AR754&biw=1242 &bih=602&tbm=isch&sa=1&ei=Urb7WbmhEsKjwgTWzJi4Dw&q=regi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

La region pampeana

13 views

Published on

La region pampeana

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

La region pampeana

  1. 1. La regi�n Pampeana La regi�n pampeana est� formada por las provincias de: Buenos Aires, C�rdoba, Entre R�os, Santa Fe y La Pampa. En esta regi�n se concentra la mayor parte de la poblaci�n y de las actividades agropecuarias, industriales, comerciales y de servicios del pa�s. La regi�n pampeana es predominantemente llana, con excepci�n de las sierras de las provincias de Buenos Aires y de C�rdoba. El clima templado y h�medo y los suelos ricos en nutrientes han permitido la transformaci�n de los pastizales en campos de cultivo y forrajes para alimentar al ganado. Las principales producciones agr�colas son los cereales (trigo, ma�z, sorgo) y las oleaginosas (girasol, soja). La mayor parte de las exportaciones argentinas serealizan desde esta regi�n. Se exportan cereales oleaginosas, harinas, carnes, l�cteos, maquinarias agr�colas, autom�viles, cueros, productos qu�micos, combustibles y pescados, entre otros productos.
  2. 2. Circuito agroindustrial de la soja en la regi�n pampeana Hist�ricamente,estazonahaproducidocerealescomoel ma�zy el trigo,destinadosb�sicamente a la exportaci�n.Estofue posible porsusexcelentessuelosagr�colasal climatempladoya la disponibilidadde agua.Enlos�ltimostiempos,nuevast�cnicasylainversi�nde capitales potenciaronestasventajas,ylosesfuerzosse concentraronenlaproducci�nde soja.El incrementoagr�colaargentinotienevariascausas,entre ellasladiversificaci�n,osealavariaci�n de cultivosque permite unmayoraprovechamientodel suelo.Entre lasinnovacionestecnol�gicas se encuentranlasiembradirecta(sinarar),el desarrollode plantash�bridasytransg�nicasde velozcrecimientoom�sresistentesalasplagas. Soja:de sussemillasse obtiene unagranvariedadde productosalimenticios:aceite,salsa,jugo vegetal,brotes,alimentosparaanimales,harinas,porotos,Tof�oquesode soja.Comouso secundariode lasoja,se elaboranpl�sticos,adhesivos,pinturas,tinturas,insecticidasyproductos farmac�uticos.Fue plantadaporprimera vezhacia1970. En 1971-1972 hubo80.000 ha plantadas. En la campa�a 2001-2002 la sojadesplaz�acultivostradicionalesllegandoa11.640.000 ha. Entre 1999/2000 la producci�nde cerealesyoleaginosassuper�los50millonesde tn. Eslab�n N� 1: siembra Condicionesde siembra La temperatura�ptimade germinaci�nparalasemillade lasojase ubica entre los24 ylos 32� C, pudi�ndoserealizarlasiembraapartir de los20�C. El m�nimoobst�culode geminaci�nesde 5�C y el m�ximode 60�C. Es necesarioevitarlasiembraenel sueloseco,yaque lasemillaen condicionesde sequ�ayaltastemperaturas,sufre unar�pidap�rdidade vigor. En cuanto a la profundidadde siembra,el �ptimose encuentraentre los2y los4 cm. Densidad de siembra Comovaloresde densidadaceptablesse puede hablaralrededorde 15 a 25 plantaspormetro lineal de cosecha.El l�mite inferiordebe asociarseasiembrastempranasde entre 25 y30 semillas por metro
