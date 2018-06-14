Contratacion electronica y contratacion informatica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. CONTRATOS ELECTRONICOS Y CONTRATOS INFORMATICOS ESTUDIANTE: JUAN HUANACUNI YAPURASI
  2. 2. DIFERENCIA ENTRE CONTRATACI�N ELECTR�NICA & CONTRATACI�N INFORM�TICA Contrataci�n electr�nica, se entiende a todo aquel contrato que se haya realizado por ese medio (electr�nico), Se refiere a la forma de la contrataci�n. No est�n limitados por su objeto, sino por el medio que se emplea para realizar dicho contrato. Los contratos inform�ticos, se refieren al fondo de la contrataci�n. El contrato inform�tico, es todo contrato que tenga como objeto un bien o un servicio inform�tico. Est�n referidos a bienes o servicios inform�ticos. Ejemplos: CONTRATATACI�N ELECTR�NICA Todo aquel contrato que se haya realizado por ese medio (electr�nico) lo cual no se limita a internet sino a todo medio electr�nico anteriores como el fax en otros. CONTRATO INFORMATICO Ser� todo contrato que tenga como objeto bienes (hardware o software), como servicios inform�ticos (tales como mantenimiento preventivo, correctivo o evolutivo; desarrollo y hospedaje de sitios web, prestaci�n de servicios de certificaci�n digital, etc.).
  3. 3. �A QU� SE DENOMINAN CONTRATOS DE ADHESI�N? �QU� RELACION TIENEN LOS CONTRATOS DE ADHESI�N O MASIVOS CON LA TELECONTRATACI�N? Contrato de adhesi�n o contrato por adhesi�n es aquel contrato que se redacta por una sola de las partes y el aceptante simplemente se adhiere o no al mismo, aceptando o rechazando el contrato en su integridad. Para que un contrato de adhesi�n sea v�lido deber� estar firmado por el consumidor o usuario, que previamente habr� hecho constar sus datos en el mismo. Adem�s, las cl�usulas por las que se regir� deben aparecer en el mismo documento o en un anexo. La relaci�n es la siguiente: es que en ambos contratos se fijan clausulas y la otra parte se adhiere a ellas. La contrataci�n electr�nica por internet se da cuando las partes acuerdan por medio de mensajes, de esta manera el contrato se perfecciona.
  4. 4. �QU� SON LAS CL�USULAS ABUSIVAS EN TELECONTRATACI�N? Seg�n la ley son cl�usulas abusivas aquellas estipulaciones contractuales que no han sido negociadas individualmente por el consumidor y que van en contra de la buena fe, causando en perjuicio del consumidor un gran desequilibro e importante en los derechos y obligaciones que se derivan del contrato celebrado entre las partes. Ejemplos: Cuando el empresario se reserva la posibilidad de interpretar o modificar unilateralmente el contrato, por ejemplo: el promotor entregar� la vivienda al comprador en el plazo de 16 meses, salvo que surjan imprevistos en la finalizaci�n de las obras. Imponer al consumidor servicios accesorios no solicitados como la contrataci�n de un seguro, de un servicio de mantenimiento obligatorio, etc.
  5. 5. �A QU� SE DENOMINAN VICIOS DE CONSENTIMIENTO EN TELECONTRATACI�N? Es todo hecho, manifestaci�n o actitud con la que se anula o restringe la plena libertad o el pleno conocimiento con que debe formularse una declaraci�n. Se producen por error, violencia, intimidaci�n o dolo y se producen de las siguientes formas: Tambi�n puede suceder que se d� un error en cuanto al contenido, como cuando el documento que se env�a es sometido a un proceso o tratamiento que modifique la informaci�n. Al contratarse por medios electr�nicos puede producirse un error respecto a la identidad de la persona con la que se est� contratando. Otro riesgo no menos frecuente es el fraude, que se diferencia del anterior por el dolo o mala intenci�n.
  6. 6. �EN QU� CONSISTE EL OUTSOURCING EN MATERIA DE CONTRATACI�N INFORM�TICA? Contrato at�pico que consiste en la cesi�n de la gesti�n de los sistemas de informaci�n de una entidad a un tercero que, especializado en esta �rea, se integra en la toma de decisiones y desarrollo de las aplicaciones y actividades propias de la referida gesti�n, con la finalidad de la optimizaci�n de los resultados de la misma, al tiempo que permite a la entidad el acceso a nuevas tecnolog�as y la utilizaci�n de recursos especializados de que no dispone. Ejemplos: Contrataci�n: si se contrata una empresa para hacer el servicio de limpieza de una compa��a, la empresa que solicita el servicio es quien determina qu� tipo de equipos y detergentes qu�micos utilizar para hacerlo, de qu� forma, cuantas personas ser�an necesarias y cuando se realizarlo. OUTSOURCING en este caso la empresa que requiere del servicio solicita compa��a proveedora, el servicio de limpieza. Entonces es el suplidor quien determina cuando y como debe realizar la limpieza, cuales detergente va a utilizar y cuantas personas se necesitan para ello.

