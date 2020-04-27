Successfully reported this slideshow.
La Gimnasia
La gimnasia es una disciplina deportiva la cual consiste en una serie de ejercicios establecidos con el fin de mantener un...
Un poco de historia... El ejercicio en el gimnasio en fechas posteriores preparó a los hombres para la guerra. El término ...
La Federación de Gimnasia Internacional (FIG) se fundó en Lieja en 1881. [8] A fines del siglo XIX, la competencia de gimn...
La gimnasia como disciplina amplia Las disciplinas de rítmica y artística son las más conocidas por formar parte de los Ju...
La gimnasia como disciplina amplia La gimnasia artística es una disciplina olímpica que consiste en la realización de una ...
La gimnasia como disciplina amplia La gimnasia rítmica es una disciplina olímpica en la que se combinan elementos de balle...
La gimnasia como disciplina amplia La gimnasia en trampolín es una disciplina deportiva de la gimnasia que consiste en rea...
La gimnasia como disciplina amplia La gimnasia aeróbica, antes conocida como aeróbic deportivo, es una disciplina de la gi...
La gimnasia como disciplina amplia La gimnasia acrobática también conocida como acrosport se trata de una modalidad deport...
La gimnasia como disciplina amplia La Gimnasia para Todos, su abreviación es GPT ó Gymnastics for all (GFA), es una modali...
¿La gimnasia, una disciplina muy beneficiosa? Mejora la coordinación y la flexibilidad Practicar gimnasia ayuda a desarrol...
En conclusión... Es importante que las personas tengan conocimientos sobre los diferentes deportes, ya sea para practicarl...
