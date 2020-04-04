Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. LAS DIFERENCIAS Y VENTAJAS DE LAS TIC, LAS TAC Y LAS TEP Juan Manuel Saavedra Cardozo
  2. 2. FÁCIL ACCESO A MUCHA INFORMACIÓN DE TODO TIPO. DESARROLLO DE BÚSQUEDA Y MEJORA. EN SELECCIÓN DE INFORMACIÓN. ALTO GRADO DE INTERDISCIPLINARIEDAD. BRINDA GRANDES ADELANTOS DE SALUD Y EDUCACIÓN. MENORES COSTOS. VENTAJAS DE LAS TIC:
  3. 3. INFORMACIÓN NO FIABLE. PERDIDA DE TIEMPO. ANSIEDAD. DIÁLOGOS MUY RÍGIDOS. DEPENDENCIA DE LOS DEMÁS. FALTA DE PRIVACIDAD. PERDIDA DE TRABAJOS. DESVENTAJAS DE LAS TIC:
  4. 4. MAYOR INTERACCIÓN SOCIAL. MAS METODOLOGÍA. USOS MAS FORMATIVOS PARA PROFESOR Y ESTUDIANTES. APRENDE MAS Y MEJOR. VENTAJAS DE LAS TAC:
  5. 5. PUEDE LLEGAR A INTERRUMPIR EN LA INTERACCIÓN SANA DE COMPETENCIAS EN LA CLASE. DESVENTAJAS DE LAS TAC:
  6. 6. SE PROMUEVE LA COLABORACIÓN PERO EN UN MARCO DE INTERACCIÓN, REFLEXIÓN Y CONSTRUCCIÓN CONJUNTA DE APRENDIZAJES QUE PERMITEN NO SOLAMENTE ATERRIZAR EN EL CONOCIMIENTO DE UN CONTENIDO SINO CONTEXTUALIZARLO Y SITUARLO CON BASE A LAS NECESIDADES DE FORMACIÓN QUE CADA INTEGRANTE DE LA COMUNIDAD DE APRENDIZAJE TENGA. VENTAJAS DE LAS TEP:
  7. 7. LOS ESTUDIANTES PUEDEN HACER UN MAL USO DE ELLAS, YA QUE, TIENEN OTROS INTERESES Y DE DISTRAEN FÁCILMENTE, DEJANDO DE LADO LA PARTE EDUCATIVA. DESVENTAJAS DE LAS TEP:

