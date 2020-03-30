Presentacion intef 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Protección de datos en centros educativos MARZO DE 2020
Normativa 1.- Normativa europea. 2.- Normativa estatal. 3.- Normativa autonómica.
1.- Normativa europea  Reglamento de la UE 2016/679 de 27 de abril de 2016
2.- Normativa estatal  Ley Orgánica 1/1996 de 15 de enero, de protección Jurídica del Menor.  Ley de 26/2015 de 28 de Ju...
Los datos personales del alumnado  Los centros educativos podrán solicitar los datos personales de su alumnado necesarios...
Imágenes del alumnado que no necesitan permiso para ser publicadas  Cuando la imagen sea accesoria de la información prin...
Imágenes del alumnado que no necesitan permiso para ser publicadas  Cuando la aparezcan de forma casual o accesoria a la ...
Imágenes del alumnado que no necesitan permiso para ser publicadas  MUY IMPORTANTE a tener en cuenta, es que si la imagen...
Según LOPD:  Además de lo anteriormente expuesto  Para el tratamiento y/o cesión de los datos de carácter personal de qu...
3.- Normativa en Andalucía  Decreto 25/2007 de 6 de febrero, por el que se establecen medidas para el fomento, la prevenc...
Datos recabados por los centros  Los datos pueden ser recabados desde la misma solicitud de plaza y se mantiene durante e...
RECOMENDACIONES PARA EL TRATO DE DATOS PERSONALES
Recomendaciones sobre imágenes  Es recomendable que la publicación de imágenes en la web sea restringida mediante identif...
Recomendaciones sobre imágenes  La grabación de imágenes fuera del centro requiere el consentimiento expreso siempre que ...
Recomendaciones sobre imágenes  Se pueden realizar actividades que impliquen la grabación de imágenes siempre y cuando pu...
Tratamiento de datos en Internet.  No se puede publicar datos de carácter personal que permitan identificar a los alumnos...
Tratamiento de datos en Internet  Se recomienda que los datos utilizados en paginas web del centro no puedan ser asociado...
Tratamiento de datos en Internet.  Es necesario el consentimiento de los implicados para publicar los datos de profesores...
Tratamiento de datos en Internet.  Se pueden publicar fotografías o videos en la web del centro con el consentimiento del...
Recuerda que: Una vez publicado cualquier dato en internet, es permanente y escapa a tu control, siendo accesible desde cu...
×