  3. 3. Barbecho cubiertoo qu�mico para siembra directa El barbecho cubiertoeslat�cnicaque permite controlarlasmalezasconel usode herbicidas, eliminandoporcompletolaremoci�ndel sueloocasionadaporel usode maquinaria.Este barbechoesel �nicototalmente compatible dentrode este sistemade siembra,yaque mantiene intactala coberturade rastrojo,disminuyendolasp�rdidasde humedadporevaporaci�nypor escurrimiento.Este procedimientoaseguraunadisponibilidadde aguaadecuaday,adem�s, posibilitaelegirel momentode siembraconmayorprecisi�n. Cosecha para semilla El momento�ptimode cosechaesconlas semillasentre13 y 15 gradosde humedad.Conmenos de 12 gradosse incrementafuertementelasusceptibilidadal da�omec�nicoycon m�s de 15 grados aparecenproblemasde excesivahumedadparael almacenamiento. Para minimizarlosda�osdurante lacosechaesfundamental lacorrectaregulaci�nde la cosechadora Estado de las plantas Las plantasde soja puedensercosechadascuandoadquierenuncolormarr�nuniforme ylostallos se vuelvenquebradizos,despu�sde haberca�dolashojas Trilla, separaci�n y limpieza de la soja Trillar,separary limpiarnoestarea tan dif�cil,solose necesitadel equipamientocorrecto,la regulaci�nadecuadaycontrolespermanentesde lacalidaddel granoque ingresa ala tolva.Los monitoresde p�rdidaylossensoresde retornodel granoconstituyenunagranayudaen este aspecto Eslab�n N�2: transformaci�nde la soja Derivados de la soja (productos comerciales) A lasindustriasllegael granode sojalimpio,parasertransformadoendistintosproductos. � Aceite de soja: Es obtenidomediante un procesode prensado;este m�todopermite obteneraceite de sojade m�ximacalidad.
  4. 4. La prensaimprime al grano(previamenteextrusado) unapresi�ntal,que hace que escurrael aceite.Se trata de un m�todo totalmente natural,conlaintervenci�n de procedimientosmec�nicos,perosin intervenci�nde qu�micos. El aceite de sojaesutilizadoen: o Alimentosbalanceadosparaanimales. o Consumohumano. o Industriasqu�micas. � Expellerextrusadode soja: Es el concentradode prote�nasque se obtiene luegode laextracci�ndel aceite porprensadodel porotode soja.La utilizaci�ndel mismoes indispensable encualquierformulaci�nde alimentobalanceadoanimal,yaseaav�cola, porcinoo bovino(crianzaen feetlot). � Leche de soja: Se obtiene al remojargranosde soja,coci�ndolosycol�ndolos.As�se lograunl�quido cremoso. Para hacer tofuse empleaunprocedimiento similar.Pero,enel casode este producto,la cocci�ndel grano esmayor.
  5. 5. Eslab�n N� 3: la exportaci�n de la soja La sojaesun productoque,como dijimosenel eslab�nanterior,se puede transformarono. El porotode este grano estransportadoenbarcos a pa�seso continenteslejanosanuestropa�s;en camionesenel interiordel territorioopa�seslim�trofesy,por�ltimo,entrenesalasdistintas industrias,parasertransformado. Algunoslugaresalosque estransportadala sojason: Europa,Brasil,EE.UU., Inglaterra,etc. Fuente: � Enciclopedia pr�ctica de la ganader�a y la agricultura
  6. 6. https://www.google.com.ar/search?rlz=1C1CHZL_esAR754AR754&biw=1242 &bih=602&tbm=isch&sa=1&ei=Urb7WbmhEsKjwgTWzJi4Dw&q=region+pam peana+mapa+politico&oq=region+pampeana+&gs_l=psy- ab.1.3.0l2j0i67k1l2j0l3j0i67k1l2j0.59115.62580.0.67502.11.10.1.0.0.0.355.14 62.0j2j3j1.6.0....0...1.1.64.psy- ab..5.6.1192...0i30k1j0i8i30k1j0i24k1.0.CzKcYmBY1O4#imgrc=Utk_MbqaIT33 TM: http://www.portalhuarpe.com.ar/Medhime20/Talleres/Taller%2014/03%20R egiones%20de%20Argentina/Navegable/regiones/region-pampeana.html http://blogsdelagente.com/circuito-de-la-soja/2009/11/09/eslabon-3- exportacion-la-soja/

×