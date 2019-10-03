Successfully reported this slideshow.
REGLAS DE ACENTUACIÓN
Texto, párrafo y enunciado
Oración vs frase
TIPOS DE DICCIONARIO
Usos de la lengua
GÉNEROS LITERARIOS
¡Mucha suerte!
Repaso de lengua
  1. 1. REGLAS DE ACENTUACIÓN  Según el lugar de la sílaba tónica las palabras son: Sobreesdrújulas Esdrújulas Llanas Agudas Antes de la antepenúltima sílaba. Antepenúltima sílaba. Penúltima sílaba. Última sílaba. SIEMPRE llevan tilde. SIEMPRE llevan tilde. Llevan tilde cuando NO acaban en –n, -s, o vocal. Llevan tilde cuando acaban en –n , -s o vocal. Á- gil- men- te Fá- cil – men- te Es- drú- ju- la Ar- tró- po - do Ár- bol Pei- ne A- cen- tua- ción A- rre- bol
  2. 2. Texto, párrafo y enunciado Los textos transmiten mensajes completos. Todas sus ideas tratan del mismo tema y se relacionan entre sí. Pueden estar compuestas por una sola palabra o muchas. Puede tener un párrafo o varios. Los párrafos se separan mediante puntos y a parte. Están compuestas por oraciones que están compuestas por palabras. El enunciado es conjunto de palabras que comunican un mensaje.
  3. 3. Oración vs frase  La oración es un enunciado que TIENE VERBO. Por ejemplo  Hoy voy al parque.  La frase es un enunciado que NO TIENE VERBO. Por ejemplo  ¡Buenos días!
  4. 4. TIPOS DE DICCIONARIO  Enciclopédicos  hablan de personas/lugares importantes, se buscan por su apellido (personas).  Normativos  recogen por orden alfabético las palabras de una lengua y su significado.  Bilingües  traducen palabras de una lengua a otra.  De sinónimos y antónimos  busca palabras parecidas o contrarias de otra palabra.  Técnicos  son diccionarios específicos de un campo concreto (medicina, astronomía …)
  5. 5. Usos de la lengua  Lengua coloquial/familiar  se utiliza en conversaciones con amigos y familiares. Ejemplo: ¿qué pasa, tío?  Lengua formal  se usa cuando estás con alguien que no conoces, o gente mayor. Ejemplo : ¿qué tal está usted?
  6. 6. GÉNEROS LITERARIOS Narrativo Lírico o poético Teatral o dramático Cuentan historias que le ocurren a personajes. Habla sobre sentimientos y están escritos en verso. Temas variados: amor, muerte, soledad … Obras destinadas a ser representadas por actores/actrices en un teatro. Pueden estar en verso o en prosa. Novela (El Quijote) Fábula (Fábula de la liebre y la tortuga) Leyenda (Hércules) Poesía (La canción del pirata) La Ilíada
